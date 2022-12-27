Read full article on original website
Wisconsin vs Oklahoma State Preview and Prediction For the Guaranteed Rate BowlFlurrySportsMadison, WI
Family struggles with multiple utility issues as temperatures plunge in WisconsinEdy ZooMadison, WI
Madison introduces stricter regulations on ice and snow removal to reduce environmental impactEdy ZooMadison, WI
This Huge General Store in Wisconsin is a Must-VisitJoe MertensSpring Green, WI
Wisconsin witness says cigar-shaped object flashed light and disappearedRoger MarshSauk City, WI
captimes.com
Dane County pursues Yahara Golf Course landfill despite concerns
With less than 10 years of capacity remaining at Dane County’s Rodefeld Landfill, the county is ready to redesign how it manages the county’s trash at a site proposed for the eastern portion of the Yahara Hills Golf Course. The joint project between Madison and Dane County aims...
Alliant Energy completes work on solar farm in Rock County
FULTON, Wis. — Work is complete on a new solar farm in Rock County, Alliant Energy announced Wednesday. The 50-megawatt North Rock Solar Project, located in the town of Fulton, features almost 120,000 solar panels over 473 acres of land. The farm is expected to generate power for about 13,000 homes and bring about $6 million in combined shared revenue...
nbc15.com
MMSD moves forward with Capital High School renovations
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Madison Metropolitan School District (MMSD) officials provided an update on Capital High School’s construction Monday. The former Hoyt Elementary and Madison School and Community Recreation building is being transformed into the new Capital High School as part of MMSD’s 2020 facilities referendum. Contractors are...
nbc15.com
Gas leak forces evacuation of downtown Madison apartment building
If your flight is canceled, there may be some options to redeem compensation or a refund. While many escape rooms cost money, Kuczek says a profit isn’t necessarily part of her future plans. Wisconsin Nurses Assoc. optimistic for retention in wake of travel nurse contract battles. Updated: Dec. 28,...
veronapress.com
Stories of the Year 2022: Verona celebrates 175th birthday, $19 million referendum and new international retailer in 2022
The year that was 2022 was certainly one for the history books around the world, and around Verona, there was plenty happening throughout a year that saw the county COVID mask mandate end, a successful school referendum and a surge of commercial and residential development, all while the city celebrated 175 years.
‘Don’t rely on the warmer weather to melt that snow’: City of Madison seeing rise in uncleared sidewalk complaints
MADISON, Wis. — Mother Nature may have thrown us a bone with these warm temperatures, but Madison city officials want to remind property owners: don’t expect her to pick up the shovel – as they’re seeing complaints of sidewalks with piles of snow and ice pile up. According to Liz Stanislawski, the public information officer for the city’s building inspection...
New apartment downtown apartment building evacuated overnight due to carbon monoxide
An apartment building in downtown Madison had to be evacuated overnight due to a carbon monoxide leak, fire officials said Friday morning.
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Window Select says 'major changes' coming in 2023 after hundreds of complaints
MENO - Nearly 160 unhappy customers wrote to Contact 6 this year about problems with contractors, but one local company got the most complaints by far. The company says change is coming in 2023. "I can tell you misery doesn’t enjoy company," said Frank Berry. It's been almost a...
City of Madison’s 2023 Neighborhood Grant program now open
MADISON, Wis. — Applications for the City of Madison’s 2023 Neighborhood Grant program are now open. From Wednesday until Feb. 20, neighborhood associations and other groups can apply for a grant to improve their neighborhood or organizations. The goal is to help fund projects that enhance the community or help groups that support neighborhoods. The city typically gives out about...
Several departments respond to ‘large fire’ at farm outside of Sun Prairie
SUN PRAIRIE, Wis. — Several Dane County fire departments responded Friday to a “large fire” at Statz Brothers Farm outside of Sun Prairie. As of 5 p.m., flames could still be seen through the roof of a barn while firefighters continued to douse the building with water. Police at the scene told News 3 Now the cows inside the building were...
nbc15.com
Dane Co. barn burned for over 8 hours, tractor likely the cause
TOWN OF SUN PRAIRIE, Wis. (WMTV) - Smoke poured out of a Statz Dairy Farm barn in rural Sun Prairie for nearly eight hours Friday evening, and officials believe a tractor was the source of the fire. Multiple fire agencies were dispatched at 3:45 Friday afternoon. The roadway on County...
Madison Metro won’t offer extended service, free rides this New Year’s Eve
MADISON, Wis. — Those planning to travel around Madison on New Year’s Eve may have to plan ahead due to limited bus schedules throughout the weekend. While Metro Transit has offered free rides and extended service on New Year’s Eve in the past, the city’s transit service won’t offer the same resource this year. Buses will follow regular Saturday schedules...
Crash on Highway 19 east of Sun Prairie cleared
SUN PRAIRIE, Wis. — All lanes of Highway 19 just east of Sun Prairie are back open after a crash shut down the roadway early Thursday afternoon. The Wisconsin Department of Transportation’s 511 traffic map showed the crash happened at the intersection of Highway 19 and Town Hall Road around 11:50 a.m. A WisDOT alert later said the highway was...
sciotovalleyguardian.com
Serious crash on I-71 in Green Co.
GREEN COUNTY, Ohio — Authorities are investigating a serious crash on I-71 in Green County, Ohio. As a result, traffic is being diverted at Route 435 (Exit 65), and the Ohio Department of Transportation warns of extended travel delays on the highway. Further details about the crash, including the...
wisfarmer.com
Heifer barn destroyed in blaze at Rosy-Lane Holsteins
TOWN OF WATERTOWN ‒ Officials are still investigating the cause of a Christmas Day fire that destroyed a heifer barn at Rosy-Lane Holsteins in the town of Watertown. According to the farm's Facebook page, an associate on the farm called 911 around 11 p.m. to report a fire in a large metal barn that housed heifers at W8335 Ebenezer Road, Watertown. When firefighters arrived, the building was fully engulfed in flames.
nbc15.com
MPD reports water leak in central Madison
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Police responded to a water leak the morning of Christmas Eve near downtown Madison. Officers reported around 10:30 a.m. Saturday to the 400 block of N. Baldwin Street and found running water coming out of the ground and near the street. Madison Water Utility arrived at...
veronapress.com
Verona youth to be recognized by Wisconsin Holstein Association
Braelyn Sarbacker, 11, daughter of Joe and Sarah Sarbacker, of Verona, will be honored at this month’s Wisconsin Holstein Association after being recognized as the top award recipient for the 12 and Under group. The annual Junior Holstein Convention will be held Jan. 6-8, in which youth from across...
Dodge County district attorney stepping down in January
JUNEAU, Wis. — Dodge County District Attorney Kurt Klomberg is stepping down from his role next month. In a news release from his office Thursday, Klomberg said he is leaving his current job effective Jan. 13 to take “an employment opportunity that is in my family’s best interests.” “My father, my wife and my three daughters have made countless sacrifices...
nbc15.com
Icy roads causes six-vehicle crash on Madison’s east side
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Police believe ice was a factor in a six-vehicle crash on Madison’s east side last week. The wreck occurred around 7 p.m. Friday, December 23, on the Stoughton Rd. bridge and it resulted in a road closure, according to an incident. Police said there were...
KCRG.com
Pipe burst leaves parts of Platteville school inoperable for 8 weeks
PLATTEVILLE, WI (KCRG) - On December 26th, the Neal Wilkins Early Learning Center experienced a burst pipe that knocked out a significant amount of classroom space just before students were set to come back to the school. Officials say the burst pipe took out 8 classrooms, which will now be...
