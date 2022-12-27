Read full article on original website
Obituary: William M. Welter
William Michael Welter, born November 18, 1944, in Evanston, IL to Frances and Roy Welter. Raised in Evanston throughout his childhood, Bill’s parents were devout members of St. Luke’s Episcopal Church. He sang in the boys’ choir and graduated from Evanston Township High School in 1962. Bill graduated Cum Laude from Missouri Valley College in 1966 with a Bachelor of Science Degree in Economics. He was a proud member and president of Sigma Nu Fraternity.
Obituary: William “Bill” A. Guenther
William “Bill” Guenther, 75, died unexpectedly at his home in Racine. Bill was a graduate of Milton College and furthered his education at the University of Denver in the area of hotel and restaurant management. During his college years Bill worked summers at the Anderson Hotel in Ephraim and cultivated many lifetime Door County friendships. Early in his career in the hospitality field, he was on the opening staff of the Resort Division of Walt Disney World in Orlando, FL; and later held supervisory and management positions with other hotels and restaurants in Florida. In 1979, he joined the S.C. Johnson Company in Racine as Director of The Council House, the firm’s private hotel and meeting center. Bill retired from S.C. Johnson as Manager of Corporate Travel and Hospitality.
Obituary: Sheila A. Wills
Sheila Ann Wills, 64, of Sturgeon Bay, died on Dec. 26, 2022, at her home. She was born April 23, 1958, in Huntington, West Virginia to Carl and Bethel Grant. On August 25, 2002, she married Brian J. Wills in Chicago. Sheila worked as a snowplow driver for O’Hare Airport...
Obituary: Robert J. Schartner
Robert “Bob” J. Schartner, 87 of Little Harbor in the Town of Sevastopol, died Wednesday morning, December 28, 2022 at Cardinal Ridge in Sturgeon Bay. Bob was born April 24, 1935 to the late Louis Ludwig and Laura Mary (Haberli) Schartner in Sturgeon Bay. He graduated from Sevastopol High School and entered the United States Army.
Two Ice Fishers Rescued Near Sturgeon Bay
The ice had barely formed over the past week, but already an ice-fishing rescue took place off the bay of Green Bay in Door County on Wednesday afternoon, Dec. 28, when the Southern Door Fire Department and U.S. Coast Guard delivered two ice fishers to safety near Sherwood Point Lighthouse.
Obituary: Miguel Angel Sanchez
Miguel Angel Sanchez, 42, Sturgeon Bay died unexpectedly, Tuesday, December 27, 2022. He was born November 25, 1980, in Honduras to Cupertino and Maria (Sanchez) Hernandez. He married Rosa Escalon in Honduras on October 10, 2005. The couple moved to the United States and then to Sturgeon Bay four years ago.
Apartments for J-1 Workers Proposed in Sturgeon Bay
A single-family dwelling at 114 N. 7th Ave. in Sturgeon Bay – the former site of a bed-and-breakfast – could be converted into apartments for J-1 visa student workers. The city’s Plan Commission on Dec. 21 conducted a conceptual review of the Planned Unit Development (PUD) for the project initiated by Jurgita and David Kana, who want to convert the building into four one-bedroom apartment units. They plan to live in one of them and rent the other three.
Door County New Year’s Day Events
Get wet, get silly and get outside to start the new year!. If your New Year’s resolution is to get outside more or to move more, start off strong with one of these four free hikes. A state-park vehicle sticker is required for all except the Crossroads hike. 9:30...
Sunshine Resources Bestows Awards
When Sunshine Resources of Door County held its 49th awards dinner Dec. 14, it honored the following recipients: Robert Quinones as the Ambassador of the Year; Zach Wanke, Day Service Participant of the Year; Sasha Hagen, Employment Services Participant of the Year; Peter Van Braemer, Sunflower Cottage Participant of the Year; Kinect M1, Community Partner of the Year; John Koski, Volunteer of the Year; Tonya Vogel, Staff Recognition Award; and Mike and Karen Nelson, Making a Difference Legacy Award. The Philanthropist of the Year award recipient chose to remain anonymous.
An Icy Endeavor: Emily Steuer Takes on Ice Age Trail
When 25-year-old Emily Steuer tells people that she’s spending her winter hiking the entire 1,200-mile Ice Age Trail, she gets a range of reactions. Friends and family of the Ellison Bay resident aren’t surprised, knowing that she loves a good challenge. But people who don’t know her as well are often just confused.
DCHS Featured Pet: Spud
Meet Spud! This handsome, 3-year-old pup weighs 22 pounds and is available for adoption at the Wisconsin Humane Society (WHS) Door County Campus. He can be a bit nervous in new situations, so he can’t wait to find a home where he can settle in and get comfortable. Like...
Big Decisions on Liquor Licenses, Village Hall on Ephraim’s January Docket
Several long-term discussions for Ephraim could come to a conclusion – or at least gain new direction – in January as the board of trustees aims to make decisions on its capital projects plan, village hall parking, and retail wine and liquor sales. All three of those topics...
Gibraltar School Will Ask for $29.8 Million
Officials in Door County’s two farthest-north school districts are one step away from placing referendum measures on the April 4 ballot. Just before the winter break, the Gibraltar Area School Board discussed a first reading of a resolution for a $29.8 million referendum to replace and update the oldest portions of the school complex in Fish Creek.
Cornhole Tournament at Institute Saloon
The Institute Saloon is hosting a cornhole tournament Jan. 21 to raise funds for the Agriculture in the Classroom and the Young Farmer and Agriculturalists programs. Registration will begin at 11 am, and bags will fly at 12 pm. The tournament is limited to 32 two-person teams in a double-elimination...
Sister Bay Shuttle New Year’s Eve Schedule
Sister Bay Advancement Association will be running a free shuttle on New Year’s Eve. The shuttle will run Every 20 minutes from 5 pm to 2 am. The shuttle stops at the following locations in this order:. On Mill Road at Highway 42 (going west) Husby’s (going south)
Meet the Hal Prize Winners: Dan Powers
It’s here, hot off the press – Vol. 2 of the 8142 Review, just in time for the holidays. The Peninsula Pulse’s literary magazine contains the 37 best pieces of work out of the 686 submissions received for the 2022 Hal Prize in fiction, nonfiction, poetry and photography.
Realtors Make Holiday Donation
Every year, as part of its holiday celebration, the Door County Board of Realtors collects donations of food and toys. This year, the organization was able to fill two cars with gifts and give more than $700 in cash, checks and gift cards to the Door County Toys for Tots program, as well as deliver a plentiful donation to the Lakeshore CAP food pantry.
Online Journaling Group for Teens
Does your child suffer from anxiety or stress? Are you looking for tools to help your child adjust?. Registration is open for the Mighty Teens Empowerment Project: a seven-week, online art-journal club that helps Door County children in grades 5 and 6 who experience anxiety or stress to adjust. Sponsored by STRIDE Creative and facilitated by credentialed art therapist Jodi Rose Gonzales, the club meets Monday nights, Jan. 30 – March 13.
