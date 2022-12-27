ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Minister Is Victim Of Hit & Run At Vigil For Boynton Beach Teen

NewsRadio WFLA
 4 days ago
Photo: CBS 12

A faith leader from Boynton Beach was struck and injured in a hit and run during a vigil for a teen who died in a dirt bike crash one year ago.

Friends of the family of Stanley Davis III say 70-year old Minister Bernard Wright was the person who was hit by a car as he finished a Facebook Live broadcast at the site of the the vigil for Davis Monday night.

13-year old Davis crashed while fleeing Officer Mark Sohn at 85 miles per hour on December 26, 2021.

While an FHP investigation found Sohn did not commit any crimes, he was eventually fired for violating department policies.

The teen's family is suing the city for wrongful death.

Wright, who ran unsuccessfully for mayor in March, remains hospitalized and is in stable condition.

NewsRadio WFLA

