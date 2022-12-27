Read full article on original website
impact601.com
Mississippi 79, Auburn 47
AUBURN (10-3) Levy 2-9 3-7 7, Richardson 3-8 2-2 8, Precious Johnson 0-0 0-0 0, Coulibaly 4-11 5-8 13, Shaw 2-9 0-0 4, Pratcher 1-2 0-0 2, Bostic 2-10 5-9 9, Duhon 0-1 2-2 2, Jakayla Johnson 1-4 0-0 2, Wells 0-6 0-0 0, McFadden 0-0 0-0 0, Totals 15-60 17-28 47.
Longtime Primos owner Kenneth Primos, Sr., dies at 98
JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The longtime owner of a popular Jackson-metro area restaurant chain has died. Officials with Primos Cafe said Kenneth Angelo Primos, Sr., son of Primos founder Angelo “Pop” Primos, passed away at the age of 98. He died on December 24, 2022. According to the restaurant’s Facebook page, Primos helped continue the […]
Here are the Jackson water distribution sites for Dec. 28
JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The City of Jackson announced water distribution sites for Wednesday, December 28. Here are the following locations that will provide water: Elderly or disabled residents, who are unable to travel to a distribution site, can contact 311 or 601-960-1875 for water.
Atlanta Daily World
How XXXTENCATION Foundation’s Cleopatra Bernard And Stacia Mac Are Assisting The Jackson Water Crisis
Just in time for the holidays, XXXTentacion’s mother, Cleopatra Bernard, and Polo G’s mother, Stacia Mac donated massive amounts of water to residents via the XXXTentacion Foundation. The foundation was a dream deferred for XXXtentacion who envisioned the non profit but was killed before the launch event. Jackson’s...
vicksburgnews.com
Mayor Flaggs accepts appointment to Merit Health River Region Board of Trustees
From the Office of Vicksburg Mayor George Flaggs, Jr.:. On the recommendation of the nomination committee, Mayor George Flaggs, Jr. has accepted the appointment as a voting member of the Merit Health River Region Board of Trustees. This appointment is a 3-year term starting on January 1, 2023 and ending on December 31, 2025.
KTEN.com
Choctaw County escapee at large again
(KTEN) — Tyler Payne, one of two inmates who escaped from the Choctaw County Jail last month, has done it again. He was nabbed in Mississippi after fleeing the jail in Hugo; now Payne is on the run again after escaping from a detention center in Raymond, Mississippi. Sheriff...
WDAM-TV
Southwest cancellations cause chaos for passengers at Jackson, Miss. airport
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Southwest Airlines flight cancellations were the Grinch that stole Christmas for many passengers. According to Southwest’s CEO, it is the largest carrier in the country impacted by the weather with the large fleet of airplanes and flight crews out of position in dozens of locations.
Identity of body found near Mississippi casino hotel released. Police have not ruled out foul play.
Police have released the identity of a man whose body was found in a wooded area near a Mississippi casino hotel. According to Vicksburg Police Department spokesperson Deputy Chief Mike Bryant, the body found near the Ameristar Hotel is thought to be that of Michael Shane Harris, 47 of Vicksburg.
Two new judges join Hinds County bench
HINDS COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) -Two new faces joined the bench in Hinds County as dozens of supporters and elected officials attended the induction ceremony for county and state judges at the Hinds County Courthouse. Newly elected Circuit Court Judge Debra Hendricks Gibbs, Chancery Court Judge Tamtrice Hodges, along with eight other returning state and county […]
Louisiana deer hunter takes 150-class, 10-point trophy buck
EAST BATON ROUGE PARISH, La. (BRPROUD) — A Louisiana man used a childhood Christmas gift to bag a 150-class, 10-point buck earlier this month. Ryan Lamonte, 38, of Clinton, got a Savage Model 110 .270 bolt action rifle at the age of 14. He used it to kill a buck nicknamed Split on Dec. 14. […]
Mini golf course coming to Jackson in 2023
JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – A free to play, mini golf course is expected to open in northeast Jackson in 2023. The Northside Sun reported the three-hole course will be the first location in the country to be opened by Park Golf. The golf course will be located at Parham Bridges and will feature three 30-yard […]
WLBT
Jackson residents question city’s response to 3-1-1 calls
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - The city of Jackson’s 3-1-1 voicemail is one sound some residents say they know all too well. “I’ve called and called the city, and those people there called the city, and that lady over there called the city. Nothing ever happens,” Rims Barber said.
Jackson Free Press
Changes Coming to Seafood R'evolution
The following is a verbatim press release from Renaissance at Colony Park:. Ridgeland, MS, (March 18, 2019) - Renaissance at Colony Park is pleased to announce that the Seafood R'evolution restaurant space will transition to the restaurant group of Derek and Jennifer Emerson on March 31st. The changeover requires a new ABC license, which can take 4-6 weeks. During this time, the restaurant will be closed, and the new team will do some interior refreshing to the space. Many of the Emerson's current employees will make a move to the new restaurant, and they will interview Seafood R'evolution employees who have an interest in working with them.
WLBT
Animal rescue fund considering leaving Jackson
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - The Animal Rescue Fund says it has been without water for days and now, it is considering leaving the Capital City for good. “I’ve always been a huge cheerleader for Jackson. [I] live in Jackson. [I] raised my children in Jackson. It’s just getting hard to be a cheerleader,” said the Director of the Animal Rescue Fund, Elizabeth Jackson.
vicksburgnews.com
Body discovered near Ameristar Hotel identified
A body found in a ravine near Ameristar Casino on Tuesday has been identified as Michael Shane Harris, 45, of Vicksburg. According to updated information concerning the case, Vicksburg Police Department was contacted by a family member of the deceased earlier on Tuesday. The family member stated they have not seen nor heard from Harris in several weeks. Police were informed Harris may be living in a tent and were provided with possible locations he may have set up camp.
Jackson man delivers water to the elderly, disabled affected by water crisis
JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – A Jackson resident is doing what he can to make sure everyone who needs water can get it. Local businesses and homes have had little to no water for days. Although there are multiple distribution sites set up around the city of Jackson, this resident took another approach. Marcus Wallace and […]
WLBT
‘Forget bottled water’: Jackson councilman says city should have prepared more for current crisis
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - The tiny stream of water coming out of Catina Baldridge’s kitchen faucet may not look like much, but it beats what has had since last Friday: barely a drop. Baldridge, who lives off McDowell Road, is one of many South Jackson residents dealing with little...
Jackson Free Press
Pearl Mall: Symbol of Misplaced Priorities?
One day after Gov. Phil Bryant released his $6.1 billion state budget—which he brags reflect priorities of "spending prudently, saving for the future and prioritizing the core functions of government"—Bryant helped cut the ribbon on a retail development built in part with state taxpayer money. The Outlets of...
WLBT
Magic of Lights in Brandon extended due to popular demand
BRANDON, Miss. (WLBT) - The magic will stay in Brandon for at least another week. The Magic of Lights presented by WLBT, the popular light show behind the city’s amphitheater, has been extended by an extra week, now staying open through January 8, 2023. It was originally going to stay open until New Year’s Eve.
Company truck crashed during armed robbery in Jackson
JACKSON, Miss (WJTV) – A man was arrested in connection to an armed robbery that happened on Lawrence Road in Jackson on Wednesday, December 28. Officials with the (JPD) said officers responded to the 200 block of the road around 1:40 p.m. Upon arrival, crew workers said that they were held at gunpoint by three […]
