How Bears Step Forward by Stepping Back Now

By Gene Chamberlain
BearDigest
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=08d8qu_0jvkCUcN00

The Texans' top spot in the draft is within reach for the Bears and some power rankings notice this.

The need to get Justin Fields more help became a central theme again in this week's power rankings, as if it hadn't been already.

Everyone has known since before the season that the Bears need to do this.

The really perceptive observer notes how or more specifically where they will get this help.

Two power ranking pollsters this week—in particular, Frank Schwab with Yahoo Sports and the Fox Sports tag team—focused in on what's really important for the Bears and that is winning the top pick in the draft.

The Bears suddenly have this chance after Houston's late improvement and win last week and both of these polls refer to this.

It could actually matter whether the Bears are first or second, too.

It depends on whether they're seeking to trade the pick for additional first-rounders in the future or whether they think they can get what they need with the third pick or later.

Owning the first pick definitely will lead to offers from teams wanting to draft Bryce Young because Houston might also want him.

There are other lines of thought in this regard.

One real problem the Bears face is if they are focused on a three technique in the draft, like Georgia's Jalen Carter.  The improvement Houston has made might let Lovie Smith keep his job. But if they remain in that No. 1 spot and Smith is still coach, the Texans could consider a three technique more critical than a quarterback. They are running the same defense as the Bears and Smith can definitely use a dominant defensive tackle like Carter.

So the Bears may really need Houston to win again and lose out on the top pick in order to get the dominant three technique they need.

Here are where polls rank the Bears this week. Their rankings don't reflect the first pick possibility.

In some cases their spot is a bit inflated by both the Nathaniel Hacket firing and the Indianapolis Colts' clownish situation at head coach.

Yahoo Sports: 29th

The Bears moved up a spot but more important is the commentary by Frank Schwab, who indicates he gets it. Even while everyone else is worrying about getting Justin Fields help of some kind, the veteran Yahoo Sports writer knows where they pick in the draft is what's important.  He lists the Texans' upcoming schedule and asks facetiously, "why is this in the Bears section?" and points out Bears fans know why. Of course, it's because the Bears can get the top pick in the draft with one more Texans win and two Bears losses.

Sports Illustrated: 28th

Justin Fields' three completions of 10 yards or longer are pointed out, and the need to get him targets is stressed. It's true but their receiver corps does look different with healthy Chase Claypool and Equanimeous St. Brown.

NFL.com: 29th

The Bears stayed in the same position and the way Buffalo bottled up Fields was noted with a warning that they need to get him help in the offseason.

Yah think?

CBS Sports: 30th

The contrast between young and good teams was stressed after their showing against Buffalo.  They did show up for a half, though. Let's not forget this.

NBC Sports/Pro Football Talk: 30th

Mike Florio's comment sounds plausible as he says if not for Justin Fields, "...they might be winless." It's difficult to say for certain, but there isn't much talent left now after a rash of injuries and at this point it's certainly a plausible concept. If they were winless, then they wouldn't be in a race with the Texans for top draft pick.

The Ringer: 28th

They actually moved up three sports and reached the "bad and eliminated" category over "worst of the worst," but a comment calling Darnell Mooney their receiving leader still after going out in Week 11 wasn't entirely accurate. It depends on the type of receiving. Cole Kmet's 44 receptions leads the team now. Mooney still does lead in yardage, but they have no other dependable or healthy receiver and a tight end isn't beating out a wide receiver in yardage in this offense.

The Sporting News: 31st

Vinny Iyer is focused on next year , pointing out the Buffalo game showed how much the Bears need defensive help but also mentioning receiver as a need. The receiver need actually was obvious in the Buffalo game, too, considering Fields had no way to counter the Bills' defensive tactics beyond handing it to David Montgomery or Khalil Herbert because all his better receivers are hurt.

ESPN: 29th

The defining moment of the season for the Bears is the theme for teams in ESPN's weekly pole and the moment for the Bears is called the trade of Khalil Mack at the start of last free agency. It's an appropriate one because it defined the start of the rebuild by shipping out older talent.

Fox Sports: 28th

Another mention of the first pick in draft being in play. The Bears' need to surround Justin Fields with better talent is pointed out as the goal. It's repeated often this week but needs to keep being repeated as the team transitions into the offseason.

