ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oregon State

These Iconic 'Twilight' Filming Locations Actually Exist In Oregon & They're Free To Visit

By Brittany Cristiano
Narcity USA
Narcity USA
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1kHgtB_0jvkOLmE00

The Twilight saga quickly became a global literature phenomenon and the movies were no different. The popularity brought stardom to the actors and gave fans another reason to fall in love with the sci-fi town. In fact, you can still visit the set locations.

Although the harrowing story of vampires and werewolves takes place in Forks, WA, most of the first film was shot in Oregon and a few spots sprinkled throughout the Pacific Northwest area of the U.S.

Many of the iconic places where the scenes took place still exist today and you can actually visit them all for free.

"The Cullen House" — 3333 N.W. Quimby St.

Address: 3333 N.W. Quimby St., Portland, OR

Why You Need To Go: In the franchise, the Cullen family resides in an ultra-modern, sleek mansion surrounded by a lush forest.

The house used for filming actually exists right outside of inner-city Portland, OR, and you can stop by for a quick picture outside the place.

"La Push Beach" — Indian Beach

on the way to Twilight La Push filming location 📍Indian beach OR. #twilight #twilightaesthetic #twilightsaga #lapush #fyp #rec #teamedward #lapushbeach #indianbeach #twilightfilmlocation #lapushbabylapush #oregon #forevertwilightinforks #forks #forkswashington #pnw

Address: 84318 Ecola Park Rd., Cannon Beach, OR

Why You Need To Go: For the fictional Forks' citizens, it was a treat to visit "La Push, baby." Its surfing and whale watching was the thing to do.

The beach exists IRL, but it's instead called Indian Beach, which boasts various hiking trails and scenic viewpoints for Twilight fans to indulge in.

"Carver Cafe" — Carver Cafe

Address: 16471 OR-224, Damascus, OR

Why You Need To Go: Bella and her dad Charlie eat at the Carver Cafe several times throughout the movie.

The actual restaurant is tucked away in the middle of Oregon and welcomes "Twi-hards" to enjoy a meal in the exact booth Bella ate her burger at.

"The Swan House" — Twlight Swan House

A very detailed tour of the #Twilight House in St. Helens, OR! 😍 #twilighthouse #twilightswanhouse part 1.

Address: 184 S. 6th St., St. Helens, OR

Why You Need To Go: This quaint two-story home is where the Swans "live," and so many memorable scenes take place here.

Inside, the furniture looks quite identical to the pieces they had in the movie and the owners have even kept Bella's bedroom looking the same.

It's actually a rentable Airbnb for $400/night. However, with no availability through 2024, a free picture outside might be all fans will have to settle for right now.

"Forks High School" — Kalama High School

Address: 548 China Garden Rd., Kalama, WA

Why You Need To Go: The film didn't use the real Forks High School in Washington, but rather Kalama High School in the state.

Here, you can see all the iconic parking spots like where the Cullens would pile out of their Volvo and steal stares at Bella from across the lot.

It's free to stop by, but try to avoid visiting during school hours!

Comments / 0

Related
centraloregonian.com

CENTRAL OREGON HISTORY: Bend’s historic Pilot Butte Inn was famous landmark

One of the most luxurious inns of Central Oregon evolved into a historic structure that was eventually demolished in 1973. It long stood for the economic emergence of Bend to the dominant community of Central Oregon. The original structure of the hotel was a small wooden building along the dusty...
BEND, OR
98.3 The KEY

This Breathtaking Scenic Area in Oregon is a Half Day Drive From Tri-Cities

At first glance, you might think the images are from Utah’s Zion Canyon – in fact, most residents of the Pacific Northwest find it hard to believe this scenic byway is in Oregon - in the Owyhee Canyonlands to be exact. So, keep reading - if you’re an outdoorsy type of person - you’re going to want to know more about Leslie Gulch in southeast Oregon near the town of Jordan Valley. And, it’s less than a day’s drive from anywhere in Washington, Oregon, or northern California.
OREGON STATE
newschoolbeer.com

Oregon Breweries & Taprooms that Closed in 2022

It’s been a rough few years for craft beer, Oregon’s infamous rain falls on the new and old breweries alike. Today we look back and say goodbye to the Oregon and SW Washington breweries and taprooms that closed in 2022. New School Beer has always focused on the...
PORTLAND, OR
Idaho State Journal

Man catches record smallmouth bass at Idaho reservoir

It was a typical cold December day in North Idaho with rain down low and snow in the mountains. While many anglers might have been thinking about ice fishing, winter steelhead, or even putting a fresh coat of wax on their skis and hitting the slopes, Joey Walton had other plans: big smallmouth bass. Knowing he had to make the long run across Dworshak Reservoir, he set out early in search of a trophy. Having been looking for a record fish for months, and already...
IDAHO STATE
beachconnection.net

Storm Stories, Damage Along Oregon Coast: Deaths, Closures, Misadventures, Images

(Oregon Coast) – To say the last couple of days were eventful along the Oregon coast would be a serious understatement, and less than 24 hours after it was over there is still considerable cleanup to do. With gusts up into the 80 mph range in some places and immense tides, it resulted in an astounding number of downed trees, flooded roads, power outages, damage to buildings and three deaths on the Oregon coast alone. (Overturned semi on Newport's bridge, photo Newport Police Department)
OREGON STATE
Channel 6000

The best Oregon restaurant visited by Guy Fieri: report

(NEXSTAR) – Of all the restaurants in Oregon, one seafood joint really captured Guy Fieri’s heart. Known for his spiked hair, sunglasses and catchphrases, many have put their trust in Fieri when it comes to home style cooking, cheap eats and comfort food. It is estimated that Fieri has visited over 1,250 restaurants for his popular Food Network television show “Diners, Drive-Ins and Dives.”
OREGON STATE
107.3 KFFM

It’s Illegal to Throw These 5 Items in the Trash in Oregon

If you let your trash and unused items pile up it can get overwhelming on what and where to discard items you no longer use, especially right after Christmas. With the New Year just days away you may have the resolution to completely declutter but if you live in Oregon, stay away from throwing these five items in the trash, it's illegal.
OREGON STATE
opb.org

Have a safe trip: Oregon trains psilocybin facilitators

At a woodsy retreat center in Oregon, some 30 men and women are seated or lying down, masks covering their eyes and listening to serene music. They are among the first crop of students being trained how to accompany patients tripping on psilocybin, as Oregon prepares to become the first U.S. state to offer controlled use of the active ingredient in psychedelic mushrooms to the public.
OREGON STATE
Robbie Newport

What is the Oregon Outback?

For visitors to the Oregon Outback scenic byway, it may seem like they are in the middle of nowhere, yet occasionally, they'll come across a small town that proves people actually do live here.
OREGON STATE
The Associated Press

Deaths, flooding as storm hit Oregon and Washington state

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — A winter storm that brought powerful wind gusts to Oregon on Tuesday caused at least two fatal car accidents that left four people dead, preliminary police investigations have found. Weather conditions also appeared to have contributed to a third fatal crash that killed one person and injured another, police said. Three people were killed, including a 4-year-old girl, when severe weather caused a large tree to fall on their pickup truck as they were driving on U.S. 26 about 15 miles east of the coastline, Oregon State Police said in a news release. The passengers were...
OREGON STATE
southeastexaminer.com

Columbia Gorge Photo Contest

The Friends of the Columbia Gorge’s 8th annual photo contest is underway and accepting submissions through midnight Sunday, February 12. The Gorge is a natural scenic treasure, protected as a federally designated National Scenic area. Thanks to protection efforts by the Friends and others who love this wild, wondrous place, visitors can keep coming back to their favorite vistas, year after year, season after season.
Post Register

The Greater Idaho Movement submits signatures

Boise, ID (CBS2) — Greater Idaho submitted a petition in accordance with Oregon law. If enough signatures are valid it could force a ballot initiative on the May 2023 Wallowa County ballot. The movement proposes to add fifteen conservative, rural counties to Idaho. Eleven eastern Oregon counties have voted...
IDAHO STATE
ijpr.org

Wed 8 AM | The days of coyote-killing contests in Oregon may be numbered

The Oregon Fish and Wildlife Commission delivered some mixed news about coyotes earlier this month. First, commissioners said no to a petition to outright ban contests that offer prizes for killing coyotes. But in the same session, they directed Fish and Wildlife staff to begin drawing up rules that would lead to a ban "in a way that is consistent with [ODFW]'s legal authority."
OREGON STATE
Narcity USA

Narcity USA

62K+
Followers
7K+
Post
10M+
Views
ABOUT

Welcome to your digital downtown. Find everything you need to know about anywhere you want to go — because you live in the most interesting place in the world.✨

 https://www.narcity.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy