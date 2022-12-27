Read full article on original website
One Piece Chapter 1069 FULL Spoilers Out, Reddit Leaks, Raw Scans and Chapter Release Date
One Piece, as well all know is one of the longest-running manga series and remains one of the most popular one even after two decades with over millions of fans it Weekly around. The story has recently provided us with some major upheavals in the newest chapters, some of which have not only rocked the foundations of the storyline so far but have also provided us with some new epic scenes that we cannot wait to see animated.
Damn Reincarnation Chapter 46: Release Date, Raw Scans, Countdown, Spoilers, Characters
Hey Everyone, The previous chapter of Damn Reincarnation just came out and I know everyone is now looking forward to the next chapter. So in this article, we will cover, everything you need to know about Damn Reincarnation Chapter 46. We will also provide you with regularly updating official and...
A Returner’s Magic Should be Special Chapter 214: Release Date, Raw Scans, Countdown, Spoilers, Read Online
Hey Everyone, The English translations of the previous chapter of A Returner’s Magic Should be Special just got published and everyone is already looking forward to the next chapter of it. In this article we will cover, everything you need to know about A Returner’s Magic Should be Special Chapter 214.
Read Tensei Shitara Slime Datta Ken Chapter 103: Release Date, Raw Scans and Spoilers
The English translations for chapter 100 of That Time I got reincarnated as a slime manga came out a few days and fans were definitely taken by surprise due to the latest developments in the story. Now readers are very excited to read the next chapter, that’s why today we...
Kingdom Hearts Missing Link's new Bloodborne-style artwork is throwing fans off
The long-awaited Kingdom Hearts mobile game is finally on its way
Omniscient Reader Viewpoint Chapter 139: Release Date, Countdown, Spoilers, Where to read online
Omniscient Reader Viewpoint Chapter 139 will release on December 30, 2022, at 12:00 am Korean Standard Time. The raw scans will be available a day before and English translations will release on Friday. That’s for the summary, now let’s talk about everything in detail. This article will cover,...
Skeleton Soldier Couldn’t Protect the Dungeon Chapter 218: Release Date, Raw Scans, Countdown, Spoilers
Hey Everyone, The English translations of the previous chapter of Skeleton Soldier Couldn’t Protect the Dungeon just got published and everyone is already looking forward to the next chapter of it. In this article we will cover, everything you need to know about Skeleton Soldier Couldn’t Protect the Dungeon...
The Legend of The Northern Blade Chapter 137: Release Date and Time, Spoilers, Read Online
Hey Everyone, it’s been months since the last chapter of The Legend of the Northern Blade was published and fans are still patiently waiting for the next chapter. So this article will cover, everything you need to know about The Legend of The Northern Blade Chapter 137. We will also provide you with regularly updating official and unofficial sources where you can read the popular manhua. By the way, you can also check out our article on Standard of Reincarnation recommendations.
ComicBook
Major Manga Artist Breathes New Life Into Dragon Ball Z's Androids
Dragon Ball Super has introduced a large number of transformations and changes to characters since the days of Dragon Ball Z. Despite the previous series ending decades ago, both fans and manga artists alike will revisit the events that introduced the anime world to villainous characters such as Frieza, Cell, and Majin Buu. Now, the creator of the upcoming anime, Ayakashi Triangle, has shared his take on the Androids that started out as villains and became allies to the Z-Fighters in Androids 16, 17, and 18.
The Eminence in Shadow Release Date, Number of Episodes, Release Schedule, English Dub and Streaming Details
The Eminence in Shadow which is also known as ‘Kage no Jitsuryokusha ni Naritakute‘ in Japanese is a popular comedy-action series. It follows Cid Kagenou who is Chuuni, which is a character trait just like tsundere used in Japanese media used to describe early teens who have delusions of grandeur and have convinced themselves they have hidden knowledge or secret powers.
Eminence in Shadow Episode 12: Release Date, Time, Countdown, Preview
The previous episode of Eminence in Shadow just aired and everyone is already waiting for the next episode. In this article, we’ll talk about everything you need to know about Eminence in Shadow Episode 12 like the release date, countdown, spoilers, and where to watch online. The Eminence in...
game-news24.com
The Naruto Manga Spin-Off Frontrunner – Isnt an Uchiha – Dominating the Top 10, Uchiha
In December, at Jump Festa 2023, an official vote was announced that would run from Dec. 17-2022 to Jan. 31.23, to allow Naruto fans to turn down their favorite character’s vote, with the winner receiving their own spinoff manga. The frontrunner may surprise some, because it isn’t an Uchiha.
10 Upcoming Nintendo Switch Games in 2023
2022 is coming to an end and we are nothing but excited about all the new launches for Nintendo Switch games next year. There are a lot of Nintendo Switch Games to look out for in 2023, of course, but just to put it down on the table, there are other game titles that may not be included but here are 10 upcoming Nintendo Switch Games in 2023 that we are stoked for!
These are the 20 Best Manhwa/ Manhua with more than 300 Chapters
Nowadays finding a good Manhwa is difficult and a good Manhwa with more than 300 chapters, is even more difficult. Manhwa with a large number of chapters keeps us engaged in the story and connects us with the characters in a much deeper way than the Manhwa with a small number of chapters. And of course, you don’t suffer through the weekly release hell.
New Sonic the Hedgehog Lego kits will reportedly release in August 2023
"The Sonic minifigure can be put in a ball and be shot through the corresponding level"
ComicBook
Hellblade 2 Creators Confirm More News Is Coming Soon
News on the Senua's Saga: Hellblade 2 front has been relatively quiet lately with an absence of dev diaries noticed this month, but those who are fond of the first Hellblade: Senua's Sacrifice game and are looking forward to its sequel shouldn't have to wait much longer for news. Hellblade developers Ninja Theory announced this week plans to bring back the dev diary series "in the new year" which means that we can expect another video within the next month.
ComicBook
2021 Nintendo Switch Exclusive RPG Potentially Heading to New Platforms
A popular role-playing game that released exclusively on Nintendo Switch in 2021 might finally be heading to new platforms. Much like PlayStation and Xbox, Nintendo often snags exclusive titles for its Switch console that aren't of the first-party variety. As such, these games always stand a chance of coming to different platforms on a long enough timeline. And while it remains to be seen if this game in question will be unshackled from Nintendo Switch, one notable insider has suggested that it could head elsewhere soon enough.
progameguides.com
Online features confirmed in Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom advertisement
Upcoming The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom game will come with certain online functionality, according to a new advertisement. No official information exists, but this Nintendo Switch title will undoubtedly come with certain online functionalities. Thanks to the Sligeach_eire Reddit user who provided the picture from apparently a...
ComicBook
My Hero Academia Rings in 2023 With New Mirko Art
My Hero Academia is rounding out a very intense year for the series as both the anime and manga releases have been working their way through huge wars between the heroes and villains, and the anime is deciding to ring in 2023 with some special new art of the Rabbit Hero Mirko! It's been a pretty big year for the fan favorite hero as Season 6 saw her taking on the center stage of the first few episodes as she was the first real one to take on Tomura Shigaraki and All For One's powerful new Nomu, and she'll likely have just as big of a year in 2023 too.
