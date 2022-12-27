ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ocean County, NJ

Comments / 29

Rosemarie Malachoski-Lutz
3d ago

So is the federal government gonna pay for the upkeep of them or replacement when they rust, when all our beautiful sea gulls are destroyed! Of course not! We the taxpayers pay again! Is this one of their pet projects stuck into the Ominus bill they just voted on? Local and State governments have no say in this! This current administration is trying to take over our Country and our freedoms!

3
JOHN ANGELL
4d ago

ALL SCARE TACTICS FROM MAYORS AND COMMISSIONERS.The wind farms out at sea can not be seen from Atlantic City shores so why do these scarce tactic crackpots think people will sea them from Point Pleasant Beach to Long Beach Island. Bull crappy!Every place they have been put- fishing and fish populations have increased!

3
Richard Grimm
4d ago

Minority millionaires want what they want. the majority doesn't matter. Us rich folks can pay high energy costs. Mayor's subject to Ocean front owners whims.the majority of the states citizens want Clean energy and is a benefit to all.

2
