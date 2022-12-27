ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Charles Hasn't Been on 'TMZ Live' in Over a Week — Here's Why

Before there was Deux Moi, there was TMZ. The OG celebrity spotter. The OG Gossip Girl. They always have the tea and know where the people are, who they're with, and what they're doing. And for those of us who follow our favorite celebrities religiously, they are the standard on getting the gossip.
Britney Spears Just Mentioned Her Father-in-Law in an Instagram Post — Who Is the Mystery Man?

We love Britney Spears. We would like to start with that. In fact, we should start every post with a statement about our adoration for the Grammy winning "Oops!…I Did It Again" singer. So, no matter how wild or racy her Instagram posts get, we fully support the pop legend. (Cut her some slack; Brit has only been freed from her conservatorship since Nov. 12, 2022. #FreedBritney)
Sheryl Crow Has Dated Quite a Few Famous Men Throughout Her Career

Ever since the early 1990s, Sheryl Crow has established herself as a mainstay in the worlds of country and rock music. With more than 50 million albums worldwide, nine Grammy wins, and another 23 nominations, Sheryl's pedigree in the music world goes without saying at this point. Article continues below...
Bono's Daughter Had the Best Take on the Nepo-Baby Discourse

2022 really said, "Wait, y'all, we've got one last internet trend for you – nepo babies." The phrase refers to the children of famous celebrities who obviously benefit from their parents' fame when it comes to their own respective careers. Although some notable nepo babies were defensive when they...
How Is 'The Witcher: Blood Origin' Related to 'The Witcher'? Let's Break It Down (SPOILERS)

Spoiler alert: This article contains spoilers for The Witcher: Blood Origin. The wildly successful Netflix fantasy series The Witcher is returning for another season, but that's not all. The new limited series The Witcher: Blood Origin explores another facet of the Witcher universe, with an all-star cast including Michelle Yeoh, Minnie Driver, Sophia Brown, Laurence O'Fuarain, Mirren Mack, Lenny Henry, and more.
Netflix's Innovative Drama Series 'Kaleidoscope' Is Loosely Based on a Wild True Story

Streaming giant Netflix is about to release its most innovative project yet. Boasting subtle similarities to 2018's Black Mirror: Bandersnatch, Netflix's new crime series Kaleidoscope can be watched in any order. The series is comprised of eight episodes, which are not intended to be watched in sequential order. According to Netflix's Tudum, the heist series "is told through a streaming experience, where viewers will enter the crime at different moments in time."
