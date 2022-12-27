Read full article on original website
Long John Silver’s Sells Expired Food, Floor covered in Mice Droppings, Mold - Employee of Indiana Location ClaimsTy D.Clarksville, IN
Shortage of pharmacists causing problems for patients in LouisvilleEdy ZooLouisville, KY
In TikTok Video, Long John Silver’s Employee Alleges Expired, Unsanitary Food is Served to Customers. Company Responds.Joel EisenbergClarksville, IN
4 Great Burger Places in KentuckyAlina AndrasKentucky State
Home to the Biggest Burger in Kentucky, this Restaurant is Bucket-List-WorthyTravel MavenJeffersontown, KY
Top247 DB Rodrick Pleasant locks in commitment date
LAKE BUENA VISTA, Fla.- We caught up with Gardena (Calif.) Serra defensive back Rodrick Pleasant at today’s Under Armour All-America practice and the talented athlete said he has his commitment date now locked in. Pleasant is one of the top un-committed players in the country. He’s rated the No....
Four-Star '24 WR Ryan Pellum cuts his list to 10
Long Beach Millikan (Calif.) junior wide out Ryan Pellum cut his list of schools down to 10 earlier today. Pellum is one of the nation’s top receiver prospects in the ’24 class. He’s currently rated the No. 48 player nationally in the 247Sports Composite and No. 50 in the Top247.
247Sports
USC QB Caleb Williams talks Cotton Bowl opportunity, updates status of hamstring injury
USC sophomore quarterback Caleb Williams said he “feels good” ahead of the Trojans' appearance in the 87th Goodyear Cotton Bowl Classic against No. 16 Tulane Monday. Williams suffered what USC head coach Lincoln Riley described as a significant hamstring injury in the Trojans’ 47-24 loss to Utah in the Pac-12 championship game Dec. 2.
Transfer Portal: Louisville already has eight new additions
University of Louisville football coach Jeff Brohm has been working the transfer portal in his first month on the job. Brohm, who took over for Scott Satterfield on Dec. 8 as the head coach at U of L, signed 12 high school prospects recently during the early signing period and currently has one of the top 15 transfer portal classes in college football.
Eastern Michigan OL transfer collects Louisville offer
Eastern Michigan offensive lineman Marcellus Johnson became a hot target of many college coaches from the moment that he entered the NCAA transfer portal on Thursday. With one year of eligibility remaining, the 6-foot-4, 308-pound target has garnered scholarship offers from programs representing multiple Power 5 conferences, including Louisville. A...
Watch: Kenny Payne, players following Louisville's loss at Kentucky
In an 86-63 loss at No. 19 Kentucky on Saturday afternoon, Louisville had a few moments that one can point at as progress but for each step forward seems to be equal step backwards. UofL drops to 2-12 on the season, while Kentucky improves to 9-4. One glance through the...
Kentucky gets right with 86-63 win over archrival Louisville
A preseason top-5 team, Kentucky has disappointed thus far this season, struggling offensively and limping out to an 8-4 start. Louisville was just what the doctor ordered for head coach John Calipari and the Wildcats. UK raced out to a 12-2 lead in the game's opening moments and never looked...
247Sports
RECRUITING: USC football makes Top 5 for 5-star Florida EDGE TJ Capers
USC football made the Final Five top schools list for five-star Composite 2024 Florida edge rusher TJ Capers on Wednesday. The Trojans were joined by Colorado, Georgia, Louisville and Miami. The 6-foot-2, 230-pound Capers is rated the No. 7 overall prospect and the No. 2 edge rusher in the nation...
By The Numbers: Kentucky 86, Louisville 63
Kentucky's 86-63 win over archrival Louisville Saturday at Rupp Arena by the numbers:. – John Calipari moved to 18-8 all-time against Louisville, including 13-3 while at the helm of the Wildcats. Kentucky is undefeated at home against the Cardinals under Calipari. – Calipari has an 819-245 all-time on-court record and...
Louisville '24 commit TJ Robinson recaps 50-point outing
Louisville commit TJ Robinson knows how to score. The 2024 target dropped 50 points to lead Montclair, N.J., Immaculate Conception to a 75-67 win over Dwight-Englewood, N.J., on Tuesday in the Jingle Bells Jubilee being held in Paterson, N.J. The 6-foot-4 point guard did most of his damage following a...
Jacob Toppin named MVP after scoring career-high 24 points
The Bluegrass Sports Commission (BSC) have named Kentucky senior forward Jacob Toppin the Most Valuable Player of today’s men’s basketball game between the University of Louisville and the University of Kentucky at Rupp Arena. Toppin set a career high and tied for the lead in scoring with 24...
