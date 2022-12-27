Boise travelers impacted by nationwide flight cancellations

The slew of flight cancellations that's affecting people nationwide is also having an impact in Boise.

Thirty-nine flights in and out of the Boise Airport were canceled between 11 a.m. Monday and 11 a.m. Tuesday, according to FlightAware.com . The same site reported that nearly 6,000 flights nationwide were canceled on Monday, and nearly 5,000 more had been cut by 11 a.m. Tuesday.

Many of the cancellations were made by Southwest Airlines, which cited "weather conditions caused by winter storms" on Twitter and "operational challenges" in a press release .

"We were fully staffed and prepared for the approaching holiday weekend when the severe weather swept across the continent, where Southwest is the largest carrier in 23 of the top 25 travel markets in the U.S.," the release said. "These operational conditions forced daily changes to our flight schedule at a volume and magnitude that still has the tools our teams use to recover the airline operating at capacity."

Travelers at the Boise Airport relayed their frustrations to KTVB .

Rae Lopez and her family, who live in Boise, said they waited in line for more than five hours to rebook a flight that was canceled.

"The line (to rebook your flight) wrapped around what seemed like the entire building," Lopez said. "We were there from 5:30 a.m. and we finally got up to the front desk at 10:45 this morning."

Monique Scrivner, of Star, said she's still waiting to leave town to see her family in California and was supposed to depart on Christmas Eve.

The U.S Department of Transportation said on Twitter it is "concerned by Southwest’s unacceptable rate of cancellations and delays & reports of lack of prompt customer service" and will be examining Southwest's procedures and policies. Southwest canceled more than 70% of its flights Monday, more than 60% on Tuesday, and warned that it would operate just over a third of its usual schedule in the days ahead to allow crews to get back to where they needed to be, the Associated Press reported .

Many airlines operate a "hub and spoke" system, according to the New York Times, where planes fly to a different city then return to a hub. However, Southwest operates a "point-to-point" system, in which planes fly to different cities without flying back to a hub.

Reporters in several cities shared videos on Twitter of hundreds of bags and luggage items lined up at airports after flights were canceled.