Why Jets’ Robert Saleh has changed tune on playoff chances: ‘It’s not about that’
Jets coach Robert Saleh spent December talking about his team embracing their chance to get back to the playoffs. But after four losses in 18 days put their playoff hopes in jeopardy, only for them to be revived by some timely losses by divisional foes, Saleh is taking a different approach as the Jets gear up for a huge game against the Seahawks as the calendar flips.
Former Jets star gets head coaching job
Ed Reed has found a new role. The Pro Football Hall of Famer will be the next head football coach of the Bethune-Cookman Wildcats, ESPN’s Adam Schefter reports. Think you know football? Play the SILive.com Pro Picks Challenge for a chance to win prizes! Click here: SILive.com Pro Picks Challenge.
Jets’ Mike White gives offense best chance vs. Seahawks, but his return comes with one major concern
Mike White has already proven that the Jets’ offense is at its best this season when he’s playing quarterback. And White showed the world his immense heart and toughness a few weeks ago, when he fought through a rib injury and played well in a close loss to one of the best teams in football: the Bills.
Jets’ top options to replace Zach Wilson in 2023 | Derek Carr, Jimmy Garoppolo, Gardner Minshew, more
The Jets have gotten a lot of things right this season. The fact that they are still fighting for a playoff spot and an above .500 record with two weeks remaining in the season proves that much. But one thing that general manager Joe Douglas and coach Robert Saleh clearly...
College football playoffs: How to watch Ohio State vs. Georgia Saturday (12-31-22) | TV, stream and time
Tonight’s (Dec. 31, 2022) second college football playoff semifinal features No. 1 Georgia vs. No. 4 Ohio State in the Peach Bowl, starting at 8 p.m. ET., in Atlanta. ESPN will televise the game, but if you don’t have cable, you can watch it on Philo TV, a live streaming service that gets most channels that your cable company carries. DirecTV Stream also gets The CW.
Anthony Edwards' surprising answer to the hardest player he has had to guard in the NBA
When asked the question, Edwards quickly selected Cam Reddish as the toughest player he's had to guard in the NBA
Remembering when Pelé the King ruled over Giants Stadium | Izenberg
“Pele is one of the few who contradicted my theory. Instead of 15 minutes of fame, he will have 15 centuries.” — Andy Warhol. Giants Stadium was packed — 76,000 fans, including Muhammad Ali, and not an empty seat in sight. This was in the New York metropolitan area, where the prevailing attitude had always been “Let the foreigners watch soccer. We only pay to see athletes who are allowed to use their hands.” But one man, a Brazilian with a nickname — Pelé — that had ultimately replaced the name he was given at birth had made the game they ignored a hit ticket.
College Football: How to watch Notre Dame vs. South Carolina Friday (12-30-22) in the Gator Bowl | TV, stream and time
No. 19 Notre Dame battles No. 20 South Carolina in Friday’s (Dec. 30, 2022) Gator Bowl at 3:30 p.m. ET. ESPN will televise the game, but if you don’t have cable you can watch you can watch the game on Philo TV, a live streaming service that gets most channels that your cable company carries. DirecTV Stream also gets The CW.
Rangers vs. Lightning prediction - NHL picks & best bets for 12/29
Pickswise provides exclusive sports betting content to SILive.com, including picks, analysis, tools, games and sportsbook offers to help bettors get in on the action. The New York Rangers had a rough night returning to the ice after the holiday weekend, losing 4-0 to the Washington Capitals. Now they’ll get a chance to rebound from that defeat in Tampa Bay against the Lightning tonight. Tampa was able to win their first game back in action against the Montreal Canadiens, which was just last night. This will be the second meeting between these teams, with the first on the opening night of the NHL season.
