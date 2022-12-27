Read full article on original website
Related
outlooknewspapers.com
Friends In Deed, Pasadena Jaycees Host Operation Gobbler
First published in the Dec. 15 print issue of the Pasadena Outlook. The Friends In Deed Food Pantry partnered with the Pasadena Jaycees (Pasadena Junior Chamber of Commerce) to hold the 29th annual “Operation Gobbler.” This event helped ensure that more than 400 Pasadena and Altadena and neighboring community families were able to celebrate Thanksgiving.
outlooknewspapers.com
La Cañada Preparatory Student Council Inspires Through Action
First published in the Dec. 22 print issue of the Outlook Valley Sun. La Cañada Preparatory’s student council has been as busy as Santa’s little elves this holiday season. For Thanksgiving the group sponsored a food drive for the Los Angeles Mission Food Bank, and with the...
outlooknewspapers.com
Providence TrinityCare Hospice Foundation Awarded Grant to Treat Homeless Patients
First published in the Dec. 24 print issue of the Burbank Leader. The Providence TrinityCare Hospice Foundation recently received a grant of $499,341 from Providence Community Investment to expand its efforts to support any seriously ill adult needing hospice care who is experiencing homelessness. “End-of-life care is an overlooked aspect...
outlooknewspapers.com
Oboe Foundation Supports Music Education at Sierra Madre Middle School
First published in the Dec. 15 print issue of the Pasadena Outlook. The Oboe Foundation recently presented a check for $2,500 to the Sierra Madre Middle School instrumental music program. The music director, Chad Prado, received the check in the auditorium with students, parents and teachers in attendance. There has...
outlooknewspapers.com
Glendale Already in Phase III Water Conservation
First published in the Dec. 24 print issue of the Glendale News-Press. Glendale Water & Power, a member agency of the Metropolitan Water District (MWD), proactively moved to Phase III of its Mandatory Water Conservation Ordinance back in February of 2022. The MWD’s Board of Directors on Thursday declared a...
outlooknewspapers.com
CVHS Blanks Hoover; Nitros Fall to Pasadena
First published in the Dec. 24 print issue of the Glendale News-Press. The Crescenta Valley High School varsity girls’ soccer team finished competing in the Best in the West Tournament last Saturday. The Falcons edged Apple Valley, 1-0, as Cameron Ouye scored the deciding goal on an assist by...
outlooknewspapers.com
Brati, Libarian, Gaddes Lead Nitros Past San Marino
First published in the Dec. 24 print issue of the Glendale News-Press. The Glendale High School varsity girls’ water polo team snapped its four-game losing streak by defeating visiting San Marino, 10-5, in a nonleague game last Thursday. Brina Brati registered a game-high four goals, Lori Libarian scored three...
outlooknewspapers.com
FSHA Wins; Flintridge Prep Also in Action
First published in the Dec. 22 print issue of the Outlook Valley Sun. The Flintridge Sacred Heart Academy varsity girls’ soccer team edged host La Salle College Preparatory in Pasadena, 2-1, in a nonleague game last Friday. Senior Erika Caballero scored two goals while junior captain Sachi Kaneko-Grun was credited with a pair of assists.
outlooknewspapers.com
Nitros, Falcons Remain Unbeaten in League
First published in the Dec. 24 print issue of the Glendale News-Press. The Glendale High School varsity boys’ soccer team remained unbeaten and collected its third consecutive shutout by edging host Pasadena, 1-0, in a Pacific League game last Friday. Junior Artur Gevorgyan scored the game-winning goal while senior...
outlooknewspapers.com
Suspects Charged in Doughnut Shop Robbery
First published in the Dec. 24 print issue of the Burbank Leader. Two men who were arrested recently in connection with an early morning armed robbery of a doughnut shop have been charged in the case, authorities said. The incident occurred on Dec. 9 at about 4:10 a.m., according to...
Comments / 0