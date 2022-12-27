ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bladen County, NC

Bladen County actress nominated for Broadway World regional theatre award

By Sara Fox Bladen Journal
 4 days ago
Madison Cain and her fellow “The Wizard of Oz” actors pose for a photo.

For some people, it takes years to find purpose. It can take decades to discover the right path that combines talent and passion.

For Madison Cain, it came as early as learning to use her voice.

Madison, an actress and Bladen County native, was recently nominated for Best Performer in a Musical for the 2022 Broadway World Raleigh Regional Awards. This nomination is for her performance as Dorothy in the Carolina Civic Center’s production of “The Wizard of Oz” in June of this year, but her acting credits include Sampson Community Theatre’s production of “Beauty and the Beast” (Belle), and the Carolina Civic Center’s productions of “Annie” and “Into the Woods” where she played Lily St. Regis and Cinderella respectively. She’s also participated in workshops in New York City for “Anything Goes” and “Mary Poppins”.

Madison started singing in church when she was 2 years old and loved it. Her mother, Grace, noticed that she had a natural talent for singing and encouraged her to hone her skills.

“My mom supported this passion of mine and sought other avenues of expression,” Madison said.

When Madison was 12 years old, her mom drove her to her first audition at Sampson Community Theatre for their production of “Oklahoma!” She was cast, and the rest is history.

At the moment, Madison is enjoying her winter break after finishing her junior year at the University of North Carolina at Pembroke where she majors in psychology. She’s using the time to get ready for her final two semesters, applying for graduate school, and preparing to audition for the Carolina Civic Center’s production of “Beauty and the Beast” which will be happening in the coming months.

Even though she’s a psychology major, Madison intends to continue doing musical theatre for the foreseeable future and says it was theatre that inspired her to choose her major. “It has made me more empathetic to others and their situations which inspired a future career in psychology!”

No matter where her future career takes her, Madison says “theatre will always be home.”

“I think it is important for many people because it is a place for freedom of expression with no judgment,” she stated.

It’s clear when talking to Madison that musical theatre has helped shape her as a young woman. From boosting her mental health to allowing her to express her emotions through the portrayal of her characters, the theatre has taught her about who she is and who she wants to be.

“Many productions are relevant to past and current societal issues, so it often resonates,” Cain said. Learning from the historical and political context of her shows has allowed her to broaden her worldview.

You can vote for Madison for Best Performer in a Musical at broadwayworld.com/raleigh/voteregion.cfm to help her win, but either way, Madison says she will be happy.

“It has been an honor just to be nominated,” she said cheerfully. “Winning this award would inspire me to be even better, but nevertheless, I love what I do and when my performances touch others.”

Madison would like to thank the Carolina Civic Center for the opportunity to perform in “The Wizard of Oz”, as well as Kendrix Singleterry, artist director for the Civic Center, for helping her hone her craft. She would also like to congratulate and give a shout-out to her castmates Val Humphrey and Ryley Floyd, who were nominated for Best Performer in a Musical and Best Supporting Performer in a Musical respectively.

Voting will end on Dec. 31.

