Read full article on original website
Related
murphysmultiverse.com
12 Days of X-Mas: Day 6, Colossus
The X-Men are coming to the Marvel Cinematic Universe and Marvel Studios has no small task ahead of them in making sure that the iconic team can lead the franchise in Phase 7 and beyond. Marvel Studios is also sure to make every effort to separate their adaptation of the team(s) from what came before. To celebrate the 12 Days of Christmas, we’ve decided to put together a list of which characters might play a key role and how Marvel Studios can ensure nobody will confuse them with their Fox counterparts.
murphysmultiverse.com
12 Days of X-Mas: Day 7, Krakoa
The X-Men are coming to the Marvel Cinematic Universe and Marvel Studios has no small task ahead of them in making sure that the iconic team can lead the franchise in Phase 7 and beyond. Marvel Studios is also sure to make every effort to separate their adaptation of the team(s) from what came before. To celebrate the 12 Days of Christmas, we’ve decided to put together a list of which characters might play a key role and how Marvel Studios can ensure nobody will confuse them with their Fox counterparts or, in this case, an X-Men fixture that Fox left on the bench.
murphysmultiverse.com
12 Days of X-Mas: Day 5, Storm
The X-Men are coming to the Marvel Cinematic Universe and Marvel Studios has no small task ahead of them in making sure that the iconic team can lead the franchise in Phase 7 and beyond. Marvel Studios is also sure to make every effort to separate their adaptation of the team(s) from what came before. To celebrate the 12 Days of Christmas, we’ve decided to put together a list of which characters might play a key role and how Marvel Studios can ensure nobody will confuse them with their Fox counterparts.
murphysmultiverse.com
First Look at Teagan Croft’s White Raven Costume in ‘Titans’ Season 4
Warner Bros. has been currently busy axing projects left and right, but some are still moving forward even in the chaos that is “HBO Max” or whatever new name it might get at some point next year. Among the various shows still in production, Titans are currently releasing its fourth season and the Twitter account has released the first look at Teagan Croft as White Raven.
murphysmultiverse.com
The Top 10 Worst Movies of 2022
It’s that time of year – time to cringe at the top cinematic disasters that disappointed us the most in the last 12 months. These are the films that made us want to burn down the movie theatre and never look back. We highly recommend avoiding these at all costs, unless you’re a psychopath with a fiery love for burning money.
murphysmultiverse.com
New ‘Doctor Strange 2’ BTS Image Reveals Scratched Cameo was Filmed
We’ve come to learn over the months after Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness‘ release that the film originally had many more cameos planned besides the already great additions we got. Among the many Illuminati members was the fact that Daniel Craig was going to play the role of Balder the Brave, a Thor stand-in for the multiversal group. We know that he couldn’t join the production and they ended up adding John Krasinski as Mr. Fantastic.
murphysmultiverse.com
‘Stranger Things’ Noah Schnapp Teases the Netflix Series’ Ending
Stranger Things is about to wrap up, as the journey through the Upside-Down is about to find its end with the fifth season. We still don’t know when we can expect the series to wrap up, but it’s looking like a long wait is in order with a 2024 release on the horizon due to the series’ final season not even started rolling the cameras. Still, it seems that the cast has been teased about the future of their characters, as actor Noah Schnapp teased the ending of Will’s story and highlighted once again that it started with him.
murphysmultiverse.com
New ‘The Flash’ Merchandise Reveals First Look at Batman’s Batwing
Superhero films are more than just the pure cinematic experience, as they also come with quite a few merchandises for fans of all ages. Ironically, these products end up spoiling quite a bit more than they should, as they tend to find themselves online much earlier than expected. That is especially the case with projects that end up getting delayed further back leading to the current situation of The Flash merch revealing our first look at Michael Keaton‘s new Batwing.
murphysmultiverse.com
Marvel Studios Developing a Pair of Follow-ups to ‘Werewolf By Night’ (Rumor)
Marvel Studios has had to learn and adjust on the fly over the past two years as they’ve rolled out streaming content onto Disney Plus. The first batch of streaming series was greatly impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic and the second wave of series was, according to social media, too long and too short all at once. Part of the adjustment to that criticism was the evolution of Special Presentations, two of which debuted to leave reviews late this year and, it seems, Marvel Studios is going with the old axiom of “if it ain’t broke don’t fix it” when it comes to those.
murphysmultiverse.com
George R.R. Martin Discusses Statuses of Future ‘Game of Thrones’ Spin-Offs
When it comes to major stories in the television industry in 2022, one of the most notable was the triumphant return of the Game of Thrones franchise. House of the Dragon was a marquee hit for HBO this Autumn and is still part of the conversation as award season approaches. With the fantasy franchise back in the good graces of the public zeitgeist, questions are being asked about what else is in store for the universe. In his latest blog entry, author George R.R. Martin provided some updates on the status of the world of Game of Thrones on HBO.
murphysmultiverse.com
Konami’s ‘Metal Gear Solid’ Producer Teases “Many Announcements” in 2023
We’ve seen quite a few rumors about Metal Gear Solid getting remakes in some form or another. We’ve heard stories that the first entry on Moses Island was going to get adapted with others hinting at the story of Metal Gear Solid 3: Snake Eater potentially getting the remake treatment. While we still have no official confirmation, long-time Konami and Metal Gear Solid producer Noriaki Okamura hinted that 2023 might be a bit year.
murphysmultiverse.com
Deleted Marvel Studios UK Tweet Adds Further Confusion to MCU’s 2023 Releases
There have been many stories on what exactly the future has in store for Marvel Studios’ 2023 slate. We have quite a few projects initially mapped out with Secret Invasion, Echo, Loki’s second season, Ironheart, and Agatha: Coven of Chaos on Disney+. That is all on top of three films that would find their way into theaters throughout the year. Many have been worried about Marvel Studios trying to push out too much with rumors even hinting that they are rescheduling their approach.
murphysmultiverse.com
James Gunn’s ‘Superman’ Could Take the DCU to Year One
We are nearing the reveal of some of the first wave of films in the new DCU headed up by James Gunn. This reveal should provide us with some idea of what we might get when this new era of DC Comics adaptations hits our big and slightly smaller screens. The Rock’s ego tried to highjack, and then derail, what Gunn had planned, but we are in for some shakiness while they release the last four movies in this era and simultaneously prepare for what’s next. What we do know definitively is that we are getting a new Superman movie and though Gunn plans to skip the origin, a strong argument could still be made for the new film to be an adaptation of Superman: Year One.
murphysmultiverse.com
‘Midnight Suns’ Scratches an Itch ‘Marvel’s Avengers’ Never Did
I’ve long been someone that’s defended Marvel’s Avengers early on in its runtime. While it’s been a rough run for the game, the gameplay offered something special by truly allowing most of the Avengers to feel unique from each other. DLC characters have become more carbon copies as the game dialed back its ambitious plans to months of silence, it’s still a fun game to jump back in now and then. The only thing truly lacking was a gameplay loop in its endgame that would inspire replayability beyond its looting system; a usual crutch for most Games-as-a-Service.
murphysmultiverse.com
‘Knives Out’ Director Already Started Work on ‘Glass Onion’ Sequel
After a long wait and $450M+ investment by Netflix, the first sequel to Knives Out has finally been released on the streaming platform. Glass Onion offers another exciting murder mystery starring Daniel Craig as the lovable detective Benoit Blanc. This time around, he finds himself stuck on a Greek island where things slowly start to unravel over an unlikely gathering of friends.
murphysmultiverse.com
RUMOR: Warner Bros. May Reboot ‘Harry Potter’ With New Cast
Geminio! In the Wizarding World of Harry Potter, this is the “Doubling Charm” used to duplicate any given object. If rumors are to be believed, Warner Bros. Discovery (WBD) may be looking to use it on the very franchise it originates from. According to a new report from industry insider Valliant Renegade, WBD wants to reboot the core Harry Potter films with a new cast in the next three-to-five years. The move would come after the company’s high-profile Fantastic Beasts prequels failed with fans, critics, and the box office, resulting in a halt on production of the final two planned entries.
murphysmultiverse.com
Definitive Guide to the MCU Timeline to Be Released in 2023
Hardcore fans of the Marvel Cinematic Universe rejoice…or get ready to be disappointed that all your hard work doesn’t match up with the Marvel Studios-endorsed official timeline of the MCU! Vanity Fair senior Hollywood correspondent Anthony Breznican, author Amy Ratcliffe and journalist Rebecca Theodore-Vachon collaborated WITH Marvel Studios to put together Marvel Studios The Marvel Cinematic Universe An Official Timeline, set to be released by Penguin Random House in September 2023.
Comments / 0