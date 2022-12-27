Piers Morgan's Twitter HACKED, Account Wiped After Expletive-Laden & Offensive Messages

ZUMAPRESS.com / MEGA

Piers Morgan 's Twitter account was taken over by hackers on Monday night, RadarOnline.com has learned, sending out expletive-laden and offensive messages about the late Queen Elizabeth , singer Ed Sheeran , and more.

The TalkTV presenter's page was flooded with slurs, false information, and shocking now-deleted posts. Morgan has a following of 8.3 million.

Twitter

Later on, many of the problematic tweets disappeared and Morgan's official account with a blue check mark was cleared of its profile and banner photo. Some could still be seen in his tweets and replies as well as media and likes on Tuesday, December 27.

One tweet that was posted labeled Sheeran as a "ginger f---er," according to The Independent. Another read, "f--- the queen."

As the messages were posted, some social media users interacted with the hacked account, requesting the release of Morgan's DMs including any exchanged with Duchess of Sussex Meghan Markle .

Morgan's account name also changed a handful of times, swapping to "lol" and "Michael."

The Chuckling Squad group appears to have claimed responsibility for the hack, although that is not confirmed.

ZapatA/MEGA

Earlier this month, Morgan tweeted about his disdain for Markle and Prince Harry amid the release of their Netflix docuseries, in which the couple shares details about their high-profile love story and the challenges that led to their retreat from royal life.

"Imagine bleating about privacy then doing a kiss-and-tell reality series about your private lives? Then imagine preaching compassion as you trash your family again?" wrote Morgan, slamming Harry for the timing. "Then imagine releasing [the] first trailer deliberately to ruin your brother [William]'s big trip to America? Repulsive hypocrites."

In the clip, Harry could be heard venting about their private struggles. "No one sees what's happening behind closed doors," he said.

Harry added, "I had to do everything I could to protect my family."

NIGHTVISION / MEGA

Morgan had previously blasted Harry for "waging a relentless vicious public war against his own family" and called the Duke of Sussex a "deluded spoiled manipulated brat."

Harry's father, King Charles , has chosen not to speak out against his son, but views the docuseries as a " money grab ," insiders told RadarOnline.com.

"Charles understands that Harry feels he could have been a better father, but at the same time, he doesn't think he and the rest of the family deserve to be attacked and shamed like this. Harry and Meghan have hit the point of no return."