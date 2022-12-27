Read full article on original website
Woonsocket Call
Tom Signorelli & WS Capital Fund Announce Financial Boost of $14M to transform the food service space
Thomas Signorelli, on behalf of WS Capital Fund, proudly exemplifies their standing as industry giants by providing hefty funding to a contract manufacturer in the food service sector. This financial commitment solidifies their dedication to upholding unparalleled excellence within the field. WS Capital Fund demonstrates their commitment to their heritage...
The Worldwide Fitness Clothing Industry is Expected to Reach $90.8 Billion by 2027: Increasing Innovations in Fabrics and Development in E-commerce Presents Opportunities - ResearchAndMarkets.com
The "Global Fitness Clothing Market (2022-2027) by Gender, Type, and Geography, Competitive Analysis and the Impact of Covid-19 with Ansoff Analysis" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering. The Global Fitness Clothing Market is estimated to be USD 63.84 Bn in 2022 and is expected to reach USD 90.89 Bn...
WISeKey Releases CEO Letter to Shareholders
Geneva, Switzerland – December 30, 2022: WISeKey International Holding Ltd. (“WISeKey”) (SIX: WIHN, NASDAQ: WKEY), a leading global cybersecurity, AI and IoT company, today released a letter to shareholders from Carlos Moreira, WISeKey's Founder and CEO. As the year comes to a close, we want to take...
Silo Pharma (NASDAQ: SILO) Reports Positive Results from Dose Optimization Study for SPU-21 and Treatment of Arthritis
Silo Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ: SILO) operates as a development-stage biopharmaceutical company, which is focused on combining traditional therapies with psychedelics to help treat neurological disorders like PTSD, Alzheimer’s disease and more. Shares of the biopharma company are surging 56% through early trading on Friday, December 30, 2022. Over the past three months, Silo Pharma has seen average daily volume of 74,450 shares. However, volume of 18.36 million shares or dollar volume of around $98.23 million, has already exchanged hands through early trading.
Safemoon 1996 is bringing back meme coin hype to the cryptocurrency world
United States, 31st Dec 2022 – In the latest development, Safemoon 1996 brings meme coin hype back to the cryptocurrency world by introducing a coin market cap website for meme coins that will change how people interact and find projects. The crypto platform Safemoon1996 serves as the revolutionary new...
ING completes share buyback programme; remaining €297 million cash to be paid to shareholders in January
ING completes share buyback programme; remaining €297 million cash to be paid to shareholders in January. ING announced today that it has completed the share buyback programme which started on 3 November 2022. The total number of shares repurchased under the programme is 107,032,745 ordinary shares at an average price of €11.25 for a total consideration of €1,203,635,570.77.
Finishing Lines Market Size, Market Share, Application Analysis Report 2022-2030 - All-In-One Solution Features Gaining Momentum - ResearchAndMarkets.com
The "Finishing Lines Market Size, Market Share, Application Analysis, Regional Outlook, Growth Trends, Key Players, Competitive Strategies and Forecasts, 2022 To 2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering. This study report represents analysis of each segment from 2020 to 2030 considering 2021 as the base year. Compounded Annual Growth...
GAMCO Expects to Report Diluted EPS for 2022 of $2.37 to $2.47 Per Share
GAMCO Investors, Inc. (“GAMCO”) (OTCQX:GAMI) announced today that it expects to report calendar 2022 diluted earnings in the range of $2.37 to $2.47 per share versus $2.73 per share for 2021. GAMCO will enter 2023 as a deregistered company trading under the symbol “GAMI” on the OTCQX platform....
Bluegreen Vacations Holding Corporation Announces Final Results of Tender Offer
Bluegreen Vacations Holding Corporation (NYSE: BVH) (OTCQX: BVHBB) (“Bluegreen” or the “Company”) announced today the final results of its cash tender offer to purchase up to 4,500,000 shares of its Class A Common Stock at a purchase price of $25.00 per share. The tender offer expired at 5:00 P.M., Eastern time, on Friday, December 23, 2022.
Is Kintara Therapeutics A Hidden Gem?
At first glance, it might seem like Kintara Therapeutics Inc (Nasdaq: KTRA) would not be a good investment. After all, analysts gave the stock a HOLD rating after its Q3 earnings report in November. However, that rating alone is not enough to understand the full scope of possibility in its future, which suggest big things to come.
Global Dried Fruit Market 2022 to 2027: Rising Urban Population and Per Capita Income Drives Growth - ResearchAndMarkets.com
The "Global Dried Fruit Market (2022-2027) by Drying Method, Form, Type, Application, Distribution, and Geography, Competitive Analysis and the Impact of Covid-19 with Ansoff Analysis" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering. The Global Dried Fruit Market is estimated to be USD 18.22 Bn in 2022 and expected to reach...
University of Phoenix College of Doctoral Studies Releases Whitepaper on Shifting to Workforce Retention
Authors Dr. TaMika Fuller and Dr. Juana Lang highlight 2022 Career Optimism Index® study findings and implications for employee retention. University of Phoenix College of Doctoral Studies has released a new whitepaper, “The American Workforce: From the Great Resignation to the Great Retention,” a collaboration between authors TaMika Fuller, DBA, and Juana Lang, Ed.D, College of Doctoral Studies alumni.
BeiGene Announces Acceptance of 12th Regulatory Submission in China for PD-1 Inhibitor Tislelizumab
Submission seeks marketing authorization for first-line treatment of unresectable or metastatic hepatocellular carcinoma. BeiGene (NASDAQ: BGNE; HKEX: 06160; SSE: 688235), a global biotechnology company announced that the Center for Drug Evaluation (CDE) of the China National Medical Products Administration (NMPA) has accepted a supplemental biologics license application (sBLA) for tislelizumab in patients with first-line unresectable or metastatic hepatocellular carcinoma (HCC).
Elliptic Labs Signs New Enterprise License Contract With a Third PC/Laptop Customer
Elliptic Labs (OSE: ELABS), a global AI software company and the world leader in AI Virtual Smart Sensors™, has finalized a new enterprise license agreement with their third PC/Laptop customer. The PC customer is one of the top five companies globally and the agreement allows this PC/laptop maker to use Elliptic Labs’ AI Virtual Smart Sensor Platform™ for future laptop and PC models. The new PC/laptop customer has chosen Elliptic Labs’ AI Virtual Human Presence Sensor™ to provide human presence detection on their future PC and laptop models.
Halmahera Resources Enters into a New Renewable Energy Purchase Agreement
Halmahera Resources implements sustainable development by creating, developing, operating, and owning utility-scale renewable energy initiatives. Halmahera Resources, ISIN: IDA003250200, a leading low-cost producer of nickel that generates sustainable prosperity for our employees, investors, and the communities in which it operates, is pleased to announce a new contract in place to acquire hydroelectric power. The action aims to strengthen the corporate environmental policy, which, among other things, calls for a progressive shift in the company's operations toward carbon-free energy. The deregulated bilateral power purchase agreement was established between Halmahera Resources and a local hydropower company. More details about the partner and the contract will be made available at a later date.
Should You Warm up to Generac Stock for the Winter?
Power generation and energy storage systems maker Generac Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: GNRC) stock has been a heartbreaker. Shares were trading at a high of $524.31 just over a year ago before shares fell to a new weekly lower low of $86.29 in late December, falling below its pre-pandemic levels. With...
Québec Nickel Corp. Announces Closing of the Second Tranche of Its Previously Announced Private Placement
Québec Nickel Corp. (CSE: QNI) (“Québec Nickel Corp.” or the “Company”) is pleased to announce that it has completed the closing of its second and final tranche of its previously announced brokered private placement (the “Second Tranche”) by issuing a total of: (i) 1,050,000 units (each a “Unit”), at a price of $0.20 per Unit; (ii) 1,797,000 national flow-through shares (each, a “National FT Share”), at a price of $0.24 per National FT Share; and (iii) 9,688,000 Québec flow-through shares (each, a “QC FT Share”), at a price of $0.25 per Québec FT Share. The aggregate gross proceeds raised from the Second Tranche is $3,063,280. The total proceeds raised from both the first and Second Tranche of the previously announced private placement is $8,695,288.08.
World Three Wheel E-Scooter Markets Report 2022: Industry Analysis 2017-2021 & Opportunity Assessment 2022-2032 - ResearchAndMarkets.com
The "Three Wheel E-Scooter Market" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering. Three Wheel E-Scooter report offers a global industry analysis for 2017-2021 and opportunity assessment for 2022-2032. The study offers a comprehensive assessment of the most important market dynamics. After conducting thorough research on the historical and current growth...
Acacia Announces Internal Investigation into Former CEO’s Apparent Misconduct and Releases Preliminary Findings
Acacia Research Corporation (Nasdaq: ACTG) (“Acacia” or the “Company”) today announced that its Board of Directors (the “Board”) has been conducting an internal investigation into the apparent misconduct of former Chief Executive Officer Clifford Press. After the Board had informed Mr. Press that it was aware of potential instances of misconduct that could qualify for a termination for cause, Mr. Press resigned as both Chief Executive Officer and as a director of the Company. Mr. Press confirmed such resignation on a phone call with a majority of the Board and external counsel. Mr. Press had previously issued a statement pertaining to his acknowledged retirement in the Company’s October 31, 2022 press release, noting he was “enormously grateful to the Board and everyone on the Acacia team.”
Transaction in Own Shares
• • • • • • • • • • • • • • • •. Shell plc (the ‘Company’) announces that on 30 December 2022 it purchased the following number of Shares for cancellation.
