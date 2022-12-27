Read full article on original website
Flood projects, development, supply chain issues: Bay Area issues covered in 2022
“This is the largest and most important project in our city’s history,” Webster Mayor Donna Rogers said. “I am so grateful for the Great Wolf Resorts team and the Webster teams who got us to the finish line to celebrate what will be the only Great Wolf Lodge indoor waterpark resort, hotel and conference center in the entire Houston metropolitan statistical area.” (Designed by Jesus Verastegui)
Shenandoah City Council approves plan to provide funding for sewage and water improvements in Tamina
The Shenandoah City Council approved a plan to allocate $21 million in ARPA funding towards water and sewage improvements in the Tamina community. (Jessica Shorten/Community Impact) The Shenandoah City Council approved an interlocal agreement between itself and Tamina to use American Rescue Plan Act funding to provide water and sewage...
Missouri City approves $1.4 million for lift station repair
Missouri City recently approved the construction of lift station rehabilitation upgrades, similar to that in Houston's Braeswood neighborhood, pictured here. (Courtesy Texas Department of Transportation) Rehabilitation funding for three wastewater lift stations was approved in the amount of $1.4 million during the Dec. 19 Missouri City City Council meeting. The...
Construction set to start within months for Humble Fire Station No. 2
The Humble Fire Department received nearly 4,100 emergency calls in 2021 with the city’s busiest month falling in August. (Ronald Winters/Community Impact) Construction on the roughly $6.13 million replacement of Humble Fire Station No. 2 is set to begin by early 2023 as city officials finalize contract agreements with Harris County.
Sewer bills to increase in The Woodlands in 2023
The Woodlands Water Agency announced a price increase on Dec. 27. (Courtesy Pexels) Sanitary sewer bills for households served by The Woodlands Water Agency will increase in 2023, following a wholesale price increase from the San Jacinto River Authority, according to the WWA. In a Dec. 27 news release the...
