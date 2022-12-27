Tracy Cortez prioritizing mental health after UFC Orlando withdrawal: ‘Not fighting has kind of left me a little lost’

Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
4 Amazing Pizza Places in FloridaAlina AndrasFlorida State
Lake County Florida Dining - Lake Eustis Waterfront GrilleLake County Florida - Here's What's HappeningLake County, FL
Visit the World's Largest Ice Bar in Florida this WinterTravel MavenOrlando, FL
7 Famous Celebrities You Didn't Know Were From OrlandoTed RiversOrlando, FL
Let's Go Boating in Lake County, FloridaLake County Florida - Here's What's HappeningLake County, FL
Related
MMA Fighting
Rizin 40 video: Yuki Motoya demolishes ex-UFC fighter Rogerio Bontorin with devastating knee strike knockout
Yuki Motoya dispatched ex-UFC fighter Rogerio Bontorin with a jaw-dropping knee strike that ended their fight in the second round at Rizin 40 on Saturday. Following a first round that saw the bantamweights battling for position from the clinch and the referee separating them on a couple of occasions, Motoya decided to opt for a different plan of attack as he started striking from the outside to use his reach advantage.
MMA Fighting
UFC 283 free fight: Watch Glover Teixeira batter Anthony Smith for late finish
Glover Teixeira’s road to his first UFC title win got further solidified with a big time finish of a past title challenger. As the UFC was getting back to work during the COVID-19 pandemic, they headed to Jacksonville, Fla., where they hosted a slew of events — including the UFC Jacksonville fight night card headlined by Teixeira taking on Anthony Smith.
MMA Fighting
Heck of a Morning: Remembering Stephan Bonnar, Bellator MMA vs. RIZIN
Stephan Bonnar passed away at the age of 45 recently, but the impact he had on the UFC — most notably with his incredible battle on the finale of the inaugural season of The Ultimate Fighter — will be remembered forever. On an all-new edition of Heck of...
MMA Fighting
Gordon Ryan unsure about future in MMA: ‘I feel like it’s kind of my job to push jiu-jitsu over the hump’
Gordon Ryan isn’t planning to jump to MMA anytime soon. Widely considered the best grappler alive today and one of the best of all time, Ryan is, in many ways, the face of competitive jiu-jitsu today. As such, many MMA fans have wondered what it would look like for the 27-year-old champion, to follow in the path of so many grapplers before him and jump into the cage. Unfortunately for MMA fans, “King” Ryan appears to be too focused on building up the sport he reigns over instead.
MMA Fighting
Video: Top UFC octagon-side finishes includes gnarly view of Michael Chandler’s front-kick KO of Tony Ferguson
The UFC has released a video featuring some of the promotion’s top finishes of 2022, but shown through the octagon-side lens of a cell phone camera on the arena floor. Included in the moments captured was the incredible front kick knockout against Tony Ferguson at UFC 274 in May. In the video, the former Bellator lightweight champion lands the kick — which was good for No. 2 for MMA Fighting’s Knockout of the Year in 2022 — and celebrates with a backflip for the stunned crowd in Phoenix.
musictimes.com
GloRilla Getting Married? Shaquille O'Neal 'Proposes' To Rapper on Instagram Live
GloRilla just received a marriage proposal from Shaquille O'Neal. The rising Memphis rapper has been busy in the past months as her popularity in the music industry continues. Starting with her "F.N.F (Let's Go)" release in April, GloRilla went on to release more songs and EP while establishing collaborations with other artists.
MMA Fighting
RIZIN champion Kleber Koike: ’I lost a year of my life believing in the UFC’
Kleber Koike once dreamed of signing with the UFC, but that is no longer a goal for the RIZIN featherweight champion. Back in 2017, when Koike clinched the KSW title and capped off an impressive 20-1-1 run over seven years competing in Asia and Europe, a UFC move felt like a foregone conclusion. However, after becoming a free agent following a KSW title loss to Mateusz Gamrot in 2018 did not lead to the UFC shot he was hoping for, Koike instead ended up in RIZIN. He promptly finished five straight opponents to take the 145-pound title away from Juntarou Ushiku.
MMA Fighting
Bellator MMA vs. Rizin results: AJ McKee beats Roberto de Souza to cement 5-0 shutout for Bellator
A.J. McKee capped off a shutout performance for the fighters from Bellator MMA as they went a perfect 5-0 against Rizin in the New Year’s Eve card from Japan. The one-time featherweight champion, who was competing at lightweight on Saturday, showcased great grappling defense and some solid ground and pound as he constantly thwarted attacks coming from Rizin’s champion Roberto de Souza. McKee was smart with his offense both on the feet and on the ground while de Souza just grew frustrated as he was unable to really threaten the American even when he had some advantageous positions during the fight.
WATCH: Jackal Steals Dead Seal Pup From Mama Seal on the Beach in Intense Video
In this crazy footage from Namibia, a black-backed jackal steals a dead seal pup from its mother. The jackal and the mama seal duel in an intense tug-o-war for the seal pup, with the jackal ultimately winning out. The popular Instagram account NatureIsMetal posted the graphic video, which is aptly...
MMA Fighting
Manny Pacquiao announces he signed with Rizin with plans to fight in 2023
Manny Pacquiao is taking his talents to Japan. The 44-year-old boxing legend announced on Saturday that he’s inked a deal with Rizin to compete in the promotion in 2023 against an opponent still to be determined. Pacquiao appeared in the ring during the Rizin 40 card where he addressed the crowd at the Saitama Super Arena.
MMA Fighting
Injury scratches Geoff Neal from Shavkat Rakhmonov bout at UFC Vegas 67
One of 2023’s most intriguing welterweight bouts is no longer happening. Multiple people with knowledge of the promotion’s plans confirmed to MMA Fighting on Thursday that Geoff Neal has suffered an undisclosed injury and is out of his scheduled matchup with Shavkat Rakhmonov at UFC Vegas 67, which takes place Jan. 14 at the UFC APEX. MMA reporter Igor Lazorin was first to report the news.
MMA Fighting
Tatiana Suarez eyeing UFC return in February after injury plagued four-year layoff
One of the UFC’s most intriguing female contenders is eyeing a return for 2023. Following a near four-year layoff due to injuries, undefeated wrestler Tatiana Suarez revealed this week that she is finally closing in on her UFC comeback. In response to a fan asking about her next fight, Suarez wrote on Instagram that she is targeting a return bout in February at 125 pounds.
MMA Fighting
Video: Paddy Pimblett beats up internet troll in gym challenge
The internet troll was surprisingly game, throwing all sorts of kicks at Paddy Pimblett. One of them pulled a muscle, which made him an even easier target for “The Baddy” after his trolling led to a gym challenge seen in the video above. Pimblett went relatively easy on...
MMA Fighting
Video: Gillian Robertson needs just 65 seconds to tap out Rose Namajunas in Fury Pro Grappling 6 main event
UFC flyweight Gillian Robertson needed just 65 seconds to finish ex-strawweight champion Rose Namajunas in the main event at Fury Pro Grappling 6. Namaunas and Robertson squared off in the headliner on Saturday, Dec. 30, under the Fury Pro Grappling banner, which is a part of the CFFC MMA promotion. The event took place at 2300 Arena in Philadelphia.
MMA Fighting
Dillon Danis gives his side of Nate Diaz altercation: ‘That’s a whole different story that didn’t get on camera’
Dillon Danis says his altercation with Nate Diaz outside of Madison Square Garden was all Diaz’s fault. Both Danis and Diaz were in attendance for UFC 281, and following the event, the two fighters got into a physical altercation outside of the arena, with Diaz slapping one of Danis’ teammates. But according to Danis, that run-in was actually the second time the two clashed that evening.
MMA Fighting
Bellator MMA vs. RIZIN weigh-in video, results
MMA Fighting has Bellator MMA vs. RIZIN weigh-in video for Saturday’s event at Saitama Super Arena in Japan. The cross-promotional event pairs some of the companies’ champions and top contenders against one another will be headlined by former Bellator featherweight champion A.J. McKee and RIZIN lightweight champ Roberto de Souza.
MMA Fighting
‘Athlete of the century’: Fighters react to Pele’s death at 82
Pelé passed away on Thursday at age 82 after a long battle with colon cancer, his family announced, and the MMA community mourned the soccer legend’s death. Edson Arantes do Nascimento, better known as “Pelé” or simply “The King,” scored a record 1,281 goals as a professional player and led Brazil to three FIFA World Cup championships between 1958 and 1970 — a feat no one else has ever matched.
Boy displays amazing camaraderie as he consoles his opponent after defeating his team
The boy walks up to his friend and tells him to hold his head high and be proud of his performance.
MMA Fighting
Morning Report: Marlon Vera says cutting huge amounts of weight is like cheating: ‘I’m 155 pounds in or out of camp’
Marlon Vera thinks Aljamain Sterling isn’t playing by the spirit of the rules. One of the biggest bantamweights in the division, Sterling regularly cuts an enormous amount of weight to get down to the 135-pound limit, and after title defense against T.J. Dillashaw at UFC 280, Sterling revealed that he put back on 40 pounds in the week following the fight. And while that sort of massive weight fluctuation is perfectly legal according to the Unified Rules of MMA, “Chito” Vera believes it goes against the spirit of the game.
MMA Fighting
Rizin 40 video: John Dodson flattens Hideo Tokoro with blistering series of punches for first-round knockout
John Dodson dreamed about returning to Japan after his second professional bout took place there 18 years ago and he certainly made the most of his opportunity at RIZIN 40. The UFC veteran blitzed Hideo Tokoro with punches after he actually chased him across the ring following a body shot that spelled the beginning of the end. It was that punch to the midsection that had Tokoro turning away and Dodson coming after him with guns blazing as he looked for the finish.
Comments / 0