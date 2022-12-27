ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Yankton, SD

Husband, wife both diagnosed with cancer die on same day

By Natalie Dreier, Cox Media Group National Content Desk
 4 days ago
A family and community are mourning the deaths of a husband and wife in South Dakota.

Both Steve Hawkins and his wife Wendy died on Dec. 23 at a hospital in Yankton, KELO reported. Both had been diagnosed with cancer.

Wendy Hawkins had been admitted to a hospital a few weeks ago, while her husband had just recently been admitted.

But Steve had been battling the disease for nearly five years, while Wendy had recently been diagnosed, Dakota News Now reported.

Steve Hawkins had been the administrator for Yankton County Emergency Services and his co-workers are reeling from the loss. They’re also worried for the Hawkins’ three adult children, so the EMS has shared a GoFundMe campaign to help the family pay for the funerals and medical costs.

Boston, MA
