Louisville, KY

247Sports

Top247 DB Rodrick Pleasant locks in commitment date

LAKE BUENA VISTA, Fla.- We caught up with Gardena (Calif.) Serra defensive back Rodrick Pleasant at today’s Under Armour All-America practice and the talented athlete said he has his commitment date now locked in. Pleasant is one of the top un-committed players in the country. He’s rated the No....
247Sports

Four-Star '24 WR Ryan Pellum cuts his list to 10

Long Beach Millikan (Calif.) junior wide out Ryan Pellum cut his list of schools down to 10 earlier today. Pellum is one of the nation’s top receiver prospects in the ’24 class. He’s currently rated the No. 48 player nationally in the 247Sports Composite and No. 50 in the Top247.
247Sports

Transfer Portal: Louisville already has eight new additions

University of Louisville football coach Jeff Brohm has been working the transfer portal in his first month on the job. Brohm, who took over for Scott Satterfield on Dec. 8 as the head coach at U of L, signed 12 high school prospects recently during the early signing period and currently has one of the top 15 transfer portal classes in college football.
247Sports

Eastern Michigan OL transfer collects Louisville offer

Eastern Michigan offensive lineman Marcellus Johnson became a hot target of many college coaches from the moment that he entered the NCAA transfer portal on Thursday. With one year of eligibility remaining, the 6-foot-4, 308-pound target has garnered scholarship offers from programs representing multiple Power 5 conferences, including Louisville. A...
247Sports

By The Numbers: Kentucky 86, Louisville 63

Kentucky's 86-63 win over archrival Louisville Saturday at Rupp Arena by the numbers:. – John Calipari moved to 18-8 all-time against Louisville, including 13-3 while at the helm of the Wildcats. Kentucky is undefeated at home against the Cardinals under Calipari. – Calipari has an 819-245 all-time on-court record and...
247Sports

Louisville '24 commit TJ Robinson recaps 50-point outing

Louisville commit TJ Robinson knows how to score. The 2024 target dropped 50 points to lead Montclair, N.J., Immaculate Conception to a 75-67 win over Dwight-Englewood, N.J., on Tuesday in the Jingle Bells Jubilee being held in Paterson, N.J. The 6-foot-4 point guard did most of his damage following a...
247Sports

Jacob Toppin named MVP after scoring career-high 24 points

The Bluegrass Sports Commission (BSC) have named Kentucky senior forward Jacob Toppin the Most Valuable Player of today’s men’s basketball game between the University of Louisville and the University of Kentucky at Rupp Arena. Toppin set a career high and tied for the lead in scoring with 24...
