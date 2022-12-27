These Iconic 'Twilight' Filming Locations Actually Exist In Oregon & They're Free To Visit

The Twilight saga quickly became a global literature phenomenon and the movies were no different. The popularity brought stardom to the actors and gave fans another reason to fall in love with the sci-fi town. In fact, you can still visit the set locations.

Although the harrowing story of vampires and werewolves takes place in Forks, WA, most of the first film was shot in Oregon and a few spots sprinkled throughout the Pacific Northwest area of the U.S.

Many of the iconic places where the scenes took place still exist today and you can actually visit them all for free.

"The Cullen House" — 3333 N.W. Quimby St.

Address: 3333 N.W. Quimby St., Portland, OR

Why You Need To Go: In the franchise, the Cullen family resides in an ultra-modern, sleek mansion surrounded by a lush forest.

The house used for filming actually exists right outside of inner-city Portland, OR, and you can stop by for a quick picture outside the place.

"La Push Beach" — Indian Beach

on the way to Twilight La Push filming location 📍Indian beach OR. #twilight #twilightaesthetic #twilightsaga #lapush #fyp #rec #teamedward #lapushbeach #indianbeach #twilightfilmlocation #lapushbabylapush #oregon #forevertwilightinforks #forks #forkswashington #pnw

Address: 84318 Ecola Park Rd., Cannon Beach, OR

Why You Need To Go: For the fictional Forks' citizens, it was a treat to visit "La Push, baby." Its surfing and whale watching was the thing to do.

The beach exists IRL, but it's instead called Indian Beach, which boasts various hiking trails and scenic viewpoints for Twilight fans to indulge in.

"Carver Cafe" — Carver Cafe

Address: 16471 OR-224, Damascus, OR

Why You Need To Go: Bella and her dad Charlie eat at the Carver Cafe several times throughout the movie.

The actual restaurant is tucked away in the middle of Oregon and welcomes "Twi-hards" to enjoy a meal in the exact booth Bella ate her burger at.

"The Swan House" — Twlight Swan House

A very detailed tour of the #Twilight House in St. Helens, OR! 😍 #twilighthouse #twilightswanhouse part 1.

Address: 184 S. 6th St., St. Helens, OR

Why You Need To Go: This quaint two-story home is where the Swans "live," and so many memorable scenes take place here.

Inside, the furniture looks quite identical to the pieces they had in the movie and the owners have even kept Bella's bedroom looking the same.

It's actually a rentable Airbnb for $400/night. However, with no availability through 2024, a free picture outside might be all fans will have to settle for right now.

"Forks High School" — Kalama High School

Address: 548 China Garden Rd., Kalama, WA

Why You Need To Go: The film didn't use the real Forks High School in Washington, but rather Kalama High School in the state.

Here, you can see all the iconic parking spots like where the Cullens would pile out of their Volvo and steal stares at Bella from across the lot.

It's free to stop by, but try to avoid visiting during school hours!