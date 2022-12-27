ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
SMITHFIELD, R.I. (AP) — Sherif Gross-Bullock’s 29 points helped Bryant defeat Binghamton 82-78 on Saturday. Gross-Bullock added six rebounds for the Bulldogs (10-4). Earl Timberlake added 16 points while going 4 of 9 and 8 of 12 from the free throw line, and he also had 11 rebounds. Doug Edert was 4 of 6 shooting […]
