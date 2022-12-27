Read full article on original website
NBC Connecticut
Man Seriously Injured in Rollover Crash on I-84 West in Hartford
A man has serious injuries after a rollover crash on Interstate 84 west in Hartford on Saturday morning. State police said a 21-year-old Manchester man was traveling in the left lane of four when he lost control while negotiating a right curve. After he lost control, troopers said the man's...
Minivan Lands On Top Of Parked Vehicle After Veering Off I-84 In Middlebury: Police
A woman discovered an unusual way to park her minivan after she veered off a highway in Connecticut and landed on top of a parked car, police said. The incident happened in New Haven County on Thursday, Dec. 29 around 11:40 a.m., when a 2011 Honda Odyssey EXL was traveling east on I-84 in Middlebury when it veered into the right lane and lost control due to over-steering right before Exit 17, state police said.
westportjournal.com
Firefighters extricate driver trapped in parkway crash
WESTPORT — Firefighters rescued a driver trapped in a vehicle that crashed Friday afternoon on the Merritt Parkway. Fire crews were dispatched to the scene of the single-vehicle accident, between the parkway’s southbound exits 41 and 40, shortly after 1 p.m. Friday, according to the fire report. The...
trumbulltimes.com
East Haven police identify 74-year-old pedestrian killed after being struck by vehicle
EAST HAVEN — Police say they have identified a pedestrian who was killed when struck by a vehicle Wednesday evening. The pedestrian was identified as Nicholas Marino, 74, of New Haven, according to Capt. Joseph Murgo, public information officer for the East Haven Police Department. Murgo said Marino was pronounced dead at the scene.
26-Year-Old Killed After Car Crashes Into I-84 Rest Area In Wallkill
A 26-year-old was killed in an overnight crash in the Hudson Valley. It happened around 9:15 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 29 in Orange County on a stretch of I-84 in Wallkill. A preliminary investigation determined Orange County resident Derrick N. Rosa was operating a 2007 Toyota Camry westbound when it left the roadway for unknown reasons and then entered the rest area, state police said.
newcanaanite.com
Man Sustains Serious Injuries After Vehicle Strikes Him on Old Stamford Road
A man suffered serious injuries after a vehicle struck him on Route 106 in New Canaan on Wednesday afternoon, police said. At about 3:34 p.m. on Dec. 28, police received a report of a motor vehicle accident with injuries in the area of 429 Old Stamford Road, New Canaan Police Department Public Information Officer Lt. Marc DeFelice said in a press bulletin.
Hartford man arrested for DUI, driving the wrong-way on I-91 south
WINDSOR LOCKS, Conn. (WTNH) — A Hartford man was arrested after driving the wrong-way while under the influence on I-91 southbound in Windsor Locks on Saturday. According to state police, a man was driving northbound in the southbound side on I-91 ahead of Exit 40 when it crashed into another car while speeding around 5:38 […]
Driver Found Dead Hours After Crashing Into Utility Pole In Commack, Police Say
A driver was found dead four hours after an early morning, single-vehicle crash on Long Island. The crash happened in Commack at about 4 a.m. on Thursday, Dec. 29, but was not discovered until about 8 a.m. that day, the Suffolk County Police Department reported. A man was driving a...
Mid-Hudson News Network
Person killed when car rams into tractor-trailer in I-84 rest area
TOWN OF WALLKILL – It happened around 9:30 Thursday night. A car rammed into the back of a tractor-trailer in the westbound Interstate 84 rest area in the Town of Wallkill. First responders on the scene reported one person was killed and another was ejected from the vehicle. Names...
Man seriously injured following crash in I-691 in Southington
SOUTHINGTON, Conn. (WTNH) – A Meriden man has suffered serious injuries following a two-car crash in I-691 westbound in Southington on Wednesday. Police said a car was stopped or traveling slowly in the left lane after sustaining tire failure from a previous crash. State police said a second car struck the first car from behind, […]
PD: Orange County man dies after crashing into truck
According to police, an Orange County man died Thursday night after he drove into a parked tractor-trailer at the Wallkill Rest Area off Interstate 84.
ID Released For Fairfield County Man Killed After SUV Plunges Into Harbor On Christmas Eve
Police have released the identity of a 33-year-old Fairfield County man whose vehicle plunged into an icy harbor on Christmas Eve.Bridgeport resident Jamal Gordon died during the early morning hours on Saturday, Dec. 24 after his BMW SUV left the roadway and landed in Bridgeport Harbor, said Capt. …
Mid-Hudson News Network
Driver killed as he added antifreeze to his truck
RYE – The driver of a box truck who was outside his vehicle adding coolant, was killed when a tractor-trailer going eastbound on Interstate 287 in Rye went off the road and struck the other truck. Richard Bradwell, 65, of White Plains, who was outside the box truck, was...
33-Year-Old Killed In Overnight Mount Sinai Crash
Police are investigating a fatal overnight crash near an intersection in a residential Long Island neighborhood. It happened just before 1:30 a.m. Friday, Dec. 30 in Mount Sinai. A 33-year-old man was driving a 2007 Mazda pickup truck westbound on Canal Road when the vehicle left the roadway at Griffin...
Gruesome Injuries Suffered By Rockland Man Knocked Over Route 17 Median
A man from Rockland County who was struck trying to cross a stretch of Route 17 suffered a gruesome fate, responders revealed.Both his lower left leg and part of his right foot were amputated after he was knocked over the highway divider, they said.The 66-year-old Suffern resident was taken to Hack…
darientimes.com
Police: Man shot on Deacon Street in Bridgeport
BRIDGEPORT — A 51-year-old city man was shot in the leg during an armed robbery attempt Thursday night, according to police. About 11:30 p.m. cops received reports of a person shot near the intersection of Seaview Avenue and Deacon Street, Emergency Management Director Scott Appleby said in a prepared statement.
Officials: Six homes catch fire in Bridgeport, multiple people displaced
The flames broke out on the first floor of one of the homes on Central Avenue around 12 a.m. Thursday
Police ID man killed in Christmas Eve crash that sent car plunging into Bridgeport Harbor
Police say 33-year-old Jamal Gordon was killed early in the morning the day before Christmas after his car veered off the street and ended up in the water.
State police: Driver caught going almost 155 mph in Torrington construction zone
They say a Toyota Camry was speeding through a construction zone on Route 8.
65-Year-Old Woman Killed After Being Struck By Car In Kingston
A 65-year-old woman was struck and killed by a car in the Hudson Valley. The crash took place in Ulster County on Tuesday, Dec. 27, on Pine Grove Avenue in Kingston. According to the Kingston Police, a preliminary investigation found that woman, who was riding a bike, was hit by a 60-year-old woman.
