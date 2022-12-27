“Pele is one of the few who contradicted my theory. Instead of 15 minutes of fame, he will have 15 centuries.” — Andy Warhol. Giants Stadium was packed — 76,000 fans, including Muhammad Ali, and not an empty seat in sight. This was in the New York metropolitan area, where the prevailing attitude had always been “Let the foreigners watch soccer. We only pay to see athletes who are allowed to use their hands.” But one man, a Brazilian with a nickname — Pelé — that had ultimately replaced the name he was given at birth had made the game they ignored a hit ticket.

NEW YORK STATE ・ 1 DAY AGO