Tampa, FL

Flight Delays, Cancellations Continue at Tampa International Airport

By Read Shepherd
 4 days ago

Southwest Airlines is now under federal review after thousands of flight cancellations across the country that has travelers stranded at airports.

Here in Tampa, airport officials report 112 cancellations--more than 90% on Southwest. Tomorrow, more than 100 flights have been grounded--99% Southwest. Luggage has been piling up near the Southwest baggage claim area, and people have been looking for their bags. Cindy Gunderson tells News Channel 8 she hasn't had any luck yet. "What are you gonna do," she said. "They could have organized this a little bit better, by flights. They don't seem to be. Not happy, but what are you gonna do?"

"As the storm continued to sweep across the country," said Southwest's Jay McVay in Houston, "it continued to impact many of our larger stations, and so the cancellations just compiled one after another to 100 to 150 to a thousand."

Airports in Fort Lauderdale, Jacksonville, Miami, and Orlando are also reporting hundreds of cancellations today, most of them--again--Southwest Airlines flights. Flightaware says as of late this morning, nearly three-thousand flights had been cancelled nationwide.

Statement from Emily Nipps, Tampa International Airport:

  • On Monday (yesterday), we had 135 cancellations of flights in/out of TPA – more than 75% of them were for Southwest (100 of the 135 cancellations). This equated to 72% of their entire flight schedule in/out of TPA.
  • Today, we have 112 cancellations – over 90% belonging to Southwest. Nearly 70% of their flight schedule in/out of TPA today is canceled.
  • Looking ahead to tomorrow, we have 106 cancellations, 99% of them belonging to Southwest, equating to 75% of their originally planned flight schedule in/out of TPA.
  • As an airport facility, we are doing business as usual and not seeing many impacts on parking, rental cars or other areas impacted by the canceled flights. We do have a lot of luggage in our baggage claim areas due to the Southwest issues, but again, that is handled directly by the airline. As of now, much of that luggage has been retrieved by owners.

