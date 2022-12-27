Read full article on original website
Collision backs up traffic headed to Selah
SELAH, Wash. - UPDATE: 4:57 p.m. Traffic is now back to normal, according to SPD. DECEMBER 29, 2022 4:12 p.m. First responders are currently on scene at a collision near the McDonalds on S 1st Street and Riverview Ave, according to a post from the Selah Police Department. It is unknown at this time how many people are involved, but injuries have been confirmed.
One hospitalized in Yakima fire
One person was sent to the hospital after an early morning fire in Yakima. Several other people were displaced due to water damage.
One injured in Yakima fire
YAKIMA, Wash.- The Yakima Fire Department (YFD) responded to a commercial residential structure fire on the 600 block of North 34th Ave around 1:20 a.m. on Friday, December 30. When fire crews arrived on scene the building's alarm and sprinkler system had been activated and a fire was found in...
Wanted man causes SWAT standoff on 6th Ave in Yakima
YAKIMA, Wash. - UPDATE: 10:23 p.m. The man is now in custody. YPD's public information officer, Yvette Inzunza, said there were no injuries. He was wanted for child rape and unlawful firearm possession, according to Captain Shawn Boyle. SWAT was on the phone with the suspect for an hour negotiating before he came out.
Afternoon News Update Dec. 30: Suspect in Moscow murders arrested, one person hospitalized after Yakima fire, Trump tax returns released and more
A suspect in the murder of four University of Idaho students has been arrested. One person was hospitalized and several were displaced due to water damage in a Yakima fire. After years of legal wrangling six years of former President Trump's tax returns have been released.
Power outages affect hundreds in Eastern Washington
EASTERN WASHINGTON - Pacific Power is reporting several power outages throughout Eastern Washington due to adverse weather conditions. Over 200 people were affected by an outage in Ronald that has been cut down to a few dozen people. Downed lines have been cleared from the Lakeview and Dumbarton intersection, although there are others throughout the county. There is no estimation for when power will return.
Community plans to discuss Astria Toppenish's labor and delivery closure at City Hall
TOPPENISH, Wash. — Community members around Toppenish are planning to meet at City Hall in January 2023 to speak about the Astria Toppenish Hospital’s Labor and Delivery Unit closure, according to flyers around the community. The flyers ask concerned community members to use their voice at two City...
Selah man pleads guilty to insurance fraud charges
OLYMPIA, Wash. — The Office of the Insurance Commissioner (OIC) has announced two guilty pleas regarding separate insurance fraud cases in Washington state, one of which was a man from Selah. Washington State Insurance Commissioner Mike Kreidler’s Criminal Investigations Unit (CIU) investigated cases involving Joseph David Calvert from Selah and Tory McMillen from Friday Harbor. McMillen tried to claim over $6,000 for pre-existing damages on a car two months after he bought it.
Yakima Valley Memorial announces leadership transition
YAKIMA, Wash.- Yakima Valley Memorial has announced that current President and C.E.O. Carole Peet will step down in January after three years on the job. “My time here at Memorial has been a great professional experience and I am deeply proud of what we achieved together", Peet said. Peet led...
WA Clean energy project clashes with important Yakama site
Each spring Yakama Nation families head to Pushpum, a towering ridge above John Day Dam in Klickitat County. There, on the south-facing slope dotted with juniper bushes, grasses and shrubs, they gather Indian celery, one of the first food plants of the season. “It’s a really important First Food gathering...
