Danbury, CT

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

NBC Connecticut

Man Seriously Injured in Rollover Crash on I-84 West in Hartford

A man has serious injuries after a rollover crash on Interstate 84 west in Hartford on Saturday morning. State police said a 21-year-old Manchester man was traveling in the left lane of four when he lost control while negotiating a right curve. After he lost control, troopers said the man's...
HARTFORD, CT
Daily Voice

Minivan Lands On Top Of Parked Vehicle After Veering Off I-84 In Middlebury: Police

A woman discovered an unusual way to park her minivan after she veered off a highway in Connecticut and landed on top of a parked car, police said. The incident happened in New Haven County on Thursday, Dec. 29 around 11:40 a.m., when a 2011 Honda Odyssey EXL was traveling east on I-84 in Middlebury when it veered into the right lane and lost control due to over-steering right before Exit 17, state police said.
MIDDLEBURY, CT
westportjournal.com

Firefighters extricate driver trapped in parkway crash

WESTPORT — Firefighters rescued a driver trapped in a vehicle that crashed Friday afternoon on the Merritt Parkway. Fire crews were dispatched to the scene of the single-vehicle accident, between the parkway’s southbound exits 41 and 40, shortly after 1 p.m. Friday, according to the fire report. The...
WESTPORT, CT
Daily Voice

26-Year-Old Killed After Car Crashes Into I-84 Rest Area In Wallkill

A 26-year-old was killed in an overnight crash in the Hudson Valley. It happened around 9:15 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 29 in Orange County on a stretch of I-84 in Wallkill. A preliminary investigation determined Orange County resident Derrick N. Rosa was operating a 2007 Toyota Camry westbound when it left the roadway for unknown reasons and then entered the rest area, state police said.
WALLKILL, NY
newcanaanite.com

Man Sustains Serious Injuries After Vehicle Strikes Him on Old Stamford Road

A man suffered serious injuries after a vehicle struck him on Route 106 in New Canaan on Wednesday afternoon, police said. At about 3:34 p.m. on Dec. 28, police received a report of a motor vehicle accident with injuries in the area of 429 Old Stamford Road, New Canaan Police Department Public Information Officer Lt. Marc DeFelice said in a press bulletin.
NEW CANAAN, CT
WTNH

Hartford man arrested for DUI, driving the wrong-way on I-91 south

WINDSOR LOCKS, Conn. (WTNH) — A Hartford man was arrested after driving the wrong-way while under the influence on I-91 southbound in Windsor Locks on Saturday. According to state police, a man was driving northbound in the southbound side on I-91 ahead of Exit 40 when it crashed into another car while speeding around 5:38 […]
HARTFORD, CT
Mid-Hudson News Network

Person killed when car rams into tractor-trailer in I-84 rest area

TOWN OF WALLKILL – It happened around 9:30 Thursday night. A car rammed into the back of a tractor-trailer in the westbound Interstate 84 rest area in the Town of Wallkill. First responders on the scene reported one person was killed and another was ejected from the vehicle. Names...
WALLKILL, NY
WTNH

Man seriously injured following crash in I-691 in Southington

SOUTHINGTON, Conn. (WTNH) – A Meriden man has suffered serious injuries following a two-car crash in I-691 westbound in Southington on Wednesday. Police said a car was stopped or traveling slowly in the left lane after sustaining tire failure from a previous crash. State police said a second car struck the first car from behind, […]
SOUTHINGTON, CT
Mid-Hudson News Network

Driver killed as he added antifreeze to his truck

RYE – The driver of a box truck who was outside his vehicle adding coolant, was killed when a tractor-trailer going eastbound on Interstate 287 in Rye went off the road and struck the other truck. Richard Bradwell, 65, of White Plains, who was outside the box truck, was...
RYE, NY
Daily Voice

33-Year-Old Killed In Overnight Mount Sinai Crash

Police are investigating a fatal overnight crash near an intersection in a residential Long Island neighborhood. It happened just before 1:30 a.m. Friday, Dec. 30 in Mount Sinai. A 33-year-old man was driving a 2007 Mazda pickup truck westbound on Canal Road when the vehicle left the roadway at Griffin...
MOUNT SINAI, NY
darientimes.com

Police: Man shot on Deacon Street in Bridgeport

BRIDGEPORT — A 51-year-old city man was shot in the leg during an armed robbery attempt Thursday night, according to police. About 11:30 p.m. cops received reports of a person shot near the intersection of Seaview Avenue and Deacon Street, Emergency Management Director Scott Appleby said in a prepared statement.
BRIDGEPORT, CT

