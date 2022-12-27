Read full article on original website
Related
Kourtney Kardashian, 43, is ‘still trying to have a baby’ with husband Travis Barker despite unsuccessful IVF journey
KOURTNEY Kardashian is still trying to have a baby with husband Travis Barker despite her unsuccessful IVF journey, The U.S. Sun has exclusively learned. Ten months after stopping IVF treatment, the 43-year-old Keeping Up with the Kardashians star and her 47-year-old rock star hubby are still hopeful they will have a child together.
Bustle
Twitter Is Upset About Kim Kardashian’s Dogs Living In A Garage
Much like her mom, Kim Kardashian, North West knows how to break the internet. Since the nine-year-old launched her joint TikTok account with Kim (much to father Kanye West’s chagrin), her posts have been going viral. (Remember her take on the viral Wednesday dance craze?) This Christmas, one of North’s videos went viral for the wrong reasons and has Twitter upset with Kim.
Dad dies suddenly on Christmas Day moments after 'laughing and joking' with family
A dad who was 'laughing and joking' with his family on Christmas day died suddenly of a suspected heart attack. 40-year-old Gareth Blenkins, from Leeds, was enjoying the festive celebrations with his family when he suddenly collapsed to the floor, clutching his chest. This came after the 40-year-old nipped out...
Rod Stewart Poses with Wife Penny and Six of His Children in Rare Holiday Family Photo
Rod Stewart celebrated the special holiday with six of his eight children Rod Stewart is cherishing family time with his wife and kids during the holiday season. On Wednesday, the 77-year-old musician shared a rare family photo on his Instagram Story where he posed with wife Penny Lancaster and six of his eight kids in front of a giant, lit-up Christmas tree. Adding a "family time" sticker to the post, Stewart stood happily with sons Aidan, 11, and Alastair, 17, who he shares with Lancaster, as well as adult children Renee, 30,...
Kanye West is Reportedly Missing
According to Kanye West’s ex-business manager, the musician and business mogul is missing. The New York Post reports that West’s ex-business manager, Thomas St. John, is trying to serve the artist with a $4.5 million lawsuit over alleged unpaid fees. He’s reportedly also unable to reach West’s legal team.
Bustle
Lily Collins Just Shared A Romantic BTS Video Of Emily & Gabriel
It seems like even actors themselves are fond of seeing behind the scenes content. Lily Collins has been keeping us well-fed with Emily In Paris BTS clips, first taking us through funfair rides and a look at the set pieces, and now in a new clip uploaded onto Instagram, showing viewers around one of the many beautiful shooting locations in Season 3 of the hit Netflix series.
Dolly Parton Shares Secrets To A Successful 56-Year-Long Marriage
Dolly Parton and her husband Carl Dean have been married for almost 60 years. Their marriage is quite mysterious as Dolly is a huge celebrity and Carl has always chosen to remain out of the spotlight. The two met when they were young and got married in 1966. In 2016,...
Bustle
Xanthi From The Circle Models For This Viral Online Fashion Brand
The Circle Season 5 is here, and it’s time to get to know the new lineup of contestants. As you likely know by now, players create social media profiles that will (hopefully) make them popular among their fellow contestants — otherwise, they’ll be blocked. But those social media profiles can be as authentic or embellished as participants want. There are those like Brett Robinson and Raven Sutton, who opted to enter the game as themselves, and there are others, like Brian Clark, who took the catfish approach from Day 1. (In Brian’s case, he’s posing as his 27-year-old daughter, Brittany.)
Bustle
Lamar Odom’s Documentary Focuses On His “Troubled Marriage” To Khloé Kardashian
Lamar Odom is ready to open up and tell his story. In a new TMZ documentary, the former NBA player and ex-husband of Khloé Kardashian will speak about his struggles with sex addiction and drug use amid his seven-year marriage to the reality star. “Drugs … that was my girlfriend,” Odom says in the trailer for Lamar Odom: Sex, Drugs & Kardashians. “I had a wife and cocaine.”
Bustle
Happy Valley S3 Premiere Features A Surprising Easter Egg
Set to capitavate viewers with its third and final series, Happy Valley will shortly return to BBC One. Fans of the show’s writer and creator, Sally Wainwright, may wonder whether another Gentleman Jack season is in the cards. While HBO axed the show in the summer, audiences are clinging on to hope that the BBC will commission a third season about the life of Anne Lister. In the meantime, though, Wainwright has connected her hit shows by giving viewers a special treat in the opening episode of Happy Valley, which Bustle viewed during an early screening, followed by a Q&A with the cast and crew.
Bustle
Chicken Shop Date’s Amelia Dimoldenberg Has Fans Guessing About Her Love Life
Since starting her Chicken Shop Date series in 2014, Amelia Dimoldenberg has demonstrated her knack for sharing a vibe with her dates, including the likes of The 1975’s Matt Healy, Jack Harlow, Ed Sheeran, and even Louis Theroux – the latter resulting in a brief rap from the presenter going viral and trending as one of TikTok’s top songs of 2022. Dimoldenberg evidently has a lot of celeb boyfriends, most recently sharing a flirty moment with Andrew Garfield on the red carpet of the GQ Men of the Year Awards. But is she actually seeing anyone? Who is Amelia Dimoldenberg dating?
Bustle
Patsy Kensit’s Whirlwind Romance May Be One For The Story Books
In pretty exciting soap drama, actor Patsy Kensit will be joining EastEnders as Lola Pearce’s mother, Emma Harding. You might remember seeing the 54-year-old actor on a different soap and you’d be absolutely spot on as Kensit was previously part of the Emmerdale cast. Swapping the life of a Yorkshire village for London’s fictional Albert Square, her character Emma will reunite with Lola after decades apart. Although Kensit’s time on the show is set to be limited, the narrative promises to be a captivating one. The actor has had a long and illustrious career, but many fans will be left wondering if Patsy Kensit is currently dating anyone?
Comments / 0