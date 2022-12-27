Read full article on original website
It’s Official: Louisiana leaders’ favorite movies and TV shows
“It’s Official” is a series aimed at letting Louisiana residents know more about the elected officials that run their state. Louisiana looked at one point to be turning into Hollywood South thanks to general tax benefits for movies and television shows shot in the state. Here’s some of what the state’s highest profile elected officials like to watch.
ArkLaTex politics: Louisiana income taxes
SHREVEPORT, La. -- Income taxes: bah, humbug! Nobody likes them; nobody wants to pay them. Now, Louisiana lawmakers are working towards the goal of eliminating the state income tax. It may not happen soon. In fact, State Rep. Richard Nelson, R-Mandeville, introduced a bill a couple of years ago to...
Louisiana regulators continue allowing weak insurers to take on risky policies
BATON ROUGE, La. - After four insurers failed in late 2021, Insurance Commissioner Jim Donelon put the fate of thousands of Louisiana homeowners in the hands of little-known Safepoint Insurance Co. The Florida-based firm took on 30,000 risky policies after three companies abruptly collapsed. Three months later, Safepoint assumed 24,000...
Louisiana to receive $150M federal grant to replace aging Calcasieu River Bridge
(The Center Square) — The U.S. Department of Transportation has awarded Louisiana $150 million in grant funding to replace the I-10 Calcasieu River Bridge, officials announced this week. The grant, administered through a federal MEGA Grant Program to support large projects with regional impacts, will help to replace the...
Louisiana state librarian files lawsuit against Lt. Gov.
BATON ROUGE, La. (AP) — A state librarian filed a civil lawsuit against Louisiana Lt. Gov. Billy Nungesser, alleging that the politician removed her from her office after she reported him to the FBI for “questionable contracts.”. Rebecca Hamilton, who served in the state Department of Culture, Recreation...
Professors’ favorite podcasts: Learn something new in 2023
A radio microphone (Canva Image) Sticking to New Year’s resolutions is hard, but listening to podcasts is easy. If you’d like a breezy way to improve yourself in 2023, check out these podcasts recommended by Louisiana college professors to learn about their area of expertise. Water? I barely...
Entertainment across Alaska: Dec. 29 to Jan. 4
** Hyperlinks to event details in our newsletter and at AKconcerts.com, or read below if you just want to know the time & place. Alaskan Hotel and Bar (Juneau) – Open mic w/ Teri Tibbett 8p-12a Alaska State Fair (Palmer) – Bright Up The Night Holiday Light Drive Through...
