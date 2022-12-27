Bamboo Furniture Market to See Huge Growth by 2027 : Moso International, Bhatia Cane Industries, Indonesia Furniture

Read full article on original website
5G Chipset Global Market Report 2022: Industry to Reach $92.05 Billion by 2030 with 21.8% Annual Growth - ResearchAndMarkets.com
The "5G Chipset Market by IC Type, Operational Frequency, Product, and Industry Vertical: Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2021-2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering. The 5G chipset market size was valued at $13.26 billion in 2020, and is projected to reach $92.05 billion by 2030, registering a CAGR...
High Performance Alloys Global Market Report 2022: Demand from Automotive and Electronics Industries Fuels Sector - ResearchAndMarkets.com
The "High Performance Alloys Global Market Report 2022: Ukraine-Russia War Impact" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering. The global high performance alloys market is expected to grow from $9.01 billion in 2021 to $9.51 billion in 2022 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 5.6%. The market is expected to grow to $12.01 billion in 2026 at a CAGR of 6.0%.
The Worldwide Smart Air Purifiers Industry is Expected to Reach $8.4 Billion by 2028: Rising Pollution in Developing Countries Drives Growth - ResearchAndMarkets.com
The "Global Smart Air Purifiers Market Size, Share & Industry Trends Analysis Report By Technique, By Product Type (Fume & Smoke Collectors, Dust Collectors), By End User (Residential, Commercial), By Regional Outlook and Forecast, 2022-2028" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering. The Global Smart Air Purifiers Market size is...
M&A ROXCE Capital & SKYMATIC Expected to launch COGI Dex in Q1.2023
Dubai, United Arab Emirates, 31st Dec 2022 – With the slogan: “Passion 2 Innovation”, ROXCE Capital has gradually developed a perfect ecosystem and looked for potential partners to join hands and carry out the global Blockchain/Crypto Community’s ambition. On November 5, 2022 at GEM Center, Ho...
Global Lighting as a Service Market Report 2022: Market to Reach $4.52 Billion by 2027, Growing at a CAGR of 49.31% - Industry Trends, Opportunities and Forecasts - ResearchAndMarkets.com
The "Lighting as a Service Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2022-2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering. The global lighting as a service market size reached US$ 408.8 Million in 2021. Looking forward, the market is set to reach US$ 4,529.44 Million by 2027, exhibiting a CAGR of 49.31% during 2021-2027.
The Worldwide Fitness Clothing Industry is Expected to Reach $90.8 Billion by 2027: Increasing Innovations in Fabrics and Development in E-commerce Presents Opportunities - ResearchAndMarkets.com
The "Global Fitness Clothing Market (2022-2027) by Gender, Type, and Geography, Competitive Analysis and the Impact of Covid-19 with Ansoff Analysis" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering. The Global Fitness Clothing Market is estimated to be USD 63.84 Bn in 2022 and is expected to reach USD 90.89 Bn...
Retinol (Vitamin A) Global Market Report 2022: Excellent Pharmacodynamic and Pharmacokinetic Effects Propels Sector Growth - ResearchAndMarkets.com
The "Retinol (Vitamin A) Market Size, Market Share, Application Analysis, Regional Outlook, Growth Trends, Key Players, Competitive Strategies and Forecasts, 2022 To 2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering. The retinol (vitamin A) market is set to grow at a steady pace with a compounded annual growth rate (CAGR)...
Crypto collapses, Mone’s masks and golden goodbyes: the 2022 Observer business awards
Hollywood has the Oscars, literature has the Booker prize and sport has the BBC Sports Personality of the Year. But in the world of business there is little chance to recognise the achievements of its luminaries (beyond boring trade awards or the occasional criminal trial). So every year the Observer business agenda column sets out to right that wrong. Here are our awards for the industry titans of 2022.
Elliptic Labs Signs New Enterprise License Contract With a Third PC/Laptop Customer
Elliptic Labs (OSE: ELABS), a global AI software company and the world leader in AI Virtual Smart Sensors™, has finalized a new enterprise license agreement with their third PC/Laptop customer. The PC customer is one of the top five companies globally and the agreement allows this PC/laptop maker to use Elliptic Labs’ AI Virtual Smart Sensor Platform™ for future laptop and PC models. The new PC/laptop customer has chosen Elliptic Labs’ AI Virtual Human Presence Sensor™ to provide human presence detection on their future PC and laptop models.
World Three Wheel E-Scooter Markets Report 2022: Industry Analysis 2017-2021 & Opportunity Assessment 2022-2032 - ResearchAndMarkets.com
The "Three Wheel E-Scooter Market" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering. Three Wheel E-Scooter report offers a global industry analysis for 2017-2021 and opportunity assessment for 2022-2032. The study offers a comprehensive assessment of the most important market dynamics. After conducting thorough research on the historical and current growth...
Flower One Closes Canadian Restructuring Transaction and Implements Plan Under the Companies’ Creditors Arrangement Act (Canada)
Flower One Holdings Inc. (“Flower One” or the “Canadian Company”). Today the Canadian parent company, together with its Canadian subsidiaries Flower One Corp. and FO Labour Management Ltd. (collectively, the “Canadian Companies”), announces: (i) the implementation of its previously announced plan of compromise, arrangement and reorganization (the “Plan”) presented to affected creditors pursuant to the Companies’ Creditors Arrangement Act (Canada) (“CCAA”) and a Meeting Order of the Supreme Court of British Columbia ( “Canadian Court”) granted on November 25, 2022, which Plan was approved by the requisite majorities of affected creditors at a meeting on December 19, 2022 and sanctioned by the Canadian Court on December 21, 2022; and (ii) the closing of the transactions contemplated by the Plan, including a Canadian restructuring transaction pursuant to which the Canadian Company has ceased to own any U.S. operating subsidiaries.
US wins Group B in world junior hockey, beating Finland 6-2
MONCTON, New Brunswick (AP) — Minnesota freshman Jimmy Snuggerud had a goal and three assists and the United States beat Finland 6-2 on Saturday to win Group B in the world junior hockey championship. The Americans will face Germany — the fourth-place team in Group A — in the quarterfinals Monday. Luke Hughes and Logan Cooley each had a goal and an assist for the United States, Chaz Lucius, Rutger McGroarty and Lane Hutson also scored and Trey Augustine made 29 saves. Lenni Hameenaho had a goal and an assist for Finland. Joakim Kemell also scored.
Global Functional Beverages Markets Report 2022: A $175+ Billion Market by 2027 - Industry Trends, Opportunities and Forecasts - ResearchAndMarkets.com
The "Functional Beverages Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2022-2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering. The global functional beverages market size reached US$ 116.16 Billion in 2021. Looking forward, the market is set to reach US$ 175.8 Billion by 2027, exhibiting a CAGR of 7.15% during 2021-2027.
Jubilant UK crowds celebrate restrictions-free new year for first time since Covid pandemic
Jubilant crowds welcomed the new year with the biggest celebrations Britain has seen since the start of the Covid-19 pandemic. Thousands of people stood together without restrictions to watch spectacular fireworks displays in capital cities across the country. In London, the chimes of Big Ben rang to signal the start of the new year, as a crowd of more than 100,000 stoody along the Thames to watch an iconic fireworks display.The sold-out show was designed to send a message of “love and unity”, as it highlighted the Lionesses’ history-making Euro win at Wembley, marked 50 years of London’s...
Introduction of Aluminum Railings for Ontario Marketing from Northern Aluminum Railings
Northern Aluminum Railings is excited to announce the expansion of our business into Ontario! With a strong presence in the aluminum railing industry for over ten years, we are thrilled to bring our top-quality products and exceptional customer service to the Ontario market. Our team has a wealth of experience...
Safemoon 1996 is bringing back meme coin hype to the cryptocurrency world
United States, 31st Dec 2022 – In the latest development, Safemoon 1996 brings meme coin hype back to the cryptocurrency world by introducing a coin market cap website for meme coins that will change how people interact and find projects. The crypto platform Safemoon1996 serves as the revolutionary new...
Halmahera Resources Enters into a New Renewable Energy Purchase Agreement
Halmahera Resources implements sustainable development by creating, developing, operating, and owning utility-scale renewable energy initiatives. Halmahera Resources, ISIN: IDA003250200, a leading low-cost producer of nickel that generates sustainable prosperity for our employees, investors, and the communities in which it operates, is pleased to announce a new contract in place to acquire hydroelectric power. The action aims to strengthen the corporate environmental policy, which, among other things, calls for a progressive shift in the company's operations toward carbon-free energy. The deregulated bilateral power purchase agreement was established between Halmahera Resources and a local hydropower company. More details about the partner and the contract will be made available at a later date.
How Assignment Provider Australia Ensures Students Satisfaction
Assignment Provider Australia offers assignment help and writing services. It is also known as ap-aus, it keeps the customer first policy. They believe that customer is always right and they do everything they can to make sure they provide maximum satisfaction to its customers. The projects they do:. Literature review.
Skillz2Drive Driving School Introduces Special Automatic and Manual Car Driving Training
Leading Melbourne driving school, Skillz2Drive Driving School, announces the introduction of special lessons for all categories of clients. Individuals in and around Melbourne, Australia looking to learn to drive will be undoubtedly excited with the news coming from the Skillz2Drive Driving School team as the driving school has launched special lessons to help its clients learn from the best driving instructors in the land. Skillz2Drive Driving School remains a sought-after driver school in Melbourne, delivering top-notch lessons to ensure clients acquire safe driving skills.
Time zone by time zone, another new year sweeps into view
NEW YORK (AP) — New Year's celebrations are sweeping across the globe, ushering in 2023 with countdowns and fireworks — and marking an end to a year that brought war in Europe, a new chapter in the British monarchy and global worries over inflation. The new year began...
