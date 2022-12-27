Helen Frazier Horton Hall was born March 23, 1945 in Tunica, Mississippi. She went to be with Jesus on December 23, 2022. She was a resident of Laurel, MS. She was a member of First Baptist Church of Sharon. She loved to spend time with her family and friends. She had an out-going personality and never met a stranger.

LAUREL, MS ・ 2 DAYS AGO