New California laws will better support equal employee rights

SAN FRANCISCO (KCBS RADIO) – Starting in 2023, several new state laws will go into effect. One, in particular, focuses on workers' rights for women and LBGTQ employees.

For more, stream KCBS Radio now .

In California , one of the most significant is a law that will require employers to be transparent about salary ranges on job postings.

"It will ensure that workers have greater pay transparency by requiring employers of 15 or more employees to include salary ranges in all of their job postings," said Jessica Ramey Stender, Policy Director and Deputy Legal Director at Equal Rights Advocates.

The law not only applies to new openings, but people can now request this information from their current employers as well.

This will help employees get a better sense of where they stand compared to their colleagues.

"Women in particular, and other workers are often more able to negotiate higher pay when they know what the potential range is," said Ramey Stender.

Another law, AB 1041, will also help expand the rights of employees.

AB 1041 will enable employees to take protected family leave and paid sick leave to care for chosen and extended family members.

This will help members of more marginalized groups have better ability to care for their loved ones.

"LGBTQ workers, who more often have to rely on chosen family and immigrants and others who live in multigenerational households," she said.

DOWNLOAD the Audacy App

SIGN UP and follow KCBS Radio

Facebook | Twitter | Instagram