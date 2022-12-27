Read full article on original website
Celebrate National Bloody Mary Day At These Upstate New York Taverns
Who remembers when a Bloody Mary was well, just a Bloody Mary cocktail?. Times have certainly changed for this one of a kind drink. Now, of course, when you order a Bloody Mary it can arrive at your table in any sort of surprising concoction. Celery? For sure! Maybe a lemon on the rim of your glass? Yup! But as you will see here, now a lot of them arrive garnished with bacon strips, a small vegetable garden, a variety of olives, and even chicken strips and hard-boiled eggs if you are adventurous enough! It can practically be your whole meal nowadays. What?? Yes, take a look at check it out for yourself with some local Upstate New York examples.
13 Stunning Frozen Waterfalls You Need to Visit in New York This Winter
There's nothing like frozen falls in the middle of winter. Here are 13 fantastic frozen waterfalls you need to visit during the snowy, colder months. There's nothing like Niagara Falls in any season, never mind the winter. Experience the falls up close and personal at Cave of the Winds, a journey under the Falls. Explore the park on a free pair of snowshoes or lace up the skates at DeVeaux Woods State Park and Reservoir State Park.
Beauty of Mother Nature: Ice Volcano Forms Every Winter at New York State Park
Make plans this winter to travel to the Grand Canyon of the East and see the magical ice volcano that forms every year. Inside Letchworth State Park there's a fountain in front of the Glen Iris Inn. It's been spraying water all year long since 1860. Once the weather gets cold, the water turns to ice, creating a magical ice volcano people travel from miles around to see.
The 9 Most Famous People To Do Time in Central New York Prisons
People love a good fall-from-grace story almost as much as a good comeback story. It's unfortunate, but true. The worst fall-from-grace, of course, is when someone of prominence suddenly finds themselves behind bars. Nobody wants to spend even a second in a New York State prison -- or any prison...
What Are the Most Common Fast Food Chains in New York State?
We try to eat healthy, but it can be tough under the circumstances sometimes. With long commutes and travel times, sometimes hitting the local fast food drive-through is your only option for a quick meal if you're short on time. As many fast food franchises continue to tinker with their menus to meet growing demand, New Yorkers are given quite a few more choices on where to go.
Travel Writer Picks His Top 5 Upstate New York Christmas Towns
Beautiful Christmas towns and villages (and cities) are everywhere in our beloved Upstate New York region. As a travel writer with a dozen Upstate New York books currently on the shelves, I feel that I have been pretty much everywhere in the region. But of course, that cannot be. I am sure there are little towns, hamlets, and villages all over that I have missed in my many miles of travel, research, writing, and speaking. Maybe I will find them in 2023!
Down to the Wire As Lawmakers Hope for Gas Tax Holiday Extension in New York
There’s nothing like a last-minute mad dash on the part of lawmakers to extend the New York gas tax holiday to keep residents biting their nails and watching their wallets. As 2022 draws to a close, the fate of New York’s gas tax holiday is still in the air, and not a word has been spoken by Governor Kathy Hochul about whether or not she will be extending it although lawmakers on both sides are urging her to do so.
One Third Of New York State Men Wait Until Christmas Eve To Shop
Holiday shopping. You either love it or hate it. It's not that I hate it, but I sometimes feel pressure to find those perfect gifts. Maybe I'm just trying too hard. I suppose waiting until the last minute to show for Christmas gifts doesn't help either. My wife had her Christmas shopping done a couple of months ago.
13 Granted Clemency By Gov. Hochul & The NY Woman That Wasn’t
Last week, in the midst of the holiday season, New York's Governor, Kathy Hochul granted clemency to 13 individuals that exhibited remorse, demonstrated the effects of their rehabilitation, and have displayed a commitment to improving themselves and their communities. Among the 13 grantees are two prisoners that are currently serving sentences for murder and a woman that is a domestic violence survivor, in prison for manslaughter for the death of her abuser. Another woman convicted of the same crime was absent from the list.
New York To Slap COVID Fraudsters With Stiffer Penalties
Any individual, business, or organization that commits a case of COVID-19 fraud in the state of New York will now face stiffer penalties and New York Governor Kathy Hochul has a stern warning for anyone who thinks they'll get away with fraud. Hochul said, "We are sending a clear message:...
Are Upstate New York Walmart Stores Open On Christmas Eve?
Your parents and grandparents probably told you stories about how stores used to close on holidays like Christmas Eve and Christmas Day. Maybe you’re old enough to remember when that was normal however in this day and age, it seems everything is open all the time. From needing to...
Think Binghamton is Cold? Here’s the Coldest Place in New York State
Binghamton residents are no strangers to the brutal upstate weather, but the Southern Tier isn't the coldest place in all of New York State. According to a report by Colby Maxwell of AZ Animals, and much to my surprise, Binghamton is not actually the coldest place in New York. In fact, it's nowhere near the Southern Tier or Western New York.
Are Packing Peanuts Really Illegal in New York?
She’s going to kill me for telling you this, but this is the story of a family member who got a tongue lashing for something she sent me in the mail. I come from a family of some impressively thrifty women who are also pros at saving and recycling just about everything. So, it was really no surprise to me when I received a gift in the mail from a family member and when I opened the box, a load of yellowed packing peanuts fell out.
Officials Warn of Price Gouging On Children’s Medication During Shortage
As various types of sickness continue to plague children this season, here in the Hudson Valley, reports continue to come in regarding parents struggling to find cough and cold medicine for little ones. Severe cases of RSV, flu and COVID continue to rise globally, along with the common cold and...
Chris Pratt Gets Stung in Eye by Bee, Blames Viral ‘Bee Lady’ Texas Bee Works
Chris Pratt may be used to defeating monsters and keeping track of dinosaurs, but the actor was no match for some bees. Taking to Instagram, he joked how Texas-based beekeeper Erika Thompson is to blame for him getting stung by the buzzing insects. WARNING: Quote contains graphic language. "She goes...
Is It Legal To Display A New York State License Plate In Your Windshield?
It's been a long time since I took my driver's test. I wonder if I had to complete the written test and go through a road test, how would I fare? I consider myself a safe and cautious driver. Although there are times my inner road rage would love to...
Liar, Liar: What Happens Next For NY’s New GOP Congressman George Santos
A Republican Congressman-elect from downstate New York is facing backlash from both sides of the aisle after admissions he lied on the campaign trail about his background and qualifications. George Santos, who won his election for NY's 3rd Congressional District last month, is now coming clean to the New York...
New York Is the Most Digitally Vulnerable State in the U.S.
These days, just about every aspect of human life is digitally connected. We spend almost every waking hour somehow connected to the Internet however, many forget to take the necessary precautions to keep themselves safe online – particularly New Yorkers. In 2021, the FBI’s Internet Crime Complaint Center took...
