TROY, Ohio (WKEF) -- The Miami County Commissioners today thanked the county's snow plow drivers for their herculean effort during the recent winter storm. Commissioner Ted Mercer said the snow plow drivers are "warriors" who didn't consider the day or the time of day they were needed -- over the Christmas holiday -- but went out in terrible conditions to clear the roads for residents and first responders alike.

MIAMI COUNTY, OH ・ 23 HOURS AGO