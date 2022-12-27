Read full article on original website
Woonsocket Call
M&A ROXCE Capital & SKYMATIC Expected to launch COGI Dex in Q1.2023
Dubai, United Arab Emirates, 31st Dec 2022 – With the slogan: “Passion 2 Innovation”, ROXCE Capital has gradually developed a perfect ecosystem and looked for potential partners to join hands and carry out the global Blockchain/Crypto Community’s ambition. On November 5, 2022 at GEM Center, Ho...
ING completes share buyback programme; remaining €297 million cash to be paid to shareholders in January
ING completes share buyback programme; remaining €297 million cash to be paid to shareholders in January. ING announced today that it has completed the share buyback programme which started on 3 November 2022. The total number of shares repurchased under the programme is 107,032,745 ordinary shares at an average price of €11.25 for a total consideration of €1,203,635,570.77.
Social Security 2023: Here's When Your January Check Arrives
The Social Security Administration will disburse the first Social Security checks for January this week. If you don't receive Supplemental Security Income, this will be the first check with the cost-of-living adjustment of 2023. If you're wondering when Social Security payments arrive each month, we'll answer all those questions and more below.
Silo Pharma (NASDAQ: SILO) Reports Positive Results from Dose Optimization Study for SPU-21 and Treatment of Arthritis
Silo Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ: SILO) operates as a development-stage biopharmaceutical company, which is focused on combining traditional therapies with psychedelics to help treat neurological disorders like PTSD, Alzheimer’s disease and more. Shares of the biopharma company are surging 56% through early trading on Friday, December 30, 2022. Over the past three months, Silo Pharma has seen average daily volume of 74,450 shares. However, volume of 18.36 million shares or dollar volume of around $98.23 million, has already exchanged hands through early trading.
Should You Warm up to Generac Stock for the Winter?
Power generation and energy storage systems maker Generac Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: GNRC) stock has been a heartbreaker. Shares were trading at a high of $524.31 just over a year ago before shares fell to a new weekly lower low of $86.29 in late December, falling below its pre-pandemic levels. With...
Is Kintara Therapeutics A Hidden Gem?
At first glance, it might seem like Kintara Therapeutics Inc (Nasdaq: KTRA) would not be a good investment. After all, analysts gave the stock a HOLD rating after its Q3 earnings report in November. However, that rating alone is not enough to understand the full scope of possibility in its future, which suggest big things to come.
Big Health Care Stocks to Watch in the New Year
Heading into the New Year, many folks might be looking to add some new stocks to their portfolio. Of course, healthcare stocks are always worth considering, as the industry is always a buzz, and these three stocks are certainly ones to watch as 2023 begins. Slow and Steady is the...
Safemoon 1996 is bringing back meme coin hype to the cryptocurrency world
United States, 31st Dec 2022 – In the latest development, Safemoon 1996 brings meme coin hype back to the cryptocurrency world by introducing a coin market cap website for meme coins that will change how people interact and find projects. The crypto platform Safemoon1996 serves as the revolutionary new...
Following Previously Announced Confidential Submission of Draft Registration Statement for its U.S. Business, CI Financial Confirms Intent to Voluntarily Delist from the NYSE and Deregister with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission
CI Financial Corp. (TSX: CIX; NYSE: CIXX) (“CI”) announced today that it has submitted a formal notice to the New York Stock Exchange (“NYSE”) of its decision to voluntarily delist its common shares from NYSE. Following the proposed delisting, CI expects that it will suspend its reporting obligations under the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended (the “Exchange Act”). The common shares will continue to be listed and traded on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol “CIX” and CI will remain a reporting issuer in Canada. The plan for the proposed U.S. delisting was initially outlined in CI’s Q3 2022 corporate earnings communications.
GAMCO Expects to Report Diluted EPS for 2022 of $2.37 to $2.47 Per Share
GAMCO Investors, Inc. (“GAMCO”) (OTCQX:GAMI) announced today that it expects to report calendar 2022 diluted earnings in the range of $2.37 to $2.47 per share versus $2.73 per share for 2021. GAMCO will enter 2023 as a deregistered company trading under the symbol “GAMI” on the OTCQX platform....
Ault Alpha Has Purchased 50 Million Shares of Common Stock of BitNile Holdings, Inc.
BitNile Holdings, Inc. (NYSE American: NILE), a diversified holding company (“BitNile” or the “Company”), announced today that its related party, Ault Alpha, LP (“Ault Alpha”), has purchased an aggregate of 50 million shares of common stock of BitNile since it first started buying in September 2021. Ault Alpha purchases common stock of BitNile pursuant to a plan previously adopted pursuant to Rule 10b5-1 and Rule 10b-18 of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. The 50 million shares of common stock represent approximately 13% of the Company as of today.
Transaction in Own Shares
• • • • • • • • • • • • • • • •. Shell plc (the ‘Company’) announces that on 30 December 2022 it purchased the following number of Shares for cancellation.
The Worldwide Fitness Clothing Industry is Expected to Reach $90.8 Billion by 2027: Increasing Innovations in Fabrics and Development in E-commerce Presents Opportunities - ResearchAndMarkets.com
The "Global Fitness Clothing Market (2022-2027) by Gender, Type, and Geography, Competitive Analysis and the Impact of Covid-19 with Ansoff Analysis" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering. The Global Fitness Clothing Market is estimated to be USD 63.84 Bn in 2022 and is expected to reach USD 90.89 Bn...
WISeKey Releases CEO Letter to Shareholders
Geneva, Switzerland – December 30, 2022: WISeKey International Holding Ltd. (“WISeKey”) (SIX: WIHN, NASDAQ: WKEY), a leading global cybersecurity, AI and IoT company, today released a letter to shareholders from Carlos Moreira, WISeKey's Founder and CEO. As the year comes to a close, we want to take...
Global Dried Fruit Market 2022 to 2027: Rising Urban Population and Per Capita Income Drives Growth - ResearchAndMarkets.com
The "Global Dried Fruit Market (2022-2027) by Drying Method, Form, Type, Application, Distribution, and Geography, Competitive Analysis and the Impact of Covid-19 with Ansoff Analysis" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering. The Global Dried Fruit Market is estimated to be USD 18.22 Bn in 2022 and expected to reach...
Flower One Closes Canadian Restructuring Transaction and Implements Plan Under the Companies’ Creditors Arrangement Act (Canada)
Flower One Holdings Inc. (“Flower One” or the “Canadian Company”). Today the Canadian parent company, together with its Canadian subsidiaries Flower One Corp. and FO Labour Management Ltd. (collectively, the “Canadian Companies”), announces: (i) the implementation of its previously announced plan of compromise, arrangement and reorganization (the “Plan”) presented to affected creditors pursuant to the Companies’ Creditors Arrangement Act (Canada) (“CCAA”) and a Meeting Order of the Supreme Court of British Columbia ( “Canadian Court”) granted on November 25, 2022, which Plan was approved by the requisite majorities of affected creditors at a meeting on December 19, 2022 and sanctioned by the Canadian Court on December 21, 2022; and (ii) the closing of the transactions contemplated by the Plan, including a Canadian restructuring transaction pursuant to which the Canadian Company has ceased to own any U.S. operating subsidiaries.
Food Saving Expert Introduces New Vouchers & Deals for the Festive Season
The rising cost of living, bills doubling or even tripling up, pay cuts and strikes everywhere. Many people in the UK have two options, eat or heat. Food Saving Expert is aware of all these issues. Known for providing extraordinary deals and savings, the portal has taken it a bit further during the holiday season.
Finishing Lines Market Size, Market Share, Application Analysis Report 2022-2030 - All-In-One Solution Features Gaining Momentum - ResearchAndMarkets.com
The "Finishing Lines Market Size, Market Share, Application Analysis, Regional Outlook, Growth Trends, Key Players, Competitive Strategies and Forecasts, 2022 To 2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering. This study report represents analysis of each segment from 2020 to 2030 considering 2021 as the base year. Compounded Annual Growth...
Bluegreen Vacations Holding Corporation Announces Final Results of Tender Offer
Bluegreen Vacations Holding Corporation (NYSE: BVH) (OTCQX: BVHBB) (“Bluegreen” or the “Company”) announced today the final results of its cash tender offer to purchase up to 4,500,000 shares of its Class A Common Stock at a purchase price of $25.00 per share. The tender offer expired at 5:00 P.M., Eastern time, on Friday, December 23, 2022.
Voting Rights and Capital
In conformity with the Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules, we hereby notify the market of the following:. Shell plc's capital as at December 30, 2022, consists of 7,003,503,393 ordinary shares of €0.07 each. Shell plc holds no shares in Treasury. The figure 7,003,503,393 may be used by shareholders as...
