dayton247now.com
Miami County commissioners thank snow plow drivers for storm clean up
TROY, Ohio (WKEF) -- The Miami County Commissioners today thanked the county's snow plow drivers for their herculean effort during the recent winter storm. Commissioner Ted Mercer said the snow plow drivers are "warriors" who didn't consider the day or the time of day they were needed -- over the Christmas holiday -- but went out in terrible conditions to clear the roads for residents and first responders alike.
dayton247now.com
Over 10,000 left without power in Montgomery County
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Ohio (WKEF) -- The power went out for thousands in the Miami Valley Thursday evening. The AES Outage Map showing that as many as 10,500 customers were without power. A majority of these outages were contained to the Oakwood and Kettering areas. We've reached out to AES, they...
AES Ohio crews turn focus to investigating cause of Montgomery County outage
MONTGOMERY COUNTY — UPDATE @ 7:52 p.m.: The number of reported outages for AES Ohio customers in Montgomery County now stands at 19. Crews are continuing their investigation in an attempt to pinpoint the probable cause of the outages. UPDATE @ 7:18 p.m.: The number of reported outages for...
dayton247now.com
Miami Valley fire departments to receive state grants
DAYTON, Ohio (WKEF) -- Fire departments across the Miami Valley are receiving grants from the state. The Dayton fire department is on the list – receiving $5.8 million in grants. The Miami valley fire departments work day and night responding to emergency calls. Last weekend was the deadliest weekend...
Golden Corral reopening location in Greene County
DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — Calling all foodies! Grab a plate or two as Golden Corral is reopening one of their previously closed locations. The Beavercreek Chamber of Commerce announced on Wednesday afternoon in a post on Twitter that the Beavercreek location of Golden Corral is reopening. The chamber will hold a ribbon cutting for a […]
dayton247now.com
Rain starts early tomorrow
DAYTON, Ohio (WKEF) --Temperatures will be well above average as an active pattern takes shape over the Miami Valley. Clouds build back Thursday ahead of our next weather maker. It will be mild with highs back in the lower 50s despite the clouds. Rain will develop on Friday with periods...
dayton.com
Dayton Funk Center moving to Trotwood
After functioning without a brick-and-mortar location for more than three years, Dayton Funk Music Hall of Fame & Exhibition Center has found a new home in Trotwood at the site of the former Salem Mall. The multipurpose facility is a major part of the Sears Redevelopment Project in partnership with the city of Trotwood and Trotwood Community Improvement Corporation (CIC).
More snowfall expected, city of Dayton prepares
DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — With the aftermath of Thursday night’s snowfall still visible around the Miami Valley, the current road conditions have left people around the city uneasy at the thought of more snowfall. However, the city of Dayton says their crews have been working tirelessly and more snow won’t be a major issue. Excluding […]
travellens.co
15 Best Things to Do in Greene County, OH
Take a trip to a region rich in history, culture, and incredibly beautiful natural sites at Greene County!. Nestled along the western portion of the south of Ohio, Green County is a historic region with roots dating back to centuries before the area's government was formed in 1803. Greene County...
Miami Valley fire departments awarded grants from State Fire Marshal
MIAMI VALLEY — Multiple Miami Valley fire departments have been awarded grant money to help them improve their radio communication systems. The grants were awarded by the State Fire Marshal to help switch the departments over to the Multi-Agency Radio Communications System (MARCS). The system allows fire departments to...
wyso.org
Miami County uses state grant to demolish blighted buildings
Miami County is one of 42 Ohio counties taking part in the Ohio Building Demolition and Site Revitalization Program. Like other counties, Miami County received state funds to tear down blighted structures and replace them with revitalized ones. Miami County received over $388,000 to accomplish this goal. To determine what...
dayton247now.com
Showers and periods of rain likely through tomorrow
DAYTON, Ohio (WKEF) -- Periods of showers and even steady rain are likely through tomorrow but should end before the New Years festivities. Showers will develop on Friday morning with an extended period of quiet conditions. Periods of heavier rain are possible overnight into Saturday morning. Rain moves out of...
dayton247now.com
Operation Santa Sleigh brings Christmas cheer to Dayton
DAYTON, Ohio (WKEF) -- Annual 'Operation Santa Sleigh' kicked off at the Dayton Airport Expo Center Wednesday evening. First responders are spreading holiday cheer to people that might not otherwise feel the spirit. Approximately 150 to 200 first responders from police, fire and EMS visited childrens' and veterans' hospitals in a procession with their blue and red lights activated.
Crews called to heavy fire in Harrison Twp. home
Crews are on the scene of a heavy fire at a home in Harrison Township on Wednesday.
Firefighters respond to barn fire in Clark County
CLARK COUNTY — Firefighters have been called to a reported fire off Selma Pike in Clark County late Thursday night. Crews were called to a fire in the 5300 block of Selma Pike around 11:38 p.m., according to the initial scanner traffic. >>Resident saved by good Samaritan, 1 taken...
WLWT 5
Multiple interstate crashes causing traffic delays across Cincinnati
XENIA, Ohio — Crashes on multiple portions of major interstates are causing backups Thursday morning across Greater Cincinnati. I-71 southbound is shut down near US 68 in Clinton County due to an overturned semi. U.S. 52 eastbound has reopened at Eight Mile Road after a crash. Lanes have reopened...
Springfield fire department handles more than 60 calls in frigid temps on Christmas Day
SPRINGFIELD — This Christmas Day the Springfield Fire Department said they handled 30 percent more calls than last year’s holiday. The fire department’s “C Unit” handled 67 calls that day, including a large house fire in the 1100 block of West High Street in the evening, according to a post by the department on social media.
1 dead in I-71 collision; Multiple semi-trucks involved
Crews have currently shut down I-75 south near mile marker 60 and traffic is being rerouted onto Old U.S.-35.
Things to do around Dayton and the Miami Valley Dec. 29 – Jan. 1
2 NEWS has you covered with a list of events happening this weekend, Dec. 29 - Jan 1.
Wednesday morning N. Cole St. blaze destroys barn
LIMA — Firefighters from more than a half-dozen departments battled a Lima-area barn fire Wednesday morning that left 35 head of cattle and five dogs dead. Crews from the American Township Fire Department were dispatched around 7:15 a.m. to a residence on 5150 N. Cole St. in reference to a structure fire. Firefighters arrived to find the a large barn fully engulfed by fire. The blaze reportedly could be seen from miles away.
