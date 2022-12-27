ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Michigan State

Michigan co-leader sentenced to 16 years in 2020 plot to kidnap Gov. Gretchen Whitmer

By CBS Philadelphia
CBS Philly
CBS Philly
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=407rQl_0jvk121000

The co-leader of a plot to kidnap Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer has been sentenced to 16 years in prison.

Adam Fox returned to federal court Tuesday, four months after he and Barry Croft Jr. were convicted of conspiracy charges at a second trial in August in Grand Rapids, Michigan.

Fox and Croft were accused of being at the helm of a wild plot to whip up anti-government extremists just before the 2020 presidential election. Whitmer, who was first elected in 2018, won reelection in November over Tudor Dixon, who was backed by former President Donald Trump.

Whitmer wasn't physically harmed. The FBI was secretly embedded in the group and broke things up with 14 arrests.

The government said Croft offered bomb-making skills and ideology while Fox was the "driving force urging their recruits to take up arms, kidnap the governor and kill those who stood in their way."

Croft is scheduled to be sentenced Wednesday.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4C72oT_0jvk121000
This image provided by the Kent County, Mich., Jail. shows Adam Fox. The attorney for Fox, the leader of a plot to kidnap Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer says his client should not be sentenced to life in prison because prosecutors overstated his role in the plot and have created a "false narrative of a terrifying para-military leader." Kent County Jail via AP

Their convictions came months after a different jury in Grand Rapids, Michigan , couldn't reach a verdict but acquitted two other men.

Fox and Croft in 2020 met with like-minded provocateurs at a summit in Ohio, trained with weapons in Michigan and Wisconsin and took a ride to "put eyes" on Whitmer's vacation home with night-vision goggles, according to evidence.

"People need to stop with the misplaced anger and place the anger where it should go, and that's against our tyrannical ... government," Fox declared that spring, boiling over COVID-19 restrictions and perceived threats to gun ownership.

"They had no real plan for what to do with the governor if they actually seized her. Paradoxically, this made them more dangerous, not less," Assistant U.S. Attorney Nils Kessler said in a court filing ahead of the hearing.

In 2020, Fox, 39, was living in the basement of a Grand Rapids-area vacuum shop, the site of clandestine meetings with members of a paramilitary group and an undercover FBI agent. His lawyer said he was depressed, anxious and smoking marijuana daily.

Two men who pleaded guilty to conspiracy and testified against Fox and Croft received substantial breaks: Ty Garbin already is free after a 2 1/2-year prison term, while Kaleb Franks was given a four-year sentence.

In state court, three men recently were given lengthy sentences for assisting Fox earlier in the summer of 2020. Five more are awaiting trial in Antrim County, where Whitmer's vacation home is located.

When the plot was extinguished, Whitmer, a Democrat, blamed then-President Donald Trump, saying he had given "comfort to those who spread fear and hatred and division." In August, 19 months after leaving office, Trump said the kidnapping plan was a "fake deal."

Comments / 0

Related
CBS Philly

Barry Croft Jr. gets more than 19 years for role in Whitmer kidnapping plot

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (AP) -- A Delaware trucker described as a co-leader of the conspiracy to kidnap Michigan's governor has been sentenced to more than 19 years in prison.Barry Croft Jr. was the fourth and final federal defendant to learn his fate, a day after key ally Adam Fox was sentenced to 16 years in prison after prosecutors also recommended a life sentence for his role in a scheme to snatch Democratic Gov. Gretchen Whitmer and galvanize their confederates toward civil war in other states. The two men were convicted in August of conspiracy charges at a second trial in Grand Rapids.They...
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
CBS Philly

Man charged with stabbing 4 University of Idaho students to waive extradition from Pa.

PHILADELPHIA (CBS/CNN) -- The man charged in the killings of 4 University of Idaho students will waive his extradition hearing in Pennsylvania and expedite his return to Idaho to face the charges, CNN reports.Bryan Kohberger, 28, was charged yesterday in the Nov. 13 stabbings in Moscow, a college town and farming community. Police had combed through huge amounts of evidence and worked with the FBI to sift through tips and track down Kohberger's white Hyundai Elantra.Monroe County Chief Public Defender Jason LaBar confirmed Kohberger's intent to return to Idaho in a statement to CNN on Saturday."Mr. Kohberger is eager to...
MOSCOW, ID
CBS Philly

Arrest in Idaho murders caps weeks of fear and frustration

Bryan Christopher Kohberger is in custody in connection with the stabbing deaths of four University of Idaho students, capping nearly seven weeks of fear and frustration for the families of the students who were killed."This is the first bit of joy that we've had in close to seven weeks," said Steve Goncalves, the father of Kaylee Goncalves, one of the victims. "We hope ... they picked the right guy, and that gives us hope. And we haven't had hope for a long time."Authorities who sorted through 19,000 tips tracked 28-year-old Kohberger more than 2,000 miles away from the murder scene,...
MOSCOW, ID
CBS Philly

Pa. Gov Tom Wolf wraps up time in office with strong ratings

HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) — Gov. Tom Wolf will wrap up eight years in office next month, having steered Pennsylvania through unpredictable times when the Democrat made life-and-death decisions in the ravaging COVID-19 pandemic and managed the battleground state's presidential election amid unprecedented Republican efforts to overturn it.Wolf, 74, leaves office with positive approval ratings from leading in-state polls and his endorsed successor, Attorney General Josh Shapiro, succeeding him — marking the first time since 1966 that a Pennsylvania governor has been succeeded by a member of the same political party.Wolf's second term saw monumental challenges, beyond what many — if not every —...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
CBS Philly

Traffic diverted on EB Atlantic City Expressway after crash

ATLANTIC CITY, N.J. (CBS) – An accident causes traffic on the Atlantic City Expressway right in the middle of the evening commute on Thursday. Chopper 3 was over the scene in Winslow Township where the highway is shut down.State police say this is a two-car crash and one person was ejected.Eastbound traffic on the Expressway is being diverted at Exit 41.CBS3 will keep an eye on the situation and let you know about any new developments. 
ATLANTIC CITY, NJ
CBS Philly

Rain and fog to start off 2023 in the Delaware Valley

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- After a week of increasingly warm temperatures and a great deal of sunshine, the final day of 2022 will bring rain and fog, as a cold front approaches the Delaware Valley.Saturday afternoon ushers in a few showers, as a powerful front moves in from the west. This will stall out a bit, providing a grey day, with fog and mist in between those showers.As the front finally picks up and moves east, expect some steadier rain possible toward the evening.By 9 p.m., even a few downpours may fall across the Philadelphia metro. The weather accessory you'll need?...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
CBS Philly

CBS Philly

Philadelphia, PA
110K+
Followers
25K+
Post
33M+
Views
ABOUT

CBS 3 is part of CBS Television Stations, a division of CBS Corp. and one of the largest network-owned station groups in the country. Bringing you news, sports, weather, in Philadelphia.

 https://philadelphia.cbslocal.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy