Iowa State

Clayton News Daily

Orphaned Skunk Follows Woman Home | The Dodo

Orphaned skunk follows woman home — 5 years later she still comes to visit for cheese puffs 🧡. Tweet with us on Twitter: https://thedo.do/2Jast1M. Take a peek at our Snapchat: http://thedo.do/2gkVhsz. Love our Instagram: http://thedo.do/2agAEce. Like us on Facebook: http://thedo.do/1dJ9lmn. Read more on our site: http://thedo.do/KWDoNt. For the love...
Couple Saves This Puppy From A Garbage Bag | The Dodo Running Back To Rescue

Puppy found eating from a garbage bag travels across the continent to meet his new parents ✈️. Keep up with Brady and Alex’s incredible rescue adventures on Instagram: thedo.do/bradyoliveira & https://thedo.do/alexblumberg, and TikTok: thedo.do/bradyoliveiratiktok & https://thedo.do/Alexblumberg. Special thanks to K9 Advocates Manitoba: https://thedo.do/k9advocatesmanitoba & https://thedo.do/K9AdvocatesManitoba, Baja Safe: https://thedo.do/bajasafe, and Pet Los Cabos: https://thedo.do/petloscabos.
Lizzo Gives Lookalike Mom a Makeover in New TikTok

There's no doubt who the mother of Lizzo is. The singer, 34, shared a video on TikTok where she styled her mom, Shari Johnson-Jefferson, in her shapewear brand Yitty and the two are nearly identical!. Before Lizzo's mom began strutting in front of a Christmas tree for the camera, an...
MORRIS: God is watching over us in the hard times

Sometimes life feels like a drought and the weight of our troubles bends us over. Like the Ironweed that grew only one half as tall as usual during a drought, sometimes we feel half the person we used to be. Jesus reminds us that the Heavenly Father is watching over us, even amid the hard times, and that we can still bloom like the ironweed of that season. “Consider the lilies of the field, how they grow; they toil not, neither do they spin: And yet I say unto you, That even Solomon in all his glory was not arrayed like one of these. Wherefore, if God so clothe the grass of the field, which today is, and tomorrow is cast into the oven, shall he not much more clothe you, O ye of little faith?” (Matthew 6: 28-30).

