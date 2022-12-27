William “Bill” Guenther, 75, died unexpectedly at his home in Racine. Bill was a graduate of Milton College and furthered his education at the University of Denver in the area of hotel and restaurant management. During his college years Bill worked summers at the Anderson Hotel in Ephraim and cultivated many lifetime Door County friendships. Early in his career in the hospitality field, he was on the opening staff of the Resort Division of Walt Disney World in Orlando, FL; and later held supervisory and management positions with other hotels and restaurants in Florida. In 1979, he joined the S.C. Johnson Company in Racine as Director of The Council House, the firm’s private hotel and meeting center. Bill retired from S.C. Johnson as Manager of Corporate Travel and Hospitality.

RACINE, WI ・ 2 DAYS AGO