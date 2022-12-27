ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Georgia State

Are Amy Robach and T.J. Holmes on ‘GMA3’ Today, Dec. 27?

By Raven Brunner
Decider.com
 4 days ago

The holiday has come and gone, but where does that leave GMA3: What You Need To Know ?

For the last three weeks, regular hosts Amy Robach and T.J. Holmes have been missing as a result of their alleged affair, and last week saw the absence of their co-host Dr. Jennifer Ashton, as she left for holiday vacation.

On the Friday before Christmas, a pre-taped holiday program aired on the network, and yesterday’s broadcast featured a holiday leftovers competition. So, where does that leave us for today? Is Ashton back? Will our favorite dethroned hosts make an appearance?

Robach and Holmes have been spotted together multiple times since being removed from the air on Dec. 5, pending an internal investigation. TMZ has alleged that they won’t be back on the show until the new year given their pre-established holiday plans.

Little is known about their holiday plans; however, yesterday, they were spotted traveling from New York City to Atlanta, cozying up to one another at the airport.

The Daily Mail reports that Holmes has a residence in the Georgia city and the two previously planned on spending the holiday there, but their plans were “derailed.” The outlet suspects that it could’ve been due to the prevailing snowstorm across the states or the chaos that followed the reveal of their affair. Needless to say, they appear to have their ducks in a row and zero “effs” left to give.

The past few weeks have seen DeMarco Morgan, Rhiannon Ally, Stephanie Ramos, and Gio Benitez at the helm of the show with ABC News Medical Contributor Dr. Darien Sutton stepping in for Ashton’s temporary absence. But who is on air today? Continue reading to find out.
Are Amy Robach and T.J. Holmes on GMA3 Today?
We’re sorry to report that Amy Robach and T.J. Holmes are absent from today’s broadcast of GMA3: What You Need To Know . The two anchors last appeared on the talk show on Dec. 2, making Dec. 5 the first broadcast without them. In addition to their absence, Dr. Jennifer Ashton is also away from work for her holiday vacation, which she announced on Dec. 16.

Amy Robach and TJ Holmes GMA3 calendarPhoto: Getty Images; Photo Illustration: Dillen Phelps

Are Amy Robach and T.J. Holmes’ names still included in the announcement?
Even after three weeks of being off air, Amy Robach and T.J. Holmes’ names are still included in the talk show’s opening sequence. Ahead of each broadcast, the tagline “Now, from Times Square, Amy Robach and T.J. Holmes with Dr. Jennifer Ashton and What You Need to Know” is read aloud by a narrator. We suspect their names won’t be removed from the introduction until ABC announces a concrete plan for future broadcasts. As for now, the network is cycling through replacements until the internal review is complete.
Who is replacing Amy Robach and T.J. Holmes today?
Surprise, surprise! We got a fresh trio. Today’s broadcast sees Gio Benitez and Janai Norman taking over for Amy Robach and T.J. Holmes, and Dr. Darien Sutton filling in for Dr. Jennifer Ashton on GMA3: What You Need To Know .

Where are Amy Robach and T.J. Holmes?
Well, we know that Amy Robach and T.J. Holmes are chilling in Atlanta, but has there been any buzz about their return to the lunchtime broadcast? Unfortunately not. After the first day they were taken off air and replacement host Stephanie Ramos said they “ have the day off ,” there has been no additional on-air comments about their absence. Moving forward, replacement hosts have been stating that they are “filling in” for the regular hosts.

Dr. Jennifer Ashton has also not revealed details about her return.

Check in tomorrow for daily updates on who’s who during these confusing times!

GMA3: What You Need To Know airs weekdays at 1 p.m. ET on ABC.

Decider.com

