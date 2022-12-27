Read full article on original website
musictimes.com
GloRilla Getting Married? Shaquille O'Neal 'Proposes' To Rapper on Instagram Live
GloRilla just received a marriage proposal from Shaquille O'Neal. The rising Memphis rapper has been busy in the past months as her popularity in the music industry continues. Starting with her "F.N.F (Let's Go)" release in April, GloRilla went on to release more songs and EP while establishing collaborations with other artists.
Kourtney Kardashian, 43, is ‘still trying to have a baby’ with husband Travis Barker despite unsuccessful IVF journey
KOURTNEY Kardashian is still trying to have a baby with husband Travis Barker despite her unsuccessful IVF journey, The U.S. Sun has exclusively learned. Ten months after stopping IVF treatment, the 43-year-old Keeping Up with the Kardashians star and her 47-year-old rock star hubby are still hopeful they will have a child together.
j-hope Pulls Off Impressive Performance Live On ‘New Year’s Rockin’ Eve’ Solo, Without BTS
Time for a new era! j-hope, one of the seven members of the iconic K-Pop group BTS, took to the stage solo in Times Square for a performance as part of Dick Clark’s New Year’s Rockin’ Eve with Ryan Seacrest 2023! Fans around the world clamored to see the South Korean do his thing on the biggest stage in the world, and he didn’t disappoint.
‘Sister Wives’ Producers Reveal the Origins of the TLC Show and Why They Chose the Brown Family
The production company behind 'Sister Wives' reveals the TLC show's origins and explains why they chose the Brown family over the other polygamist families.
