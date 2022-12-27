ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Eleceed Chapter 223: Release Date, Raw Scans, Countdown, Spoilers

Hey Everyone, The previous chapter of The Eleceed just got published and everyone is already looking forward to the next chapter. This article will cover, everything you need to know about Eleceed chapter 223. We will also provide you with regularly updating official and unofficial sources where you can read the popular manhua. By the way, you can also check out our article on Battle Ends in 5 Seconds Season 2.
SSS-Class Suicide Hunter Chapter 81 Delayed: Release Date and Updates – When the SSS-Class Revival Hunter Season 3 will return?

Hey Everyone, The previous chapter of SSS-Class Suicide Hunter just got published and everyone is already looking forward to the next chapter. This article will cover, everything you need to know about SSS-Class Suicide Hunter Chapter 81. We will also provide you with regularly updating official and unofficial sources where you can read the popular manhua. By the way, you can also check out our article on Top 10 Manga/Manhwa Like SSS Class Suicide Hunter.
The Legend of The Northern Blade Chapter 137: Release Date and Time, Spoilers, Read Online

Hey Everyone, it’s been months since the last chapter of The Legend of the Northern Blade was published and fans are still patiently waiting for the next chapter. So this article will cover, everything you need to know about The Legend of The Northern Blade Chapter 137. We will also provide you with regularly updating official and unofficial sources where you can read the popular manhua. By the way, you can also check out our article on Standard of Reincarnation recommendations.
Uzaki-Chan Season 2 Release Date, Number of Episodes, Release Schedule, English Dub

This Fall Anime season is stacked with lots of big hitters like My Hero Academia Season 6, Spy x Family Season 2 and many other anime that you might wish to watch. So it will be difficult to keep track of all the anime that you might want to catch up on. That’s why we have created this Uzaki-Chan Season 2 Release schedule which will help you keep up with all the release dates of episode 1 to 12 and remind you when the next episode will air.
10 Best Anime Similar To Uncle From Another World (Isekai Ojisan) That You Must Watch [2022 Latest Recommendations]

If you are looking for something similar to Uncle from Another World, then you have reached the right place. Uncle from Another World also known as Isekai Ojisan is one of the best Isekai hits of 2022 filled with adventures, comedy and with many different things, and for those who are looking for something similar here are the Top 10 Anime Like Uncle from Another World. Before we get there, let’s take a look at what Uncle from Another World is all about.
