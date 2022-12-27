Mr. Bertrand Joseph Oakes went to be with his Lord and Savior Tuesday morning, December 20, 2022, at the age of 63 years while surrounded by his family. Bert met his soulmate, Deborah in Owatonna, Minnesota in 1980 and married a year later. They enjoyed 41 beautiful years of marriage. He was an amazing husband and incredible father to his four children. His pride was his family – his wife, his children and his grandchildren gave him the greatest joy.

