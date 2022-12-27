Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
7 Famous Celebrities You Didn't Know Were From DearbornTed RiversDearborn, MI
Bright & Beautiful Detroit Mother Vanished After Hand Amputation. What Happened To Alasia Hill?The Vivid Faces of the VanishedDetroit, MI
Detroit Lions Playoff Scenarios and ChancesFlurrySportsDetroit, MI
7 Famous Celebrities You Didn't Know Were From DetroitTed RiversDetroit, MI
5 Must-Try Michigan Hot Dog JointsEast Coast TravelerFlint, MI
Tom Brady makes major Christmas move after divorce
Tom Brady, the quarterback of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, probably knew Christmas would look different this year following his highly publicized divorce from Brazillian supermodel Gisele Bündchen. Bündchen, for her part, got to take the couple’s three children to her native Brazil for a scenic holiday weekend while Brady led the Buccaneers in a come-from-behind Read more... The post Tom Brady makes major Christmas move after divorce appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
Jared Goff has message for Detroit Lions fans prior to final home game [Video]
Wow. Can you believe we are already in Week 17 of the 2022 NFL regular season? Well, we are, and on Sunday, Jared Goff and the Detroit Lions will play their final home game of the season when they host the Chicago Bears at Ford Field. On Wednesday, Goff spoke to reporters and he had a message for all of the Lions’ fans who have supported him and his team during the 2022 season.
If Detroit Lions win out, here's the roadmap to playoffs: Hope for a bunch of help
The next time the Detroit Lions play will be in January. That’s 2023, if you’ve lost track of time, and the calendar, and perhaps your name and where you grew up. But this isn’t about the time-bending, multi-connectedness soup we reside in and wasn't it just summer a couple of weeks ago anyway? This is about the Lions. That they are playing a game in January — JANUARY — against Chicago at Ford Field Sunday that means...
Five Observations From Michigan's Open Practice
As Michigan gears up for this weekend's matchup against TCU, the media is trying to pump out as much content as possible from Arizona. Earlier today, Michigan opened up practice for a quick 15 minutes as they kicked off their on-location preparation for the Fiesta Bowl. Here's what stood out...
Football World Reacts To Jim Harbaugh's Favorite TV Show
On Thursday afternoon, Michigan head coach Jim Harbaugh met with the media ahead of the College Football Playoff. The Wolverines are gearing up for a battle against the TCU Horned Frogs. Before the action kicks off, though, the unique head coach spent a few moments talking about the game. Well,...
Central Michigan stuns Michigan on late 3-pointer
Jesse Zarzuela scored 19 points, Reggie Bass scored the go-ahead 3-pointer with 11 seconds remaining and Central Michigan upset Michigan
GM Brad Holmes earns rave reviews for Lions' turnaround
While it’s no surprise that Philadelphia’s Howie Roseman and San Francisco’s John Lynch are presumed front-runners for NFL General Manager of the Year, the job Brad Holmes has done with the Detroit Lions shouldn’t be overlooked. In a recent column for The Athletic, national NFL writer...
RED WINGS CAP OFF CRAZY COMEBACK WITH GREAT OT CELLY
The Detroit Red Wings made a comeback of the season on Wednesday night, trailing the Pittsburgh Penguins by four goals after the first period. The Wings scored four unanswered in the middle and final frames, taking the game to overtime. The OT hero, Wings forward Jake Walman scored off the...
