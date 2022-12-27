We love Britney Spears. We would like to start with that. In fact, we should start every post with a statement about our adoration for the Grammy winning "Oops!…I Did It Again" singer. So, no matter how wild or racy her Instagram posts get, we fully support the pop legend. (Cut her some slack; Brit has only been freed from her conservatorship since Nov. 12, 2022. #FreedBritney)

CALIFORNIA STATE ・ 3 DAYS AGO