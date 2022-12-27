Southwest Airlines Filled US Airports With Stranded Luggage & Passengers Are Pissed

For the past several days Southwest Airlines has canceled thousands of flights, which caused reactions from disgruntled passengers all over the United States and people have been worried about what will happen to their luggage after check-in.

Multiple viral TikToks show how the airline is handling everyone's belongings at airports in cities like Chicago, Denver and Houston — travelers aren't too happy to see the outcome.

A video posted by Olivia Castaldy (@oliviacastaldy) shows the baggage claim area at Denver International Airport on December 26, crowded with a sea of suitcases from stranded passengers.

@southwestair needs to be held accountable for their lack of transparency and incompetence. This is absurd. You can’t even tell people where their luggage is yet there are thousands of bags just sitting out in the wide open at DIA. #southwestairlines #southwest #denvercolorado #denver #colorado #southwestsucks #cancelsouthwest

The clip received 1.4 million views in just 12 hours of publication. There is an outpour in the comment section of those who have been impacted by the travel mishaps and are convinced others aren't ever getting their luggage back.

"My bag has been lost for 8 days," one user wrote. "None of these people are ever seeing these bags again."

With 2,500 flights already canceled on December 27, according to FlightAware , the airline is apparently still leaving these bags "out in the open" at various airports.

A TikTok uploaded this morning shows the Southwest baggage claim at the Chicago Midway Airport, and it looks just like the one in Colorado the previous day.

This situation is also no different at Nashville International Airport — @jenahfir's viral post from Monday shows another expanse of unclaimed bags.

Thanks to @Southwest Airlines for ruining everyone’s holiday. The local news channel was interviewing people who have been stranded at the airport for over 4 days!!! The line to speak to a customer service agent was 4+ hours long and the line out the door was into 20° temperatures. The app crashed and the phone lines disconnected after being on hold for 6 hours. It’s truly a shit show unlike any other. AVOID Southwest at all costs right now if you can #southwestairlines #southwestdelays #lostbaggage #airportcancellations #strandedbysouthwest #dobetter

Many users are questioning why the bags are getting to people's destinations.

"Everyone’s trying to reason but it makes no sense that the bags made it to the destination but the people didn’t," a user commented.

There is no clear answer the airline gives other than they are "working to resolve the situation as quickly as possible," which was written in a press release.

