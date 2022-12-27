Read full article on original website
North Dakota legislative leaders may again allow remote voting
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFGO Prairie Public) – Legislative rules adopted during the COVID-19 pandemic allowed lawmakers to participate remotely, if they were quarantined. The rules also allowed remote testimony in committees. Some federal COVID relief money allowed the Legislature to put cameras and sound gathering in committee hearing rooms and...
First Day Hikes: Minnesota DNR encourages people to get outdoors on New Year’s Day
ST. PAUL, Minn – The Minnesota DNR is encouraging folks to get out on New Year’s Day for a “First Day Hike” at one of 11 state parks. “Some of them are hikes, some of them are snowshoeing events,” explains park spokesperson Sarah Berhow. “We have a winter mindfulness walk, and even a candlelight event. It’s a great way for people to start off the New Year, enjoy nature and get some fresh air.”
Report: Deaths during police calls highest in Minnesota among Indigenous, Black people
ST. PAUL, Minn. (KFGO/WCCO) – New figures from the state of Minnesota detail the number of people who died during police calls over a five-year period and how they died. “When a death occurs during an encounter with law enforcement, we know there are effects for the person who lost their life, others involved, families, and communities,” said Minnesota Commissioner of Health Jan Malcolm. “This report is a start for exploring the challenges and opportunities we face to find upstream solutions for reducing the health and safety consequences of these events and to potentially prevent loss of life among civilians and officers.”
Police investigating St. Paul’s 40th homicide of 2022
ST. PAUL, Minn. (KFGO) – St. Paul Police are investigating the city’s 40th homicide of the year after a man was found shot to death in an alley early Wednesday. Officers responded after a 911 caller reported shots fired. Paramedics tried to save the man but he died at the scene.
