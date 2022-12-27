Read full article on original website
Related
Northern California Gears up for a Category 4 Atmospheric River
While Buffalo, N.Y. is being inundated with snow, Northern California is fearing serious floods. A category 4 atmospheric river is predicted to target much of the Bay Area with winter weather and torrential rain. The National Weather Service warns that San Francisco, Watsonville, Pacifica, Santa Cruz, Scotts Valley, and Boulder Creek could be under quite a bit of water by Tuesday night. That said, many are gearing up to possibly evacuate their homes, if it gets to that point.
Hoards of Iguanas Will Be Tumbling From Southern Florida Trees Christmas Weekend — Here’s Why
'Tis the season to be jolly — unless you're a tree-dwelling iguana, of course. While Florida won't be receiving the large amounts of snow slamming Chicago, or aftershocks as a result of Humboldt County's earthquake, residents of the Sunshine State can expect to see it rain iguanas this weekend. Yes, you heard that correctly, it's a phenomenon that happens every year, but it never fails to surprise both locals and visitors alike. But why do iguanas even fall from trees?
How Many People Go Missing in National Parks Every Year? The Numbers Are Pretty Shocking
There's nothing more peaceful than disconnecting with a trip to any of the U.S. National Parks. However, many of them have lead to unfortunate disappearances. Yes, hiking is a fun, relaxing sport, that can be safe, if it's done right. But exploring the great outdoors can lead to a wide range of disasters.
Parts of Seattle on Flood-Watch After Several Homes Sustain Serious Damage
This holiday season has evidently been kind of a wash for Seattle residents. After torrential rains slammed much of the Oregon and Washington coast, neighborhoods in and around Seattle are completely flooded with water from the Puget Sound and nearby rivers. Homes citywide have sustained serious damage, families have been forced to evacuate, and roads are currently closed off to drivers. This is reportedly some of the worst flooding the city has seen in several decades.
Humboldt County Earthquake Caused Structural Damage, Power Outages, and Injuries
Residents of Northern California were subject to an unexpected and very rude awakening on Tuesday, Dec. 20, after a 6.4-magnitude earthquake shook Humboldt County. Around 2:30 a.m. PT, thousands lost power, homes and buildings sustained different degrees of damage, and a number people have been injured. The earthquake hit 11...
Florida’s Imperial River is Rising, Causing Problems for Surrounding Communities
In the City of Bonita Springs, Fl., residents must be ready to face the floods, as the Imperial River keeps rising. The Florida coast is confronting a harsh future — one that comes with sea-level rise, the erosion of the coastline, the flooding of rivers and inlets and streams, and communities in disrepair. The Imperial River, a waterway stretching from an inlet off of the Gulf of Mexico and through the City of Bonita Springs, Fl. has been steadily rising.
Cities Across the Countries Are Gearing Up for Winter Storm Elliott’s Wrath
Winter Storm Elliott is up to snow good. Frigid winter weather is rolling in through much of the U.S., bringing high gusts of wind, blizzard-like conditions, and ice to cities nationwide. And even though a white Christmas is undeniably magical, it could seriously mess with holiday travel plans. It's likely to make for unsafe conditions, so understanding Winter Storm Elliott's path is absolutely crucial.
Why Are Blue Whales Endangered? How the Biggest Animal on the Planet Could Become Extinct
Currently, the blue whale is listed as endangered by the International Union for Conservation of Nature (IUCN). Why are blue whales endangered when they are the biggest animal on the planet?. Sadly, despite this fact, they aren’t immune to the threats created by humans. Keep reading to learn more about...
Studying Freshwater Biomes Can Help Us Understand Entire Ecosystems
Understanding the different factors that affect our ecosystems is beyond important. They can give us clues that allow us to help wildlife and make sure that they are in thriving habitats. Learning about the environmental factors of freshwater biomes is a good place to start. Keep reading to learn more...
Climate Change May Be Coming for Christmas Tree Farms — Ho Ho, No
While climate change might not take away your Christmas joy, it might take away your future Christmas tree. Over the last 10 years, increasing numbers of Christmas tree farms in Canada, and northern U.S. states, have reported significant crop losses due to floods, extreme heat, and drought. Yes, that's right — climate change is coming for your Christmas trees. And based on the path we're going, it's most likely going to get worse in years to come.
A White Christmas in Chicago May Be Possible, With Blizzards in the Forecast
Some serious winter weather is in store for residents Windy City residents. The week leading into the holidays is expected to bring frigid temperatures, high winds, snow, and icy roads. And although many are likely looking forward to enjoying a white Christmas, Chicago's winter storm warnings could potentially impact travel for millions of people across much of the Midwest.
Night Owls, Assemble — Winter Solstice Is Here
Even though many of us have been experiencing frigid wintry weather since October or November, today marks the first day of winter. Yes, you heard that correctly — Dec. 21 is what many cultures refer to as winter solstice. Not only does it mark the change of seasons, but it also comes with quite a bit of spiritual significance.
The Earth's Environment Is Constantly Changing — But How Do We Adapt to It All?
If you've ever had to move — whether it was down the block or across the country — you know about the different changes you have to make, in order to live your best life in a new locale. Maybe new coats to account for colder climates or learning how to drive so you have more access to the world around you. Every day, fellow human beings move across different parts of the world and make it work.
A Brazilian Oil Company Is Putting the Amazon River’s Unique Coral Reef in Danger
Coral reefs are not only gorgeous to the human eye — they're vital ecosystems. And sadly, many of them are dying out, far beyond the Great Barrier Reef. The little-known Amazon River reef is extremely unique, and is home to various walks of marine life. But scientists are concerned that a Brazilian oil company may be putting it in danger, as drilling for oil would devastate the Amazon reef.
European Wind Turbines at a Standstill Amid an Ongoing “Wind Drought”
Like much of the world, Western Europe is in a major energy bind — but an ongoing wind drought is making things so much worse. As gas prices continue to soar, many are resorting to cleaner means of renewable energy. But as of recently, barely even a breeze has made its way through the through the winter air.
The Desalination Process Gives Us Freshwater — at a Huge Environmental Cost
Freshwater is a resource so much of life on Earth needs. Unfortunately, it's not an infinite resource, and so many people around the world struggle to have their basic needs met without access to it. As a way to remedy this problem, many may suggest desalination: removing salt from seawater and converting it to freshwater.
Nationwide Blizzard Warnings Forecast Snow, Tornadoes, and More
Blizzard warnings nationwide have sparked both fear and excitement amongst U.S. residents — particularly those in the upper midwest, interior northeast, the intermountain west, and beyond. A number of states could see more than a foot of snow, in addition to possible hail, and potentially even tornadoes. Now, people are preparing to hunker down by stocking up on food, water, and firewood.
Threats From Climate Change Lead to Federal Protection of the PNW's Iconic Whitebark Pine
Native to the PNW is the iconic whitebark pine — it's one of many trees that thrive in the cold, damp weather throughout the west coast's mountain ranges. They provide food to grizzly bears and squirrels, and habitats for various mountain-dwelling birds. Unfortunately, though, climate change, wildfires, an invasive beetle, and a deadly fungus have posed a major risk to their populations. That's why it was recently granted federal protection by the Endangered Species Act (ESA).
At the COP15 Biodiversity Summit, Leaders Sign 30x30 Deal to Protect Nature — and Ourselves
After nearly two weeks of meetings, the UN’s annual biodiversity conference, COP15, came to a close on Dec. 19, 2022. And at the end of the conference, parties from all across the world agreed to the Kunming-Montreal Global Biodiversity Framework, which sets various targets for improving humanity’s relationship with nature, which should therefore improving biodiversity — and life on Earth for us humans.
What Triggered Los Angeles’ Latest Swim Advisory? Surfers, Read On
If you're vacationing in the Los Angeles area for New Year's, don't expect to go for a swim. Although storms in Southern California have resulted in enticing surf conditions, the surrounding waters have been deemed unsafe for swimming. Los Angeles beaches have released a swim advisory to avoid any and all coastal waters, because of runoff from storm drains, creeks, and rivers. But what exactly does that mean? What caused this to happen?
GreenMatters
Los Angeles, CA
11K+
Followers
3K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT
Green Matters is dedicated to making news and topics across sustainability and innovation accessible to all. We help bring awareness to global issues and solutions, and hope to inspire you to make simple changes to your daily habits and lifestyle. We believe that many small actions can collectively make a big difference in ensuring a healthy planet for generations to come.https://www.greenmatters.com/
Comments / 0