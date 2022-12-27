ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wisconsin State

Who have been the most important transfer portal additions?

By Mark Pszonak
Mike Farrell Sports
Mike Farrell Sports
 4 days ago

With hundreds of players changing schools via the portal, who have been the top moves?

QB Devin Leary – Kentucky

The skinny: The Wildcats have established themselves as a winning program in the SEC over the last seven seasons. However, would they be able to continue this trend with the departure of quarterback Will Levis to the NFL? They greatly helped their chances for success in 2023 with the addition of Leary (NC State), who was arguably the top available quarterback during this portal cycle. Adding Leary to dynamic young receiving corps immediately makes Kentucky a program to watch next season in the SEC.

OL Javion Cohen – Miami-Florida

The skinny: It is not often that one of Alabama’s starting offensive linemen becomes available in the portal. So, when Cohen, who started 24 of 27 games over the last two seasons and was named 2 nd Team All-SEC this winter, became available, he quickly became a hot commodity. Cohen adds winning experience to the Canes roster and will be expected to be an immediate starter at guard in the hope of solidifying the line in Coral Gables .

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2uAdwc_0jvk10FY00
Dec 31, 2021; Arlington, Texas, USA; Alabama Crimson Tide guard Javion Cohen (70) in action against the Cincinnati Bearcats during the 2021 Cotton Bowl college football CFP national semifinal game at AT&T Stadium.

© Matthew Emmons-USA TODAY Sports

DE Josaiah Stewart – Michigan

The skinny: After bursting onto the college football scene as a true freshman, Stewart followed that up with an equally impressive performance this fall at Coastal Carolina. A game-changing talent with 26 tackles for a loss and 16.5 sacks in two seasons, Stewart will immediately add a top-level talent to the defensive unit next season.

LB Dasan McCullough – Oklahoma

The skinny: Defense was once again a liability in Norman, and the Sooners responded by adding one of the top true freshman linebackers available in the transfer portal. McCullough flashed signs of future stardom this fall at Indiana with 49 tackles, 6.5 tackles for a loss and four sacks, while being brought along slowly in Bloomington. Expect that tactic to change in Norman, which should lead to a big season next fall.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3BY5fr_0jvk10FY00
Indiana's Dasan McCullough (0) sacks Idaho's Gevani McCoy (4) during the Indiana versus Idaho football game at Memorial Stadium on Saturday, Sept. 10, 2022

© Rich Janzaruk/Herald-Times / USA TODAY NETWORK

QB D.J. Uiagalelei – Oregon State

The skinny: While Uiagalelei may not have met all the lofty expectations that followed him at Clemson, his is exactly what is needed at Oregon State. The Beavers are coming off an impressive 10-3 season, which was mostly accomplished despite inconsistent play from the quarterback position. For next season they’ll add Uiagalelei to go along with most of their offensive line and this season’s PAC-12 Offensive Freshman of the Year, running back Damien Martinez. Expectations will be very high in Corvallis next fall.

QB Phil Jurkovec – Pittsburgh

The skinny: Jurkovec entered the 2022 season at Boston College as one of the top returning quarterbacks in the country and a possible future high-round pick in the NFL Draft. However, injuries quickly derailed a majority of his season. Now he will be looking to re-establish himself in the eyes of the college football and NFL world with the Panthers, where he will be put into a good situation to win and succeed next season.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0iuEY9_0jvk10FY00
Sep 24, 2022; Tallahassee, Florida, USA; Boston College Eagles quarterback Phil Jurkovec (5) drops back to throw against the Florida State Seminoles during the second half at Doak S. Campbell Stadium.

© Melina Myers-USA TODAY Sports

WR JoJo Earle – TCU

The skinny: The Horned Frogs have had a magical season on the field and now have translated that to success in the portal. The top addition has been Earle from Alabama, who immediately gives TCU a top-level receiving threat, while also replacing NFL-bound receiving star Quintin Johnson.

WR Dorian Singer – USC

The skinny: While most of the Trojans’ portal activity this month has been on the defensive side of the ball, the addition of Singer from Arizona may prove to be the most important. With Jordan Addison expected to announce his intentions to enter the upcoming NLF Draft in the coming weeks, who would step up to be Heisman Trophy winning quarterback Caleb Williams ’ top target in 2023? While the Trojans’ do have some other candidates on the roster, adding Singer, who led the PAC-12 in receiving yards this season, immediately gives Williams an elite replacement for Addison.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2icciv_0jvk10FY00
Oct 29, 2022; Tucson, Arizona, USA; Arizona Wildcats wide receiver Dorian Singer (5) catches a touchdown pass against USC Trojans defensive back Calen Bullock (7) during the second half at Arizona Stadium.

© Joe Camporeale-USA TODAY Sports

QB Nick Evers – Wisconsin

The skinny: While Evers (Oklahoma) has yet to make his mark at the college football level, in years past it would be hard to imagine a top-level young transfer quarterback taking his talents to Wisconsin. The arrival of coach Luke Fickell in Madison has quickly changed everything though. A more dynamic recruiter than the Badgers have been used to, Fickell was able to convince Evers to take his talents to Wisconsin, which may be a sign of things to come for the Badgers as they look to re-establish their personality.

WR Dominic Lovett/WR Rara Thomas – Georgia

The skinny: Cheating a bit here, but the additions of Lovett (Missouri) and Thomas (Mississippi State) are both equally important for the Bulldogs. It is no mystery that the team’s recent success has been largely due to their elite defense, but by adding these two top-level receivers, the Bulldogs are hoping to add more of an offensive spark to their offense in 2023 and beyond.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3lLdJL_0jvk10FY00
Sep 24, 2022; Auburn, Alabama, USA; Missouri Tigers wide receiver Dominic Lovett (7) makes a catch as Auburn Tigers cornerback Keionte Scott (6) defends during the second quarter at Jordan-Hare Stadium.

© John Reed-USA TODAY Sports

