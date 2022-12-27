Read full article on original website
Martha Jo Stalcup Newman
Mrs. Martha Jo Stalcup Newman, age 88, passed away at her home on December 28, 2022 in Statesboro, Georgia. Mrs. Newman was born in Powder Springs, Georgia on March 11, 1934 to the late Bon Stalcup and Montine Moore Stalcup. She married her only true love, Wayman Billy Newman, right...
John Roosevelt “Jackie” Young
John R. “Jackie” Young, made his transition from his earthly home to be with the Lord on Tuesday evening,, December 27, 2022 at East Georgia Regional Medical Center after an extended illness. He was a native of Quincy, Gadsden County, Florida but had resided in Statesboro for the...
Treshman Fries
Mr. Treshman James Fries, 55, passed away at the East Georgia Regional Medical Center on December 28, 2022. Treshman was born in 1967 at the Screven County Hospital to Harrell and Geneva Fries. His first love was repairing transmissions and was very handy with anything to do with a car.
Diane H. Sharpe
Diane Sharpe, age 77, passed away on Thursday, November 17, 2022, after a motor vehicle accident. Mrs. Sharpe was the daughter of the late Sam and Beatrice Hogue. Diane loved to read her extensive collection of Christian books by David Jeremiah, watch western movies and attend Gospel Baptist Church in Claxton, where she was a member. More than anything, Diane loved her husband of 36 years, Larry Sharpe and her dog Lila.
Roy Calhoun
Mr. Roy Calhoun of Portal, Georgia, age 75, passed away Tuesday, December 27, 2022. Mr. Calhoun was born November 12, 1947 in Emanuel County to George and Annie Lula Jarriel Calhoun. He was one of thirteen children and a native of Portal. Roy worked for ITT Grinnell over 25 years and enjoyed fishing.
Barbara Veneu Baker
Barbara Veneu Baker, 68 of Sylvania, GA passed Wednesday, December 28, 2022 at the Optim Medical Center Screven. She was a formerly of Las Vegas, NV and had resided in Sylvania for the past 20 years. She was a member of Liberty Presbyterian Church and loved time spent with her family. She was preceded in death by her husband, Leland Baker.
Alton Donald Bell Sr.
Mr. Alton Donald Bell, Sr., age 87, passed away peacefully Thursday morning at the Ogeechee Area Hospice Inpatient Facility in Statesboro, surrounded by immediate family. Donald was born on August 5, 1935, to Alton D. and Myrtle (Lewis) Bell and was the oldest of four children. The Bulloch County native was a 1954 graduate of Stilson High School.
Franklin “Frank” Marcus Britt
Mr. Franklin “Frank” Marcus Britt, age 52, died Thursday, December 22, 2022, at the East Georgia Regional Medical Center in Statesboro. The native of Hahira, Georgia was a 1989 graduate of Turner County High School in Ashburn, Georgia. Following his graduation, Frank attended Abraham Baldwin Agricultural College in Tifton, where he graduated with an Associate Degree in Sports Medicine. He later attended Georgia Southern University.
Fannie (Wilson) Hendrix
With sadness and compassion, Craig R. Tremble Funeral Homes, Inc, Pembroke Chapel, along with the Family, announce the passing of Ms. Annie Smith Griffin. Ms. Fannie Wilson Hendrix, age 63, passed away on Wednesday, December 21, 2022 at her residence in Richmond Hill, GA. She was a Montgomery, AL native...
Hugh Howell Deal
Mr. Hugh Howell Deal of Statesboro, Georgia, age 81, beloved husband of 58 years to Mrs. Kay Deal, passed away Friday, December 23, 2022 at his home. Mr. Deal was born June 23, 1941, in Statesboro, Georgia. Mr. Deal was preceded in death by his parents, Mr. Horace Greeley Deal...
Fall Commencement held at East Georgia State College
East Georgia State College (EGSC) held its Fall Commencement Ceremony on Saturday, December 10 at 10 a.m. The ceremony was held in the Gymnasium in Swainsboro. Dr. John Cadle, Interim Provost and Vice President for Academic and Student Affairs, welcomed the graduates and their families to the ceremony. Dr. Cadle then welcomed graduate Alexander Archie to the podium to present the reflection. Commencement speaker Dr. Patrice Buckner Jackson was then introduced to address the students and their families.
Georgia Southern University building ethical skills in military leaders
Georgia Southern University’s Department of Philosophy and Religious Studies recently partnered with key leaders of the U.S. Army‘s 188th Infantry Brigade from Fort Stewart for a Leadership and Professional Development session in Jenkins Hall Theater at the Armstrong Campus. Prof. Leisa Schwab, a part-time member of the department...
Bertrand Joseph Oakes
Mr. Bertrand Joseph Oakes went to be with his Lord and Savior Tuesday morning, December 20, 2022, at the age of 63 years while surrounded by his family. Bert met his soulmate, Deborah in Owatonna, Minnesota in 1980 and married a year later. They enjoyed 41 beautiful years of marriage. He was an amazing husband and incredible father to his four children. His pride was his family – his wife, his children and his grandchildren gave him the greatest joy.
Local safehouse for girls sheds positive light one day at a time
Marcella’s Community Safehouse is a retention facility located in Statesboro. The organization is contracted with the state of Georgia and receives children from all 159 counties. The organization is currently looking to expand its capacity of housing young ladies ages 12-18. The Start of Marcella’s Community Safehouse. Marcella...
Aspiring lawyer becomes Georgia Southern graduate at 17
At just 17, Adriana Proctor is graduating from Georgia Southern University with dreams of becoming a lawyer. “I’ve always wanted to be a lawyer,” Proctor said. “It’s my dream job and would allow me to provide meaningful representation and support to communities where I am needed. I would love to make a difference with children in particular through community initiatives, state agencies or even private practice.”
Bobbie Albert Simmons
With sadness and compassion, Craig R. Tremble Funeral Homes, Inc, Pembroke Chapel, along with the Family, announce the passing of Mr. Bobbie Albert Simmons. Mr. Bobbie Albert Simmons, age 72, of Pembroke, GA., passed peacefully on Saturday, December 17, 2022 at his residence under the care of Hospice Savannah. He...
Jennifer Williams
An obituary is not available at this time for Jennifer Williams. We welcome you to provide your thoughts and memories on our Tribute Wall. To send flowers to the family or plant a tree in memory of Jennifer Williams, please visit our floral store. Arrangements entrusted to Deal Funeral Directors.
Keep Statesboro-Bulloch Beautiful to host annual Bring One for the Chipper event
Keep Statesboro-Bulloch Beautiful has partnered with AgSouth Farm Credit, Georgia Power, and the City of Statesboro to host its annual Bring One for the Chipper event. This program allows citizens to dispose of their Christmas trees by recycling them. The recycled trees are then chipped into mulch or transformed into a fish habitat.
GBI Investigating Shooting Death in Claxton
The GBI was requested by the Claxton Police Department to assist with a death investigation in the early morning hours of December 25, 2022. Just after 12:30 a.m., an Evans County Sheriff’s Office deputy heard gunfire in the 300 block of East James Street in Claxton, GA. When law enforcement arrived, they found Marvin Smith, age 31, of Hagan, GA, in the yard shot multiple times. Officers and EMS administered aid, however, he died at the scene. The GBI Medical Examiner’s Office will conduct an autopsy on Smith.
The Development Authority of Bulloch County joins workforce study
The Development Authority of Bulloch County (DABC) has announced that it is part of the recently announced Savannah Harbor-Interstate 16 Corridor Joint Development Authority’s (JDA) Regional Workforce Study and Comprehensive Strategic Plan. The JDA, in partnership with existing industries, recently announced that they have tapped Wadley Donovan Gutshaw Consulting, LLC (WDGC) to conduct a Regional Workforce Study and Comprehensive Strategic Plan.
