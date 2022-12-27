Read full article on original website
Related
Hollister Fire and Police compete to raise money for Community Food Bank of San Benito
A battle of the badges between the Hollister Police and Fire Departments. And who doesn't enjoy a little friendly competition for a good cause? Both departments wanted to find a fun and creative way to give back to their community and came up with this! Two police officers and two firefighters had 90 seconds to The post Hollister Fire and Police compete to raise money for Community Food Bank of San Benito appeared first on KION546.
KSBW.com
Salinas big rigs struggle to meet state's green initiative
SALINAS, Calif. — The deadline to get older big rigs off the road is fast-approaching, and many trucking businesses, which keep the Salinas Valley's billion-dollar agriculture industry running, say the road to compliance has been frustrating, difficult — and for some impossible. In 2008, former Gov. Arnold Schwarzenegger...
pajaronian.com
Guest View: A salute to Watsonville’s finest
We have several 7-Eleven stores in the area. Since the pandemic, we have worked the graveyard shift. This turned out to be the best experience in the last few decades. We have seen the best, the worst and everything in between. The labor shortage, the homeless problem, the unpredictable and uncertainty of the pandemic, and the endless supply shortage creates a very unprecedented challenge for all businesses, our stores among those.
KSBW.com
New Watsonville landfill project awarded $6 million loan
WATSONVILLE, Calif. — The California Infrastructure and Economic Development Bank (IBank) awarded a $6,000,000 loan to the City of Watsonville to build a new landfill. The loan comes from the infrastructure State Revolving Fund Program, and is dispersed by the Governor’s Office of Business and Economic Development. The...
lookout.co
Longtime food & drink columnist Christina Waters switching gears
This story was originally featured in this week’s Lily Belli on Food newsletter. Be first the first to hear about food and drink news in Santa Cruz County — sign up for Lily’s email newsletter here and text alerts here. Longtime Santa Cruz County food and drink...
As fentanyl crisis surges, pilot project aims to get Narcan into Santa Cruz County bars and nightclubs
The SafeRx project aims to distribute Narcan to six local bars, three in North County and three in South County. The organization has successfully partnered with one establishment thus far, the Slough Brewing Collective in Watsonville, and hopes to collaborate with several more in the new year.
itinyhouses.com
18′ Tiny Home For Sale Is Noah Certified And Costs Under 50k!
Located in the sanctuary city of Watsonville, the price tag of this 18′ Tiny Home for sale is not the only thing it has going for it. Its small size and smart design, as well as the inclusion of furnishings and appliances, make it a great choice. Sounds good?...
montereycountyweekly.com
With two property acquisitions, Salinas starts the engine to revitalize Chinatown neighborhood.
Soledad Street in Salinas is a place many know for abandoned buildings and as home to a large unhoused population, with tents lining the sidewalks. It’s also the heart of Chinatown, once a bustling neighborhood that now only exists in photographs and in the memories of people who grew up there.
SJ restaurant gifts sushi lunches to local Southwest employees impacted by meltdown
The owner of the restaurant says he wanted to put a smile on the employees' faces with a special lunch of sushi and teriyaki, knowing that they are having a hard time amid the travel issues, too.
KSBW.com
First night Monterey New Year's celebration set to go on rain or shine
MONTEREY, Calif. — First Night Monterey is all set to put on a special event for the community. The annual New Year's celebration will be in Downtown Monterey. The multi-award-winning annual First Night Monterey is a family-friendly celebration on on Dec. 31 and runs from 3 p.m. to 12 a.m.
KSBW.com
Evacuation orders issued for Santa Cruz Mountains due to flooding
FELTON, Calif. — Evacuation orders have been issued in the mountains and evacuation warnings were issued in Watsonville by Santa Cruz County due to rising flood water. According to the county, zones FEL-E008 and CRZ-E081 are under the evacuation order . These areas cover Paradise Park and east Felton.
Sheriff Steve Bernal says goodbye to Monterey County
MONTEREY COUNTY, Calif. (KION-TV)- Sheriff Steve Bernal has served the people of Monterey County for the past eight years as sheriff. Friday, Dec. 30, he will retire after more than 20 years of service as a peace officer. Sheriff Bernal spoke with our Scott Rates on his career and what it has meant to be The post Sheriff Steve Bernal says goodbye to Monterey County appeared first on KION546.
KSBW.com
Shelter-in-place ordered for section of the La Selva Beach neighborhood
LA SELVA BEACH, Calif. — A shelter-in-place alert has been sent out for a section of the La Selva Beach neighborhood. According to officials, trees and wires were downed in the area of San Andreas Rd. "We are requesting that you shelter in place or stay out of the...
VIDEO: Street surfer spotted in Santa Cruz County
SANTA CRUZ, Calif. (KRON) — A young daredevil was recently caught on video street surfing up a flooded roadway in Santa Cruz County. The Rio Del Mar neighborhood floods near the beach every winter when big rainstorms dump enough water on the roads. Local surfers who live in the neighborhood are keenly aware of this, […]
Paradise Post
Two Bay Area fishermen push low-tech redesign of crab pot to protect whales — and revitalize a threatened industry
As whale populations swell along the California coast, Dungeness crab fishermen are struggling to stay afloat. Fear of entangling whales in a minefield of ropes extending from traps on the ocean floor to buoys floating on the surface has forced state regulators to delay the traditional Nov. 15 start of the commercial crabbing season year after year. This year alone it was delayed several times because of the continuing presence of migrating whales. It will finally open Saturday — limited to half the usual number of crab pots.
Hollister Animal Shelter discontinue night kennel service after finding in ineffective
HOLLISTER, Calif. (KION-TV)- The Hollister Animal Shelter announced it would discontinue night kennel service for public use beginning Dec. 30. This comes after the shelter was awarded $14,000 from a Best Friends Animal Society grant. After accepting this money, the shelter had to commit to implementing new skills, programs, and protocols to increase positive outcomes. The post Hollister Animal Shelter discontinue night kennel service after finding in ineffective appeared first on KION546.
IDENTIFIED: Married couple killed in Yosemite rock fall
YOSEMITE, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – The two people killed within Yosemite National Park following a rockslide at the park entrance on Tuesday have been officially identified by the National Park Service. Officials say Georgios Theocharous, 51, and Ming Yan, 35, a married couple from San Jose were killed when a significant rockfall occurred around 9:00 a.m. […]
travellens.co
15 Best Things to Do in Morgan Hill, CA
Visit the city of Morgan Hill in Santa Clara County, California, if you want to experience a luxurious getaway with endless recreation opportunities. The city is located in the southern part of Santa Clara Valley, bounded west by the Santa Cruz mountain range and east by the Diablo mountain range.
Salinas firefighters rescue three dogs in Hyde Street structure fire
SALIANS, Calif. (KION-TV) On Thursday, the Salinas City Firefighters Association said they helped respond to a structure fire on Hyde Street. The first engines arrived within three minutes and saw the fire spreading from the bedroom to the rest of the home. The fire was put out and contained to just the bedroom, per firefighters. The post Salinas firefighters rescue three dogs in Hyde Street structure fire appeared first on KION546.
Santa Cruz County electrification ordinance goes into effect on Sunday
SANTA CRUZ COUNTY, Calif. (KION-TV): Santa Cruz County will start requiring new residential construction in urban and unincorporated areas to be designed with permanent sources of electricity as the only form of energy. The ordinance will go into effect on Jan. 1, 2023. County officials said this was done to help mitigate the effects of The post Santa Cruz County electrification ordinance goes into effect on Sunday appeared first on KION546.
Comments / 0