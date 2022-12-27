Read full article on original website
Putin Makes Peace Offer to Ukraine After Realizing He's Losing the War
In a stunning twist, Russian President Vladimir Putin has announced that he is ready to negotiate with Ukraine over the ongoing conflict in the region, according to Reuters. But wait, wasn't it just ten months ago that Putin launched a full-blown assault on Ukraine, seizing control of several territories, including Donetsk, Luhansk, Kherson, and Zaporizhzhia?
Putin rages against West in New Year message to his people: Fatigued dictator appears on state TV
Putin, 70, looked strained and worn as he addressed Russians on television in each of the country's 11 time zones just before midnight.
Putin's inner circle is frustrated because the Russian president 'doesn't know what to do' with war in Ukraine, report says
Putin does not have a plan for the Ukraine war and is becoming increasingly isolated, sources told The Washington Post.
Speculation Swirls as Putin Accused of Using Same Woman in Multiple Photos
Many believe the same blonde woman appeared in multiple photos behind the Russian leader, showing up as a soldier, a sailor and a religious worshipper.
Expert Says Despite Constant Allegations Against Him, Donald Trump Will Most Likely Never be Charged with a Crime
Most experts agree that despite the best efforts of his detractors, it is highly unlikely that Donald Trump will ever be charged with a criminal offense of any kind. Facing an almost constant barrage of accusations, some of which carry at least some semblance of verisimilitude, and many which are patently absurd on their face, Donald Trump remains uncharged in any of the litanies of accusations posed against him over the better part of the past decade.
What's ahead for the war in Ukraine in 2023
It's been quite a year in Ukraine, and the worst of winter is still ahead. To talk more about what could come next and the challenges that 2023 could bring, we turn to Melinda Haring, the outgoing deputy director of the Atlantic Council's Eurasia Center, who's helped guide my reporting in Ukraine. Melinda Haring, thanks for being with us.
Week in politics: 2022 delivers another highly charged political year
2022 gave us another highly charged and surprising year in politics. PRESIDENT JOE BIDEN: Last year, COVID-19 kept us apart. This year we're finally together again. LIZ CHENEY: There was no ambiguity, no nuance. Donald Trump made a purposeful choice to violate his oath of office. CHUCK SCHUMER: This election...
Russian businessmen keep mysteriously dying. Why?
This recent headline might sound familiar - Russian oligarch dies after hotel fall. Sausage magnate Pavel Antov fell to his death in India on Christmas Eve. And he has a lot of company. At least a dozen Russian businessmen have died mysteriously in the last year. Some have toppled from windows. Others tumbled downstairs or have been struck with fatal illnesses. In fact, just two days before Antov's death, someone traveling with him died in the same hotel of an apparent heart attack.
Russia launches a wave of missiles at Ukraine in a massive New Year's Eve air attack
KYIV and MOSCOW — Russia intensified its air attacks against Ukraine, wrapping up a year of intense warfare against the country by firing cruise missiles and explosive drones at several cities. All 25 of Ukraine's administrative regions spent much of the day Saturday under air raid warnings. The commander-in-chief...
U.S. responds cautiously to Netanyahu's return as Israel's prime minister
Benjamin Netanyahu is back as Israel's prime minister. The Israeli parliament ratified his coalition government on Thursday. He's appointed far-right religious ultranationalists to key positions of power. Israelis and Palestinians are still reacting, and the Biden administration is responding cautiously, as NPR's Daniel Estrin reports from Tel Aviv. DANIEL ESTRIN,...
Myanmar court again finds Aung San Suu Kyi guilty of corruption
NPR's A Martinez talks to Derek Mitchell, a former U.S. ambassador to Myanmar and president of the National Democratic Institute, about Myanmar court finding Aung San Suu Kyi guilty of corruption. A MARTÍNEZ, HOST:. A court in military-ruled Myanmar earlier today sentenced the country's former civilian leader, Aung San...
House Democrats release former President Trump's tax returns
The Democrat-led House Ways and Means Committee has released Donald Trump's tax returns. And it's unprecedented because the former president defied tradition when he refused to release his tax records while in office. And he continued to try and keep them secret after leaving office. In a summary earlier this month, the committee revealed that Trump paid 1.1 million in federal income taxes during his first three years in office. He paid none in 2020. On the line with us now is Philip London. He is a CPA with the public accounting firm Wiss. Philip, so why is it significant that we're seeing these returns now?
Constituents sound off about Rep.-elect Santos, who is under investigation
George Santos, the GOP representative-elect of New York's 3rd Congressional District, has admitted he lied about his background and is now under investigation. He's slated to be sworn in next week. A MARTÍNEZ, HOST:. New York Representative-elect George Santos is facing mounting investigations from state and local prosecutors. He's...
U.S. Supreme Court will wait until 2023 to hear arguments on border restrictions
The Supreme Court will wait until next year to hear arguments on the border restrictions known as Title 42. But a group of 19 state attorneys general, all Republicans, scored a victory this week after the justices left in place, at least temporarily, the constraints that the Trump administration implemented as a public health order. Since March of 2020, Title 42 has let U.S. border agents turn away migrants as soon as they cross the southern border on the basis of warding off COVID-19. Arizona is one of the states challenging the end of Title 42. Arizona's attorney general is Mark Brnovich.
What Trump's tax returns reveal about his personal and business finances
Unlike every president since Richard Nixon, Donald Trump refused to release his taxes. So a congressional committee did it for him, almost two years after he left office. The Democratic-led House Ways and Means Committee took this unusual step Friday after a years-long fight to obtain the records. NPR's senior political editor and correspondent Domenico Montanaro has waded through hundreds of pages of lines and numbers and joins us now. Good morning, Domenico.
Brazil's President-elect Luis Inácio Lula da Silva's remarkable comeback
Luis Inácio Lula da Silva was in prison for corruption in 2019, but Brazil's former President will be sworn in as the country's new leader Sunday. It's a remarkable comeback for the politician. AILSA CHANG, HOST:. This Sunday, Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva will be inaugurated as Brazil's president....
Republicans turn to 2023 with narrow House majority
The new session of Congress begins on Tuesday, this time with Republicans controlling the House while Democrats keep control of the Senate. NPR's congressional correspondent Deirdre Walsh joins us now to talk about this. Good morning. DEIRDRE WALSH, BYLINE: Hey there. SELYUKH: So the first vote in the House on...
What's next for Myanmar's former leader
Friday should be the end of Myanmar's former leader's legal drama. What's next for Aung San Suu Kyi?. Today, a military court in Myanmar convicted former leader Aung San Suu Kyi of corruption, coming nearly two years after the military coup that deposed her popularly elected government. NPR's Michael Sullivan reports.
China grapples with COVID surge that may be the worst since the pandemic began
NPR's A Martinez talks to Associated Press reporter Dake Kang, who's been visiting emergency rooms in China, about the impact of the latest wave of COVID-19 infections. China is grappling with what might be its worst COVID-19 surge since the start of the pandemic. Across the country, hospitals are overwhelmed. Infections have spread so fast since emergency measures were lifted earlier this month that several countries, including India, Japan, Italy and the U.S., are requiring COVID-19 tests for passengers from China. Global concern that new variants could emerge prompted those moves. Joining us now is Beijing-based Associated Press reporter Dake Kang, who recently visited Chinese hospitals treating COVID patients.
Encore: China's protesters say Apple keeps tools that help them off the App Store
Protesters in China say Apple keeps tools that help them get around censorship off the App Store. Now the company has to contend with pressure from China's residents who aren't happy about it. AILSA CHANG, HOST:. When a man hung banners on a Beijing overpass in October to protest the...
