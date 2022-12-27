Board of Commissioners honor Bladen County Coroner

Bladen County Board of Commissioners meetings take place in the Commissioners Room in the Bladen County Courthouse. Sara Fox | Bladen Journal

ELIZABETHTOWN — Bladen County Coroner Kenneth Clark was honored for his many years of service to the county at the Board of Commissioners meeting on Monday, Dec. 19.

Rodney Hester, the new chairman of the Board of Commissioners, also recognized the previous chairman, Ray Britt. The other members of the Board joined Hester in acknowledgment of Britt’s work.

In Bladen County, there were 22 confirmed overdose deaths last year, according to

During the meeting, Trillium Health Resources Southern Regional Director Cecelia Peers stated that there were 22 overdose-related deaths in Bladen County during the previous year. Subsequently, the Board of Commissioners was presented with a check for $77,319 from the Opioid Settlement. This money is a one-time allocation and will be used to combat the opioid epidemic in Bladen County through the provision of treatment. The funds will also be used to provide preventative treatment.

Trillium encourages anyone who may be struggling with any form of substance abuse, including alcohol, to contact 1-877-685-2415 to ask questions or to receive care.

Various American Rescue Plan Act Project Applications were approved during the meeting, as well as the appointments to the Bladen County advisor boards.

The Board also granted approval to the Low Income Household Water Assistance Program (LIHWAP) Agreement, which is a current collaborative project by the Bladen County Department of Social Services (DSS) and the Bladen County Water District.

The next Board of Commissioners meeting will take place on Tuesday, Jan. 3. Due to the holiday season, January meetings will take place on the first and third Tuesdays. Although the dates for meetings will be different at the beginning of 2023, the Board will continue to meet in the Bladen County Courthouse at 6:30 p.m.

The Board of Commissioners will resume their regularly scheduled meetings in February with meetings returning to the first and third Mondays of each month. The location and time will remain unchanged.