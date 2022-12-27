ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lumpkin County, GA

Man leads deputies on 36-mile chase through 2 counties

Zachary Tyler Baker

An Oakwood man wanted in Hall and Habersham counties led Lumpkin County Sheriff’s Office deputies on a chase for 36 miles on Dec. 21, according to authorities.

Zachary Tyler Baker, 23, was charged with felony fleeing or attempting to elude a police officer and other charges.

Lumpkin County Sheriff’s Office Lt. Alan Roach did not have specifics of how law enforcement first came into contact with Baker.

The 23-minute chase started in Lumpkin County, crossed through White County and came into Hall County, where Baker lost control of his car.

Baker ran at the end of the chase and was taken into custody by Lumpkin County authorities.

The Hall County Sheriff’s Office said Baker had a probation violation warrant

Baker was also charged with failure to maintain lane and reckless driving among other traffic offenses.

