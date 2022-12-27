ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Verona, WI

captimes.com

Dane County pursues Yahara Golf Course landfill despite concerns

With less than 10 years of capacity remaining at Dane County’s Rodefeld Landfill, the county is ready to redesign how it manages the county’s trash at a site proposed for the eastern portion of the Yahara Hills Golf Course. The joint project between Madison and Dane County aims...
DANE COUNTY, WI
nbc15.com

MMSD moves forward with Capital High School renovations

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Madison Metropolitan School District (MMSD) officials provided an update on Capital High School’s construction Monday. The former Hoyt Elementary and Madison School and Community Recreation building is being transformed into the new Capital High School as part of MMSD’s 2020 facilities referendum. Contractors are...
MADISON, WI
nbc15.com

Gas leak forces evacuation of downtown Madison apartment building

If your flight is canceled, there may be some options to redeem compensation or a refund. While many escape rooms cost money, Kuczek says a profit isn’t necessarily part of her future plans. Wisconsin Nurses Assoc. optimistic for retention in wake of travel nurse contract battles. Updated: Dec. 28,...
MADISON, WI
Channel3000.com | News 3 Now

‘Don’t rely on the warmer weather to melt that snow’: City of Madison seeing rise in uncleared sidewalk complaints

MADISON, Wis. — Mother Nature may have thrown us a bone with these warm temperatures, but Madison city officials want to remind property owners: don’t expect her to pick up the shovel – as they’re seeing complaints of sidewalks with piles of snow and ice pile up. According to Liz Stanislawski, the public information officer for the city’s building inspection...
MADISON, WI
Channel3000.com | News 3 Now

City of Madison’s 2023 Neighborhood Grant program now open

MADISON, Wis. — Applications for the City of Madison’s 2023 Neighborhood Grant program are now open. From Wednesday until Feb. 20, neighborhood associations and other groups can apply for a grant to improve their neighborhood or organizations. The goal is to help fund projects that enhance the community or help groups that support neighborhoods. The city typically gives out about...
MADISON, WI
nbc15.com

Dane Co. barn burned for over 8 hours, tractor likely the cause

TOWN OF SUN PRAIRIE, Wis. (WMTV) - Smoke poured out of a Statz Dairy Farm barn in rural Sun Prairie for nearly eight hours Friday evening, and officials believe a tractor was the source of the fire. Multiple fire agencies were dispatched at 3:45 Friday afternoon. The roadway on County...
SUN PRAIRIE, WI
Channel3000.com | News 3 Now

Madison Metro won’t offer extended service, free rides this New Year’s Eve

MADISON, Wis. — Those planning to travel around Madison on New Year’s Eve may have to plan ahead due to limited bus schedules throughout the weekend. While Metro Transit has offered free rides and extended service on New Year’s Eve in the past, the city’s transit service won’t offer the same resource this year. Buses will follow regular Saturday schedules...
MADISON, WI
Channel3000.com | News 3 Now

Crash on Highway 19 east of Sun Prairie cleared

SUN PRAIRIE, Wis. — All lanes of Highway 19 just east of Sun Prairie are back open after a crash shut down the roadway early Thursday afternoon. The Wisconsin Department of Transportation’s 511 traffic map showed the crash happened at the intersection of Highway 19 and Town Hall Road around 11:50 a.m. A WisDOT alert later said the highway was...
SUN PRAIRIE, WI
sciotovalleyguardian.com

Serious crash on I-71 in Green Co.

GREEN COUNTY, Ohio — Authorities are investigating a serious crash on I-71 in Green County, Ohio. As a result, traffic is being diverted at Route 435 (Exit 65), and the Ohio Department of Transportation warns of extended travel delays on the highway. Further details about the crash, including the...
GREEN COUNTY, WI
wisfarmer.com

Heifer barn destroyed in blaze at Rosy-Lane Holsteins

TOWN OF WATERTOWN ‒ Officials are still investigating the cause of a Christmas Day fire that destroyed a heifer barn at Rosy-Lane Holsteins in the town of Watertown. According to the farm's Facebook page, an associate on the farm called 911 around 11 p.m. to report a fire in a large metal barn that housed heifers at W8335 Ebenezer Road, Watertown. When firefighters arrived, the building was fully engulfed in flames.
WATERTOWN, WI
nbc15.com

MPD reports water leak in central Madison

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Police responded to a water leak the morning of Christmas Eve near downtown Madison. Officers reported around 10:30 a.m. Saturday to the 400 block of N. Baldwin Street and found running water coming out of the ground and near the street. Madison Water Utility arrived at...
MADISON, WI
veronapress.com

Verona youth to be recognized by Wisconsin Holstein Association

Braelyn Sarbacker, 11, daughter of Joe and Sarah Sarbacker, of Verona, will be honored at this month’s Wisconsin Holstein Association after being recognized as the top award recipient for the 12 and Under group. The annual Junior Holstein Convention will be held Jan. 6-8, in which youth from across...
VERONA, WI
nbc15.com

Icy roads causes six-vehicle crash on Madison’s east side

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Police believe ice was a factor in a six-vehicle crash on Madison’s east side last week. The wreck occurred around 7 p.m. Friday, December 23, on the Stoughton Rd. bridge and it resulted in a road closure, according to an incident. Police said there were...
MADISON, WI

