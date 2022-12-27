Read full article on original website
Related
Print Magazine
The Daily Heller: The Male Figure by a Figurative Maestro
I usually do not give testimonials for books because it inhibits my ability to review said books. But in the case of the recently published Hello World: The Body Speaks in the Drawings of Men by James McMullan (Pointed Leaf Press), I made an exception. Viewing a preview PDF, which is what most blurbsters receive, is never the same as holding the real book—especially a visual one. The other day when McMullan’s real thing appeared, it was indeed more impressive than the PDF, and calls for a longer disquisition than my blurb allowed.
Man’s ‘genius’ onion cutting hack has changed people’s lives
A man’s ‘genius’ onion cutting hack has changed people’s lives, showing how you can slice up an onion within a matter of seconds using an item you’ll always have lying around in your kitchen drawers. Whether it’s the chemicals they release when the skin is...
pethelpful.com
Fox's Cute Reaction When Mom Stops the Pets Is Too Adorable
The Arena Media Brands, LLC and respective content providers to this website may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website. The more videos we see of animals, the more we realize every animal is so similar. They all just want some love and affection. We know this is very true with cats and dogs, your typical pets, but we’re starting to see it more with horses and cows. And this video from TikTok user @arcticfoxdaily is showing us another unexpected animal who loves getting pets.
Iu2019m a real-life Rapunzel u2014 my long locks inspire indecent proposals on the street
A real-life Rapunzel has revealed how men lust over her long and luscious locks — with some even proposing to the blond bombshell because they’re so mesmerized by her mane. Olga Naumova, who hails from Moscow, Russia, said she had thin hair as a child, and her parents covered it with a babushka headscarf until her locks began to grow more densely. The model — whose mane measures 5 feet, 2 inches long — says her hair has now become her defining feature, and she’s overwhelmed with attention. “I didn’t realize how long my hair was until people started complimenting me,” Naumova...
pethelpful.com
Pet Possum's Adoration for His Dad Is Full of So Much Love
The Arena Media Brands, LLC and respective content providers to this website may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website. Lots of people think if they find an abandoned baby possum that this animal would make a great pet. Not only do most states not allow it, but it can be difficult finding a veterinarian who is able to care for your domesticated possum. Having a pet possum is a lot of work.
Upworthy
Grandpa with a wardrobe that opens up into a secret Narnia-themed library is making everyone envious
Some of us love books and live in fantastical lands created by authors that almost seem real and magnificent. It helps us to step away from the cruel reality of the world and give ourselves a break to indulge in dreams and fantasies. However, one person has bought fantasy into realist by creating a beautiful fantastical library. It also has a mysterious element that will play a string for everyone who loves fantasy and mystery.
msn.com
19 garden path ideas – beautiful DIY and budget looks for a stylish walkway
Slide 1 of 20: If you're stumped for garden path ideas because, well, yours is already just there, or because you want fresh inspiration as you're starting with a clean (garden) slate, we can help. Whether you're after a natural, weathered look or a formal and contemporary finish, we have many looks for backyards big and small, and practical advice on how to achieve them. Garden paths are an integral part of garden landscaping and can add design flair as well as function to your backyard. From soft gravel paths lined with fragrant herbs to oversized pavers laid in intricate patterns, exploring a range of looks will help you find the one that's perfect for your backyard. Before designing a garden path, you need to strike the right balance between ease of laying, cost-effectiveness of your chosen material, and the desired look. Landscape designer and Co-founder of the gardeningit.com blog Kristina Mathew advises that the simplest way to make a garden path 'is to first dig into the soil. Then, make several parallel lines of regular width, burying the soil between them. Start in the middle and work outwards.' If cost is the most important consideration, choose gravel, which is also one of the most versatile garden path materials – 'Gravel comes in many different colors, sizes, and textures. You have the option of choosing your own color gravel mix, or you can choose from the preselected colors available.' Complete beginner and don't want to spend any money? Katie Krejci, a homesteader and blogger from The Homesteading RD, advises to just create dirt paths – 'this is what I use in 90 percent of my gardens. Simply choose a path and allow it to get compact with heavy use. This will deter the growth of some weeds, however you will need to pick some out from time to time. This is a timeless option and obtainable for any garden - large or small.' By Anna Cottrell, Sarah Warwick.
Fstoppers
Am I missing something with iTTL?
I'm using a D5600 with an SB-800 mounted on the hot shoe aimed over my head and bouncing off the wall behind me in TTL mode. The first photo was taken at 1/60 at f/2.8, ISO100. The second photo was taken at 1/60 at f16, ISO100. Shouldn't the flash compensate for the underexposure/stopping down? I did increase my ISO but I would think that the flash should be able to compensate, especially if I am looking to avoid grain/noise in my photo.
A lighter side of life – picture essay
I’d like to begin by misquoting the first line of Joseph Heller’s Catch-22 – “It was love at first sight.”. The first time I saw a photograph by Elliott Erwitt I fell madly in love with him. I wasn’t only drawn to Erwitt, I quickly discovered...
Man has taken a selfie every day for 15 years. His transformation is fascinating to watch.
On Christmas Day in 2007, when he was just 13-years-old, Jordan Wilson hung up a purple sheet of fabric and took a photo of himself in front of it with his digital camera. He's done the exact same thing every day since.When he goes on vacation, he takes the purple curtain with him so he doesn't miss a day. He used the same digital camera from 2007 to 2020, when light flares started showing at the bottom of his photos indicating that the camera was on its last legs. He tracked down the exact same model of camera from 2007 to replace it and kept going.
Comments / 0