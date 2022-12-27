ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
Clayton News Daily

Lizzo Gives Lookalike Mom a Makeover in New TikTok

There's no doubt who the mother of Lizzo is. The singer, 34, shared a video on TikTok where she styled her mom, Shari Johnson-Jefferson, in her shapewear brand Yitty and the two are nearly identical!. Before Lizzo's mom began strutting in front of a Christmas tree for the camera, an...
People

Rod Stewart Poses with Wife Penny and Six of His Children in Rare Holiday Family Photo

Rod Stewart celebrated the special holiday with six of his eight children Rod Stewart is cherishing family time with his wife and kids during the holiday season. On Wednesday, the 77-year-old musician shared a rare family photo on his Instagram Story where he posed with wife Penny Lancaster and six of his eight kids in front of a giant, lit-up Christmas tree. Adding a "family time" sticker to the post, Stewart stood happily with sons Aidan, 11, and Alastair, 17, who he shares with Lancaster, as well as adult children Renee, 30,...
Clayton News Daily

Hailey Bieber Smolders in Sheer Slip Dress in New Instagram Photos

Hailey Bieber is radiating beauty in her latest Instagram post. The 26-year-old model took to the social media platform to share photos of her chic look with her followers on Thursday, Dec. 29. The carousel of snaps included three photos of the Rhode CEO staring down the camera and a...
Clayton News Daily

Meet the 2023 American Girl Doll of the Year

American Girl is introducing 2023's Girl of the Year: Kavi (pronounced KUH-vee, according to a comment from the brand's Instagram) Sharma. Kavi marks the brand's first South Asian Girl of the Year, a contemporary line that was introduced over 20 years ago with the intention of reflecting the diverse backgrounds of American girls today.
Clayton News Daily

Tracee Ellis Ross Shows Fans How She Stays Toned in 'Year of Workouts' Recap Video

Tracee Ellis Ross takes her fitness journey very seriously, and now she's cluing in her fans on how she keeps up a fit physique all year long. The 50-year-old actress took to social media this week to recap some of her best workout sessions over the past twelve months as 2022 draws to a close.
Clayton News Daily

MORRIS: God is watching over us in the hard times

Sometimes life feels like a drought and the weight of our troubles bends us over. Like the Ironweed that grew only one half as tall as usual during a drought, sometimes we feel half the person we used to be. Jesus reminds us that the Heavenly Father is watching over us, even amid the hard times, and that we can still bloom like the ironweed of that season. “Consider the lilies of the field, how they grow; they toil not, neither do they spin: And yet I say unto you, That even Solomon in all his glory was not arrayed like one of these. Wherefore, if God so clothe the grass of the field, which today is, and tomorrow is cast into the oven, shall he not much more clothe you, O ye of little faith?” (Matthew 6: 28-30).
Clayton News Daily

Miley Cyrus and Dolly Parton Are Hosting a NYE Special—How to Watch!

The "Party in the U.S.A." singer is returning to NBC to host her second Miley’s New Year’s Eve Party. Cyrus will be joined in Miami by her godmother Dolly Parton, who is co-hosting this year's NYE special. “The inaugural ‘Miley’s New Year’s Eve Party’ was an unqualified success...

Comments / 0

Community Policy