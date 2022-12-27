ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Santa Cruz County, CA

Comments / 0

Related
KION News Channel 5/46

Hollister Fire and Police compete to raise money for Community Food Bank of San Benito

A battle of the badges between the Hollister Police and Fire Departments. And who doesn't enjoy a little friendly competition for a good cause?  Both departments wanted to find a fun and creative way to give back to their community and came up with this! Two police officers and two firefighters had 90 seconds to The post Hollister Fire and Police compete to raise money for Community Food Bank of San Benito appeared first on KION546.
HOLLISTER, CA
KSBW.com

Salinas big rigs struggle to meet state's green initiative

SALINAS, Calif. — The deadline to get older big rigs off the road is fast-approaching, and many trucking businesses, which keep the Salinas Valley's billion-dollar agriculture industry running, say the road to compliance has been frustrating, difficult — and for some impossible. In 2008, former Gov. Arnold Schwarzenegger...
SALINAS, CA
pajaronian.com

Guest View: A salute to Watsonville’s finest

We have several 7-Eleven stores in the area. Since the pandemic, we have worked the graveyard shift. This turned out to be the best experience in the last few decades. We have seen the best, the worst and everything in between. The labor shortage, the homeless problem, the unpredictable and uncertainty of the pandemic, and the endless supply shortage creates a very unprecedented challenge for all businesses, our stores among those.
WATSONVILLE, CA
KSBW.com

New Watsonville landfill project awarded $6 million loan

WATSONVILLE, Calif. — The California Infrastructure and Economic Development Bank (IBank) awarded a $6,000,000 loan to the City of Watsonville to build a new landfill. The loan comes from the infrastructure State Revolving Fund Program, and is dispersed by the Governor’s Office of Business and Economic Development. The...
WATSONVILLE, CA
KSBW.com

Evacuation orders issued for Santa Cruz Mountains due to flooding

FELTON, Calif. — Evacuation orders have been issued in the mountains and evacuation warnings were issued in Watsonville by Santa Cruz County due to rising flood water. According to the county, zones FEL-E008 and CRZ-E081 are under the evacuation order . These areas cover Paradise Park and east Felton.
WATSONVILLE, CA
KION News Channel 5/46

Sheriff Steve Bernal says goodbye to Monterey County

MONTEREY COUNTY, Calif. (KION-TV)- Sheriff Steve Bernal has served the people of Monterey County for the past eight years as sheriff. Friday, Dec. 30, he will retire after more than 20 years of service as a peace officer. Sheriff Bernal spoke with our Scott Rates on his career and what it has meant to be The post Sheriff Steve Bernal says goodbye to Monterey County appeared first on KION546.
MONTEREY COUNTY, CA
KRON4 News

VIDEO: Street surfer spotted in Santa Cruz County

SANTA CRUZ, Calif. (KRON) — A young daredevil was recently caught on video street surfing up a flooded roadway in Santa Cruz County. The Rio Del Mar neighborhood floods near the beach every winter when big rainstorms dump enough water on the roads. Local surfers who live in the neighborhood are keenly aware of this, […]
SANTA CRUZ COUNTY, CA
Paradise Post

Two Bay Area fishermen push low-tech redesign of crab pot to protect whales — and revitalize a threatened industry

As whale populations swell along the California coast, Dungeness crab fishermen are struggling to stay afloat. Fear of entangling whales in a minefield of ropes extending from traps on the ocean floor to buoys floating on the surface has forced state regulators to delay the traditional Nov. 15 start of the commercial crabbing season year after year. This year alone it was delayed several times because of the continuing presence of migrating whales. It will finally open Saturday — limited to half the usual number of crab pots.
CALIFORNIA STATE
KION News Channel 5/46

Hollister Animal Shelter discontinue night kennel service after finding in ineffective

HOLLISTER, Calif. (KION-TV)- The Hollister Animal Shelter announced it would discontinue night kennel service for public use beginning Dec. 30. This comes after the shelter was awarded $14,000 from a Best Friends Animal Society grant. After accepting this money, the shelter had to commit to implementing new skills, programs, and protocols to increase positive outcomes. The post Hollister Animal Shelter discontinue night kennel service after finding in ineffective appeared first on KION546.
HOLLISTER, CA
YourCentralValley.com

IDENTIFIED: Married couple killed in Yosemite rock fall

YOSEMITE, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – The two people killed within Yosemite National Park following a rockslide at the park entrance on Tuesday have been officially identified by the National Park Service. Officials say Georgios Theocharous, 51, and Ming Yan, 35, a married couple from San Jose were killed when a significant rockfall occurred around 9:00 a.m. […]
SAN JOSE, CA
travellens.co

15 Best Things to Do in Morgan Hill, CA

Visit the city of Morgan Hill in Santa Clara County, California, if you want to experience a luxurious getaway with endless recreation opportunities. The city is located in the southern part of Santa Clara Valley, bounded west by the Santa Cruz mountain range and east by the Diablo mountain range.
MORGAN HILL, CA
KION News Channel 5/46

Salinas firefighters rescue three dogs in Hyde Street structure fire

SALIANS, Calif. (KION-TV) On Thursday, the Salinas City Firefighters Association said they helped respond to a structure fire on Hyde Street. The first engines arrived within three minutes and saw the fire spreading from the bedroom to the rest of the home. The fire was put out and contained to just the bedroom, per firefighters. The post Salinas firefighters rescue three dogs in Hyde Street structure fire appeared first on KION546.
SALINAS, CA
KION News Channel 5/46

Santa Cruz County electrification ordinance goes into effect on Sunday

SANTA CRUZ COUNTY, Calif. (KION-TV): Santa Cruz County will start requiring new residential construction in urban and unincorporated areas to be designed with permanent sources of electricity as the only form of energy. The ordinance will go into effect on Jan. 1, 2023. County officials said this was done to help mitigate the effects of The post Santa Cruz County electrification ordinance goes into effect on Sunday appeared first on KION546.
SANTA CRUZ COUNTY, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy