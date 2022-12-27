Read full article on original website
impact601.com
Marsha Jean Sellers
Marsha Jean Sellers, 74 of Ellisville, MS passed away Sunday, December 25, 2022 at the her residence in Ellisville, MS. She was born Tuesday, August 10, 1948 in Laurel, Mississippi. Visitation will be held on Friday December 30, 2022 from 1:00 pm until 2:00 pm at Ellisville Funeral Home. Funeral...
impact601.com
Emma Louise Nix
Emma Louise Ferguson Nix, 96, of Ellisville, passed away Friday, December 23, 2022, at the Comfort Care Nursing Center in Laurel, Mississippi. She was born Wednesday, August 25, 1926, in Ovett, Mississippi. Graveside services will be held on Wednesday, December 28, 2022, at 12:00 p.m. at Walters Cemetery in Ellisville,...
impact601.com
Helen Frazier Horton Hal
Helen Frazier Horton Hall was born March 23, 1945 in Tunica, Mississippi. She went to be with Jesus on December 23, 2022. She was a resident of Laurel, MS. She was a member of First Baptist Church of Sharon. She loved to spend time with her family and friends. She had an out-going personality and never met a stranger.
impact601.com
Robbie Elaine Merrill
Visitation will be held from 9:30 - 11:00 a.m., with services at 11:00 a.m., Thursday, December 29, 2022, at Hickory Grove Church of God for Mrs. Robbie Elaine Merrill, age 71, of New Augusta. Mrs. Merrill passed from this life on December 27, 2022 at her residence. She was born on December 11, 1951.
impact601.com
Charles A. Thigpen
Charles A. Thigpen, 77 of Bay Springs, MS passed away Tuesday, December 27, 2022, in Bay Springs, MS. He was born Tuesday, May 1, 1945, in Bay Springs, Mississippi. Visitation will be held on Friday, December 30, 2022, from 10:00AM until 11:00AM at Colonial Chapel Funeral Home of Bay Springs in Bay Springs, MS. Funeral services will be held on Friday, December 30, 2022 at 11:00AM at Colonial Chapel Funeral Home of Bay Springs, MS. Burial will follow in Bay Springs City Cemetery. Bro. James Sprayberry will officiate.
